Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire at Kent State University students protesting the Vietnam War, killing four and wounding nine more. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea DeSantis gets a 2024 leg up from the Florida legislature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t formally running for the Republican presidential nomination. Yet.

But you wouldn’t know it from the eagerness with which his state’s GOP-controlled legislature is passing legislation that has the effect of making that tortuous road straighter and smoother for him.

Let’s look at four examples of lawmakers in Tallahassee taking up measures that make DeSantis’s life easier. Three of them are clear wins for him. In another case, DeSantis didn’t get what he wanted, but the outcome might be better for him if (when) he makes it official.

Where in the world is Ron DeSantis?

On Tuesday, the legislature passed a measure that effectively lets DeSantis (and some other senior state government officials) conceal their travel — past, present and future — by exempting those records from the Florida’s usually robust public disclosure laws.

Over at Politico, Gary Fineout noted this gives DeSantis “a way to block inquiries from the media and political opponents ahead of an expected run for president.” Wanna know where he’s been? With whom? Hard luck.

“Republicans contend that the blanket exemption for his travel history is needed for security reasons and that someone having access to records about his past trips could discern patterns that could endanger DeSantis and his family,” Fineout reported.

But the Miami Herald editorial board (no friend to DeSantis) warned “[i]t’s so broadly written that it could keep citizens from knowing where the state jet (paid for by taxpayers) has been and what the governor is up to and who else was aboard. It also would remove from the public record information who is visiting the governor’s office and mansion.”

And at the New York Times, Nick Corasaniti noted DeSantis “has been facing increasing scrutiny for his use of private chartered flights — including questions about who paid for the travel and who flew with him — especially as his presidential ambitions come into clearer focus and he travels the country more extensively.”

Never can say goodbye

Late last week, the legislature passed a measure enabling state officeholders to run in presidential elections without resigning from their present position.

Savannah Kelley of WCTV provided a bit of notable background on the law, which “would make it possible for DeSantis to run for president while still serving as governor. And if he loses a presidential bid, he wouldn’t have to give up his governorship.”

“Florida changed its ‘resign-to-run’ law in 2007 to allow the governor at the time, Charlie Crist, to potentially serve as John McCain’s running mate, though that never happened. Then, 11 years later, then-Governor Rick Scott changed the law back,” Kelley reported.

Targeting undocumented immigrants

DeSantis has taken hard-right positions on undocumented immigration, a top issue among Republican voters.

On Tuesday, the Florida legislature adopted a measure “bolstering the Republican’s controversial migrant-relocation program as he prepares to announce a presidential run,” according to Anthony Izaguirre of the Associated Press.

It includes:

$12 million for the DeSantis’ efforts to relocate migrants “which drew national attention last year when the governor flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts,” Izaguirre reported.

A provision requiring hospitals that take Medicaid to ask patients their citizenship, “which critics said was intended to dissuade undocumented immigrants from seeking medical care.”

A news media defeat. Or is it?

Florida’s legislature has been rolling DeSantis priorities down its assembly line, but one significant project got stuck: His push to make it easier for public figures to sue news outlets for libel. At the national level, that’s difficult under a Supreme Court ruling we described previously.

Legislation to do that won’t get voted on this year.

Here’s Ken Bensinger of the NYT: “Mr. DeSantis, a Republican typically known for having his finger on the pulse of the right, appears to have misjudged the issue. In addition to opposition from news outlets and free-speech groups, the legislation faced a wave of resistance from his allies, including right-wing media outlets, Christian organizations and business groups. They argued that the legislation would harm all news media, including conservative outlets, and lead to an increase in frivolous and costly lawsuits.”

On the surface, this is a defeat for DeSantis — who very publicly loathes mainstream media — and a victory for free speech. But imagine a world in which this were law, and right-wing media were in fact besieged with those lawsuits.

How would the outlets whose support he’s counting on see his role in erecting the guillotine hovering over their necks?

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, 3 others guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

"A jury deliberated for seven days in Washington before finding Tarrio, 29, and the others guilty on 31 of 46 counts. The jury handed down not guilty verdicts on four counts and returned to deliberate on a remaining 11 counts. The result was another decisive victory for the Justice Department in the latest of three seditious conspiracy trials held after what it called a historic act of domestic terrorism," Spencer S. Hsu, Rachel Weiner and Tom Jackman report.

Kremlin accuses Washington of directing alleged drone attack on Putin

“The Kremlin spokesman on Thursday directly accused the United States of ordering what Moscow has alleged was an attempted assassination of President Vladimir Putin with two drones that were sent to attack the Russian president’s official residence. John Kirby, the spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, said Dmitry Peskov ‘is just lying,’” David L. Stern reports.

GOP donor paid private school tuition for Justice Thomas’s grandnephew, report says

“The same Texas billionaire who treated Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to lavish vacations paid private boarding school tuition for Thomas’s grandnephew, a boy the justice has said he raised as a son, according to a new report that said Thomas did not disclose the payments,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

How the Washington establishment is confounding Biden’s debt ceiling plan

“Biden officials had hoped they could win in part with the backing of powerful Washington allies outside the government — including establishment Republicans, the business lobby and nonpartisan budget hawks — that have traditionally warned against default. At least so far, however, these key constituencies have not rallied to the White House’s side, instead urging an agreement — any agreement, in some cases — to get the debt ceiling raised before the government runs out of maneuvering room to head off a crisis," Jeff Stein reports.

“Rather than join Biden in urging the GOP to simply raise the borrowing limit — as many administration officials had hoped — these groups have called for bipartisan budget negotiations, implicitly endorsing McCarthy’s position and rejecting Biden’s opposition to talks. Calls for Biden to negotiate have only grown louder since the House successfully approved a Republican bill in April to cut spending and lift the debt limit, which many senior Democrats had thought unlikely amid the GOP’s internal fractures.”

Bob Iger rebuilt Disney. Fighting DeSantis could define his legacy.

“Bob Iger has twice considered running for president. The longtime Walt Disney Co. chief executive conferred with political strategists and pollsters, studied up on key issues, reviewed famous speeches and consulted his family, according to his memoir and news reports. But ultimately, he retired in 2020 and decided against launching a Democratic campaign for the White House,” Taylor Telford reports.

with consumers and corporate America closely watching to see whether one of the country’s most powerful companies will face down a threat to its power and free speech.” “Now, after boomeranging back to Disney, Iger finds himself in a high-profile political battle with a leading Republican. It’s shaping up to be one of the defining challenges of Iger’s career,.”

… and beyond

How U.S. efforts to guide Sudan to democracy ended in war

“Biden administration officials and their partners are now struggling to get two warring generals to stick to tenuous cease-fires and to end hostilities, as foreign governments evacuate civilians amid fighting that has left at least 528 dead and more than 330,000 displaced. The actual toll is almost certainly much higher than those Sudanese government numbers,” the NYT’s Edward Wong, Michael Crowley and Declan Walsh report.

“An urgent question at the heart of the crisis is whether the United States miscalculated how difficult it would be to introduce democracy in a country with a long history of military rule, and the risks of negotiating with strongmen who talk about democracy but never deliver.”

Better IRS service is forcing an earlier debt deadline

“There’s a surprising culprit behind the sooner-than-anticipated debt-limit deadline: Better IRS service. It’s not just weaker-than-expected tax receipts that are pushing up the drop-dead deadline for raising the legal cap on borrowing. It’s also that the IRS is processing people’s tax returns faster. That newfound efficiency prompted forecasters to speed up their estimates of when the government will run out of money to service its debts,” Politico’s Brian Faler reports.

Real or not, reported Kremlin drone attack unsettles Russia

“A drone attack on the Kremlin would be the most severe penetration of Russian airspace since German teen Matthias Rust landed his little single-engine plane on the fringes of Red Square in 1987. Announcing the attack — or even faking it — risks Russia undermining its citizens’ trust in its frequent assertions of military superiority,” the AP’s Jim Heintz reports.

The latest on covid

What the end of the covid public health emergency means for you

“As this long emergency period expires, experts say, the biggest impact for consumers will be the end of free coronavirus tests — both at-home tests and those performed by clinicians and analyzed by commercial labs — with broad implications for people’s ability to get timely covid diagnoses, prevent disease transmission and track the virus,” Lena H. Sun and Amy Goldstein report.

The Biden agenda

White House will meet with tech CEOs about AI risks

“The White House is convening the executives after President Biden warned that companies have a responsibility to make sure artificial intelligence products are safe before they’re released. Administration officials in attendance, including Vice President Harris, plan to reiterate this message to the executives during Thursday’s meeting, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the White House’s plans,” Cat Zakrzewski reports.

Biden’s plan to win back Latino voters is built off his 2020 mistakes

“Speaking to Latino civil rights leaders and activists now, I got a sense of anxious optimism about how Biden’s campaign, and Democratic candidates in general, will approach their Latino voter operations this year. The recent hire of Julie Chávez Rodríguez as Biden’s 2024 campaign manager is one sign that the Biden campaign is learning from 2020,” Vox’s Christian Paz writes.

U.S. is vulnerable to China’s lock on key minerals, Biden aide says

“The US economy is vulnerable to China’s ‘lock’ on critical mineral processing, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden said, likening the situation to the risk Europe faced from its reliance on Russia’s oil and gas amid its invasion of Ukraine,” Bloomberg’s Sam Kim reports.

How quickly Washington is running out of workdays to strike a debt ceiling deal, visualized

“Biden and congressional leaders are scheduled to be in Washington at the same time for less than a week between now and the end of May, according to a review of their public calendars,” Nick Mourtoupalas and Derek Hawkins report.

Hot on the left

Can Democrats go around McCarthy to force a debt ceiling vote? It’s possible

“Soon after they relinquished control of the House, Democrats quietly planted a Trojan horse-style bill that could be used to try to force the GOP majority into a debt ceiling vote that most Republicans wanted to avoid,” NBC News’s Kyle Stewart and Sahil Kapur report.

“Their plan, which involves the use of a little-known tool called a ‘discharge petition,’ was revealed Tuesday as the clock ticks to June 1, when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could run out of cash and be forced into an unprecedented default.”

Hot on the right

N.Y. ditches gas stoves, fossil fuels in new buildings in first statewide ban in U.S.

“New York has become the first state in the nation to pass a law banning natural gas and other fossil fuels in most new buildings, a move that could help reshape how Americans heat and cook in their homes in the coming decades,” Anna Phillips reports.

“Late Tuesday, the New York legislature approved a $229 billion state budget that will prohibit natural gas hookups and other fossil fuels in most new homes and other construction, a major victory for climate activists. The move, which will likely face a court challenge from the fossil fuel industry, will serve as a test of states’ power to ban fossil fuels outright, rather than simply encouraging developers to build low-carbon buildings.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

No caption necessary

