In today's edition, we'll cover what to expect in COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber's agenda for the next United Nations Climate Change Conference. But first:

The future of wind energy clashes with a painful past in Idaho

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — This rural, wind-swept basin carpeted with golden grass and littered with dark lava rock is the kind of spot the Biden administration sees as the future of energy in America.

Close to high-voltage transmission corridors, it’s well-situated for installing a massive wind farm to feed the nation’s growing need for renewable power.

But this stretch of sagebrush country in southern Idaho, where a developer is proposing to erect hundreds of windmills, is also the site of one of the darkest chapters of America’s past, where thousands of Japanese Americans were unjustly detained during World War II.

“I understand the climate crisis,” said Janet Matsuoka Keegan, a descendant of detainees who opposes the wind project. But President Biden’s renewable energy push, she added, is “not well-thought-out.”

To wean off fossil fuels and stave off climate change, the nation needs renewable power. The Biden administration wants to run the grid entirely on clean energy by 2035, aiming to get much of that power from wind and other renewable sources on federally controlled lands and waters. Polls say most Americans want to see their electricity come from zero-emissions sources.

But finding places willing to host towering wind turbines? That’s another matter.

Across the country, wind developers are generating a new wave of not-in-my-backyard opposition that threatens to stall those climate goals: from homeowners concerned about ruined views, lobstermen worried about fishing among titanic turbines, nature lovers alarmed about the impact on whales and birds, and even U.S. military planners fretting about naval operations.

Biden’s wind plans

In 2022, about one-tenth of the country’s utility-scale electricity came from wind, more than 60 times the amount generated just two decades ago. A combination of advances in turbine technology, tax breaks for developers and private land availability drove that growth.

For years, the wind industry has prioritized development in states full of flat farmland, such Iowa and Kansas, where it was relatively easy to pay farmers to allow turbines on their property.

Yet local anti-wind ordinances and other opposition still stalled at least 376 wind projects from Maine to Hawaii since 2015, according to the Renewable Rejection Database.

“Lots of people like the idea of wind energy but nobody wants to live in the shadow of 600-foot-high wind turbines,” said Robert Bryce, author of “A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations” and host of the “Power Hungry” podcast who manages the database.

“Nobody wants to look at red-blinking lights all night, every night for the rest of their lives and nobody wants to put up with the noise pollution generated by those massive turbines,” he added.

To meet Biden’s climate goals, a lot more wind turbines need to get spinning on federal lands out West, where industry representatives say the approval process is even tougher, leading to calls from some in Congress to streamline the permitting process.

“What is this place?”

Two months after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the order forcibly ripping around 120,000 people of Japanese descent away from their homes and businesses on the West Coast over unfounded fears they would aid in a Japanese invasion.

Established in 1942 and in operation until 1945, Minidoka was one of the incarceration camps where Japanese American citizens were forced to farm. More recently, the U.S. government has sought to make amends for a forced removal widely regarded today as immoral and unconstitutional. In 1988, Ronald Reagan made a formal apology and offered each survivor $20,000 in reparations. Today, a portion of the camp is a historical site managed by the National Park Service.

At the Minidoka visitor center, 79-year-old survivor Karen Hirai Olen pointed on a map to the camp hospital where she was born and the barracks where she spent her first months. “I remember my mom saying when they stopped at Minidoka, she thought, ‘Oh, my God. What is this place?’”

The BLM, which manages much of the acreage around Minidoka, is reviewing the wind farm application. On a recent April morning, agency employees unfurled pictures showing what the Lava Ridge Wind Project would look like from the historical site. A stiff wind bending the images made it clear why wind developers want to build nearby.

To address concerns over ruining the Minidoka visitor experience, the BLM proposed two alternative plans moving the project away from the historical site by at least five miles, and reducing the number of turbines to a maximum of 378 or 269. Instead of towering near the camp, the blades would hover around the horizon under the bureau’s alternatives.

“I think and hope what folks see is that the preferred alternatives that we are analyzing are very different than what the company’s proposal was,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in an interview.

“That’s the balance that we’re trying to do to make it a responsible proposal,” she added.

Luke Papez, Magic Valley Energy’s senior director of project development, said the company wants to “ensure this project honors the survivors of Minidoka.”

“We believe this is a good example of how the public process led by the BLM can lead to a compromise for all sides,” he said.

You can read Dino’s full report here.

On the Hill

Barrasso slams Haaland for lack of oil lease sales

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee ranking member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) criticized Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s record on oil and gas leasing Tuesday, saying she has been violating the Mineral Leasing Act by delaying quarterly lease sales, Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

“Instead of holding quarterly oil and gas lease sales, the secretary has held only one lease sale in two years,” Barrasso said in his opening statement during a committee hearing to examine the Interior Department’s budget request for fiscal 2024.

“You haven’t been following the law,” Barrasso added, elevating a common talking point intended to slam the Biden administration for using executive powers to advance a “radical” climate agenda.

When President Biden first took office, he signed an executive order pausing all new oil and gas leasing on public lands, but that was later cast off after the administration faced legal challenges. Barrasso’s remarks come after the administration in March approved the sale of nearly $264 million worth of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We follow the law in everything we do. We have had lease sales, we’ll continue to have lease sales,” Haaland said. “We will follow the law.”

International climate

COP28 chief calls for eliminating emissions, bolstering climate finance fund

Sultan Al Jaber, president of the next global climate summit, said Tuesday that international climate discussions should focus on phasing out emissions from fossil fuels and helping poorer countries adapt to climate change — goals world leaders have previously fallen short of, Petra Sorge and Akshat Rathi report for Bloomberg News.

“We must supercharge climate finance, making it more available, more accessible and more affordable to drive delivery across every climate pillar,” Al Jaber, who also heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin. “Public, multilateral and private sectors must be mobilized in new and innovative ways on the critical issue of climate finance.”

Rich nations have yet to deliver on their decades-old promise to spend $100 billion on helping developing countries cope with the effects of global warming. “The real value of this commitment has eroded over time,” he said.

His remarks come ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is set to take place this fall in the United Arab Emirates. During last year’s meeting, nations did not agree to phase out the use of oil and gas. On Tuesday, Al Jaber indicated that he will prioritize guiding nations toward a resolution that leaves room to burn more fossil fuels but boosts the development of renewable energy and carbon capture technologies.

“In a pragmatic, just and well-managed energy transition, we must be laser-focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing up viable, affordable, zero-carbon alternatives,” he said.

Climate in the courts

Conservation groups to sue federal officials over manatee protection

A coalition of environment and wildlife advocacy groups said Tuesday they will sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over an alleged failure to protect the West Indian manatee, citing record death rates in recent years, the Associated Press reports.

According to a legal notice — jointly submitted by the Center for Biological Diversity, Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper and Frank S. González García — the agency has been slow to respond to a November petition urging it to reclassify the creature from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act. They claim Fish and Wildlife was required by law to make a decision within 90 days of receiving the petition, yet 150 days have passed.

An agency spokesperson said Fish and Wildlife doesn’t comment on proposed or pending litigation.

“I’m appalled that the Fish and Wildlife Service hasn’t responded to our urgent request for increased protections for these desperately imperiled animals,” Center for Biological Diversity attorney Ragan Whitlock said in a statement. “It’s painfully clear that manatees need full protection under the Endangered Species Act, and they need it now.”

In 2017, manatees were stripped of their endangered status, leading to a dramatic decline in population. The creatures, which are adored by many and have long been Florida’s official state marine animal, are increasingly threatened by pollution-fueled algae blooms that kill sea grass, their main food supply.

In the atmosphere

