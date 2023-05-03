Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TikTok's head of U.S. trust and safety is leaving, and tech CEOs will head to the White House to discuss artificial intelligence.

Senators revive kids online safety push as states bypass Washington

Senate lawmakers this week are renewing a flurry of efforts to boost protections for kids online, which have languished on Capitol Hill as states have forged ahead with their own measures.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday reintroduced the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which would impose a duty of care for digital services to prevent certain harms to younger users and to conduct an audit to suss out risks posed by their products. Blumenthal told reporters Tuesday he “fully” expects the Senate will vote on the bill this session.

Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) today are reintroducing their bill to expand federal privacy protections for kids and teens. A Markey aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement said the new version includes a broader prohibition on targeting ads to kids and teens, a proposal President Biden Sens.(D-Mass.) and(R-La.) today are reintroducing their bill to expand federal privacy protections for kids and teens. A Markey aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement said the new version includes a broader prohibition on targeting ads to kids and teens, a proposal has backed . The aide said they are bullish on its chance to clear the Senate.

Richard J. Durbin’s (D-Ill.) STOP CSAM Act, which would create a cause of action for victims of child abuse to seek damages from tech companies. The Senate Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, is slated as early as this week to markup the fiercely debated EARN IT Act , which would expose digital services to greater civil liability for hosting child abuse material and set up a federal commission to curb such content, and Sen.’s (D-Ill.) STOP CSAM Act, which would create a cause of action for victims of child abuse to seek damages from tech companies.

But despite gaining momentum in the Senate, the updated measures face familiar obstacles in the House, where leaders have been focusing on passing privacy protections for all consumers — not just kids.

Senators unveiled the revamped KOSA with over two dozen co-sponsors on Tuesday, a show of force amid an increasingly crowded legislative landscape on children’s online safety.

The bill, which cleared a key committee hurdle last year, is backed by top officials like Durbin and Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Blumenthal said on a press call that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is also “100 percent behind this bill.” (Schumer’s office did not return a request for comment.).

But KOSA and EARN IT, both co-led by Blumenthal, have become political lightning rods in Washington, with tech trade associations and digital rights groups expressing concern that the bills could hurt users’ personal privacy and free speech online. KOSA, they argue, would force companies to collect more data on kids, while EARN IT could force sites to crack down on sex education resources out of fear of liability for exposing users to lewd content.

Some of those groups, including the activist group Fight for the Future, are holding a news conference Wednesday with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) rallying against the bills.

Blumenthal said they have made changes to try to assuage outside concerns, including tying certain requirements companies would have to comply with under KOSA to specific harms and “tightened the rules around platforms’ data collection.”

As for the House, Blumenthal said they “have been in touch” with leaders in the lower chamber and that they have “strong advocates” such as Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.).

Blumenthal, who held the virtual news conference alongside Blackburn and the parents of children who have died or been harmed due to incidents linked to social media, said he hoped “the voices you’re hearing today will have an effect [in the House] as well.”

The aide to Markey, who is leading the children’s privacy effort, said that if the Senate passed their bill it would become very politically challenging for Congress not to pass it into law.

While lawmakers in Washington spar over their next steps on children’s online safety, states are advancing their own bills, even in the face of mounting industry opposition.

Those efforts, as my colleague Cat Zakrzewski and I wrote in a story out this morning, have “faced broad opposition from tech trade groups representing some of the United States’ biggest digital platforms, who have blitzed statehouses around the country in an effort to stymie the bills, even as many of their member or partner companies including Amazon remain largely mum.”

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“Supporters of the proposed legislation … say the tech groups’ lobbying has at times relied on misleading or deceptive tactics aimed at stoking confusion about what the proposals do,” we wrote. The groups have argued that measures seeking to replicate regulations in the United Kingdom requiring companies to build safety features could undermine efforts to crack down on harmful material and undercut data privacy protections.

TikTok’s head of U.S. trust and safety departing as company works to avoid ban

TikTok’s head of U.S. trust and safety Eric Han will depart the company May 12, Alex Heath reports for the Verge, citing two people familiar with the matter and an internal memo sent to employees.

Han was employed at TikTok for several years and was named to his most recent position in December in an effort to convince the U.S. government that the app should not be banned, according to the report.

“In the memo to employees announcing his departure, Andy Bonillo, interim USDS general manager, said he will be ‘stepping in to lead USDS T&S on an interim basis’ until ‘we identify Eric’s replacement for the longer term,’” Heath writes.

The China-linked short-form video app has come under scrutiny from several governments due to national security concerns. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in March testified to a House panel, where lawmakers on both sides of the aisle alleged the app has negative effects on kids’ mental health and behaviors.

Big Tech lobbyists helped shape Indo-Pacific trade framework, emails show

Lobbyists from Google, Amazon and other major tech companies advised U.S. trade officials on a new Indo-Pacific trade framework, Emily Birnbaum and Leah Nylen report for Bloomberg News.

“Officials with the US Trade Representative invited Amazon and Google lobbyists early last year to meet personally with Sarah Bianchi, the deputy trade representative, according to emails obtained by Senator Elizabeth Warren and shared with Bloomberg News,” they write.

The tech industry’s influence in the trade talks is concerning progressive lawmakers who argue that artificial intelligence, privacy and competition regulations may be weakened by tech groups justifying that they infringe on trade policies.

“Big Tech companies and their army of lobbyists, including former government officials, are secretly trying to undermine President Biden’s trade policy and his commitment to promote competition,” Warren told Bloomberg News.

Several Democratic lawmakers warned the Biden administration to steer clear of efforts from Big Tech companies to influence the trade talks, the Technology 202 reported last month.

The framework, known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, is designed to help the United States bolster its trade stance in the region and is expected to be released this year.

Tech CEOs headed to White House to discuss AI risks and regulations

Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic chief executives will meet with Vice President Harris and other White House officials on Thursday to discuss artificial intelligence matters, according a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the meeting details.

Officials and CEOs seek “to have a frank discussion” about current and near-term risks that can stem from AI development and what actions can be taken to ensure Americans benefit from AI advances without being exposed to its potential harms, the official said.

“President Biden has been clear that in order to seize the opportunities AI presents, we must first mitigate its risks. This means both supporting responsible innovation that improves lives and serves the public good, and also ensuring appropriate safeguards to protect the American people, our society, national security, and economy,” the official said.

Administration officials at the meeting will include Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Arati Prabhakar.

