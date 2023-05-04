Biden authorizes new sanctions on Sudan, says violence ‘must end’

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy,” Biden said. “I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable cease-fire between the belligerent parties.”

Declaring that the fighting in Sudan “must end,” President Biden signed an executive order Thursday authorizing sanctions on people who “threaten the peace, security or stability” of the country, undermine its democratic transition, use violence against civilians or commit serious human rights abuses.

A week-long cease-fire between the country’s warring generals was set to begin Thursday, according to a statement earlier this week from South Sudan’s Foreign Ministry, which brokered the agreement. But the fighting that broke out more than two weeks ago has been punctuated by at least five other cease-fire announcements, each with little effect.