Today's newsletter top is adapted from a story out this morning from Laurie McGinley, Akilah Johnson and your Health 202 host. Today's edition: The first vaccine targeting RSV wins FDA approval — and more are coming. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms its temporarily extending pandemic-era flexibilities for prescribing controlled substances.

FDA advisers meet next week to discuss whether to allow the first nonprescription birth control pill

Birth control pills could soon be available over-the-counter — a moment that would mark a milestone in a reproductive health landscape shaken by seismic legal and political upheavals this past year.

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to allow a daily contraceptive to be sold without a prescription. The agency’s outside experts are set to meet next week to discuss the shift reproductive health advocates and major medical groups have pushed for years. Groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade adds urgency to the effort.

The FDA could decide by the end of the summer on the question, which hasn’t ignited a legal or political battle like the abortion pill mifepristone. The opposition has largely emerged from Catholic groups traditionally opposed to birth control in favor of natural family planning methods.

Yet, there are some major questions looming, particularly over how much the pills would cost and whether insurers would cover them free without a prescription. For supporters of the effort, FDA approval wouldn’t be a total win: They are calling on the Biden administration to explicitly state that insurers must cover the costs of the pills.

The details

The advisory committee meeting begins May 9, which also happens to be the 63rd anniversary of the FDA’s approval of the first birth control pill.

About the effort: Last July, HRA Pharma submitted the OTC application for Opill, a progestin-only pill. By all accounts, the FDA is proceeding cautiously in its review. The agency postponed a meeting of its outside experts last fall to review more information from the manufacturer. (The FDA declined to comment on Opill, saying it doesn’t discuss pending applications.)

Birth control pills are available without a prescription in over 100 countries. Experts say the United States has lagged behind for several reasons: a lack of interest from the pharmaceutical industry, caution by the FDA and past battles over the emergency contraceptive Plan B.

The arguments

Supporters say some of the biggest beneficiaries would be women from rural or low-income areas – disproportionally women of color – who face barriers to obtaining prescription pills. Those obstacles include finding a doctor or other provider, getting to a clinic and finding child care. Both the progestin-only pills and combination pills are deemed safe and effective.

On the other side: Catholic groups critical of the switch have focused in part on alleged safety issues.

“We strenuously oppose the nonprescription availability of Opill,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Catholic Bioethics Center, Catholic Medical Association and National Association of Catholic Nurses wrote to the FDA’s outside advisers in November, citing concerns with obtaining the medication before seeing a doctor.

Meanwhile, antiabortion groups are largely staying mum. Asked about over-the-counter birth control, the National Right to Life organization said it “does not take a stance on anything that prevents fertilization.” SBA Pro-Life America said its focus is on “advancing laws that protect unborn children and their mothers from abortion, especially from dangerous mail-order abortion pills.”

The cost conundrum

The ease of buying the pill over-the-counter, like any medication, will partly depend on its price.

The Affordable Care Act mandates insurers cover contraception at no cost. But plans aren’t required to cover items available over the counter, like Plan B, unless a patient has a prescription, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

While the agency says it encourages insurers to cover over-the-counter contraception free without a prescription, it’s not clear whether the Biden administration will make that a requirement. In a statement, CMS said the agency “remains committed to ensuring broad access to high-quality, affordable, person-centered health care coverage.”

Another unknown: The price. HRA Pharma is unlikely to announce a cost for its nonprescription product until it receives the greenlight from the FDA, though the company has said it’ll offer assistance to people who cannot afford the drug.

“The only way that this will be seen as a win for reproductive rights is if this is not just approved but also approved for all ages, at an accessible price and covered by insurance,” said Daniel Grossman, director of the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health research program at the University of California at San Francisco.

Agency alert

First vaccine targeting RSV wins FDA approval

Federal regulators approved the first vaccine for the respiratory illness RSV yesterday, marking a major breakthrough six decades in the making, our colleagues Carolyn Y. Johnson and David Ovalle report.

The Food and Drug Administration greenlit Arexvy, a shot developed by pharmaceutical giant GSK, to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults aged 60 years and older. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet in June to make recommendations on the appropriate use of the vaccine, which GSK is aiming to roll out in the fall ahead of the winter RSV season.

The approval sets the stage for a potential battle between pharmaceutical giants seeking to dominate a multibillion-dollar RSV market.

Federal regulators are expected to issue a decision on Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for older adults by the end of May. Experts are also scheduled to meet Experts are also scheduled to meet May 18 to recommend whether a Pfizer maternal vaccination given during pregnancy is safe and effective.

A monoclonal antibody treatment for babies , developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca to offer , developed byandto offer vaccine-like protection during RSV season, is also under consideration. The FDA is expected to decide whether to approve the drug in the third quarter.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna has a has a candidate RSV vaccine as well, but is further behind.

Why it matters: For most healthy people, RSV is just another seasonal cold, but each year in the United States, it fills pediatric intensive care units and sends more than 60,000 older adults to the hospital, Carolyn and David note. The pursuit of a shot that can be given directly to young children is ongoing.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.):

This is a major breakthrough for older Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions including heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems. https://t.co/UP2NNHPinc — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) May 3, 2023

Jason McLellan, who helped develop the science behind the shot:

It's an incredible day for structure-based vaccine design, and I'm thrilled to see our prefusion RSV F antigen get approved as the first RSV vaccine. Still more work to do to reduce the RSV disease burden, but this will help! Congrats @BarneyGrahamMD! https://t.co/8L5JaNy49o — Jason McLellan (@McLellan_Lab) May 3, 2023

In other agency news …

The Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed The Health 202’s reporting yesterday that the agency will temporarily extend its pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities, a move that will allow doctors to continue prescribing controlled substances virtually for now. Without an extension, the flexibilities would have expired along with the coronavirus public health emergency on May 11.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said it needs additional time to consider a record 38,000 public comments that it received in response to its February proposal to reinstate stricter limits around virtual prescribing. More details about the extension will become public after its full publication in the Federal Register, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

Telehealth is just one major health policy that will be affected when the public health emergency ends. Check out this handy explainer published this morning from our colleagues Lena H. Sun and Amy Goldstein on what the end of the emergency period could mean for you, in terms of coronavirus vaccines, tests, treatments and more.

State scan

Maryland governor signs abortion, gender-affirming care protections into law

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed legislation yesterday increasing protections for abortion rights and providing greater access to gender-affirming care for residents enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, among other health-related policies.

Snapshot: One of the bills approved by Moore will give voters the chance to amend the state’s constitution to affirm that Marylanders have a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom.” The issue will appear on Maryland ballots during the 2024 general election.

Other abortion-related measures signed by Moore include aThe laws will take effect June 1. data-privacy bill to safeguard sensitive medical information and a shield law to protect providers from liability if they help out-of-state patients terminate their pregnancies.

There’s more: The governor also approved the Trans Health Equity Act, which reduces barriers to coverage for gender-affirming care under the state’s Medicaid program. Going forward, it will be up to patients and their doctors to determine when it is medically necessary. The act also lifts a prohibition on gender-affirming care for Medicaid recipients under 18, The Post’s Erin Cox reports.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D):

Today, @GovWesMoore signed legislation that makes our state welcoming and inclusive and that safeguards the rights of ALL people.



In Maryland,

We’re protecting the rights of trans and non-binary people.

We’re protecting reproductive freedoms.

We’re leaving no one behind. pic.twitter.com/YEwNrAQbUu — Lt. Governor Aruna Miller (@LtGovMiller) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, in Montana …

Montana’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed five bills into law yesterday aimed at abortion, including one that is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court, Amy Beth Hanson reports for the Associated Press.

The details: Gianforte greenlit a bill sponsored by Republican state Sen. Keith Regier, which says that the privacy right in the state constitution doesn’t include the right to abortion — contrary to a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling.

The governor also signed legislation banning abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy, as well as a measure requiring doctors to provide care to infants that survive an abortion, a situation that’s rare. Gianforte pledged to sign a bill recently passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature that would ban the type of surgical abortion most used during the second trimester of pregnancy, Amy notes.

More from Gianforte:

Proud to stand with Montanans on the steps of the people’s house to defend life, support children, and strengthen families. pic.twitter.com/mGvSSnd54c — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 3, 2023

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article