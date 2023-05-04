Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! So whose turn is it to release a kids safety bill today?



Below: Senate Democrats are planning a China competition bill, and Twitter won’t charge certain accounts to access its API. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Meta leans into anti-TikTok rhetoric in FTC rebuke The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday unveiled plans to prohibit Meta from monetizing the personal data of kids and teens under 18, unleashing its latest salvo against the tech giant under Democratic Chair Lina Khan, as my colleague Cat Zakrzewski reported.

In a statement blasting the move, the Facebook and Instagram parent company accused the agency of engaging in a “political stunt” against the Silicon Valley giant while “allowing Chinese companies, like TikTok, to operate without constraint on American soil.”

The rebuke marked the latest time Meta has leaned into anti-TikTok rhetoric, which is surging in Washington amid calls for a ban on the app, in the face of regulatory heat.

The company’s broader criticisms aren’t new: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for years has sounded the alarm about the threats posed by China’s influence on the internet.

During a high-profile 2019 address at Georgetown University, Zuckerberg voiced concern that “China is building its own internet focused on very different values,” calling out TikTok.

“While our services, like WhatsApp, are used by protesters and activists everywhere due to strong encryption and privacy protections, on TikTok, the Chinese app growing quickly around the world, mentions of these protests are censored, even in the U.S.,” he said.

But the comments came as Facebook, which renamed itself Meta in 2021, faced backlash from Democratic officials for not fact-checking misleading ads from former president Donald Trump.

Meta has since repeatedly stoked fears about the threat of Chinese tech, at times singling out the ByteDance-owned TikTok, while under political pressure.

When House lawmakers hauled in Zuckerberg to testify about the company’s plans to roll out a virtual currency in October 2019, previously known as Libra, he warned that, “China is moving quickly to launch a similar idea in coming months.”

When Zuckerberg testified at a blockbuster House antitrust hearing in July 2020, he said that the company was trailing its competitors in “many areas,” adding that, “The fastest-growing app is TikTok.”

During an interview with the Verge in October , Zuckerberg said that it was “a real question” what the government should do about TikTok, adding that in China the private and the public sectors are “very integrated.”

Nick Clegg said, “TikTok, a hugely successful, highly dynamic and innovative Chinese company, is able to operate in the United States, but companies like Meta are not able to operate our social media services in China. So there is this issue of a kind of lack of a level playing field.” Asked about efforts to regulate or ban TikTok during a Bloomberg TV interview last month, Meta’s head of global affairssaid, “TikTok, a hugely successful, highly dynamic and innovative Chinese company, is able to operate in the United States, but companies like Meta are not able to operate our social media services in China. So there is this issue of a kind of lack of a level playing field.”

As my colleague Elizabeth Dwoskin previously reported, Meta’s anti-China turn was in part fueled by former board member Peter Thiel, a GOP mega donor and known China critic.

The most recent barbs come at an opportune moment: TikTok, which Meta has called a top rival, faces the threat of a U.S. ban over fears it could expose user data to China.

TikTok did not return a request for comment on Meta’s statement.

TikTok, whose parent company is headquartered in Beijing, has pushed back on claims it poses a security risk and told lawmakers it would not share U.S. user data with China.

The company has proposed a framework to the Biden administration seeking to satisfy U.S. security concerns, but the two sides have yet to strike a deal and lawmakers have expressed deep reservations about the proposal.

TikTok, formerly Musical.ly, has been subject to a privacy pact with the FTC since 2019. The agency at the time reached a record $5.7 settlement with the company over allegations it illegally collected personal data from children.

The FTC more recently demanded that Meta, TikTok, YouTube and other social media and video-streaming platforms turn over information about their handling of scam ads.

Senate Democrats to craft bipartisan China competition bill

Senate Democrats intend to draft a bipartisan bill that would bolster the U.S. economy’s stance against China and limit the country's access to cutting-edge technologies, Erik Wasson reports for Bloomberg News.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y) in a news conference said that Republicans have also shown “great interest” in the initiative, according to the report.

“We are committed to maintaining America’s lead in the future,” Schumer said. “Time is not on our side.”

The package, which could include new sanctions, would aim to limit Beijing’s access to emerging technologies, restrict outbound investment flows and build a domestic plan to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative. It is planned for release in the coming months.

Schumer also said the group would consider the RESTRICT Act, a bill that would empower the Commerce Department to evaluate the security risks of foreign technologies like TikTok and make recommendations about whether they should be ejected from the United States, David Shepardson reports for Reuters.

Tech CEOs meet with White House today to discuss AI risks

The CEOs of Google, Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI will join Vice President Harris and other officials at the White House today to discuss artificial intelligence risks, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

“The White House is convening the executives after President Biden warned that companies have a responsibility to make sure AI products are safe before they’re released. Administration officials in attendance … plan to reiterate this message to the executives during Thursday’s meeting,” Cat writes, citing a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the White House’s plans.

The Biden administration this morning also launched a trustworthy AI investment and invited major tech companies to participate in public auditing of their AI systems at a future cybersecurity conference, the report adds.

Policymakers are making sweeping attempts at AI regulations amid a boom in popularity for AI language tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot. FTC Chair Lina Khan yesterday published an op-ed in the New York Times describing how to best regulate AI.

Twitter no longer charging government, public service accounts for API access

Twitter will no longer require government-owned organizations and public services to pay for access to its API plug-in, allowing them to continue tweeting automated alerts from their accounts free of charge, Sareen Habeshian reports for Axios.

The API changes announced in February were part of owner Elon Musk’s plan to find new ways to monetize Twitter. But accounts providing public transit and weather updates began to back out of the platform, posing a risk to users that relied on them for alerts.

“National Weather Service spokesperson Susan Buchanan said the agency is ‘optimistic’ that Twitter's policy change will resolve the issues regarding automated tweets of weather alerts and other information issued by the NWS,” Habeshian writes.

Jonathan Kanter , the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department, speak at the American Economic Liberties Project’s Khan and, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department, speak at the American Economic Liberties Project’s Anti-Monopoly Summit beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Public Knowledge holds an event titled “Back to the Spectrum Future Part II” at 3 p.m.

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!

