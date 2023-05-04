Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From the courts

What else Harlan Crow paid for

New this morning: ProPublica’s Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski have a new report out on the billionaire real estate magnate Harlan Crow’s generosity to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In 2008, Thomas decided to send his teenage grandnephew, Mark Martin, who lived with him and his wife in the Washington suburbs, to Hidden Lake Academy, a private boarding school where tuition ran more than $6,000 a month. “A bank statement for the school from July 2009, buried in unrelated court filings, shows that Crow’s company paid the July bill.”

“The payments extended beyond that month, according to Christopher Grimwood , a former administrator at the school. Crow paid Martin’s tuition the entire time he was a student there, which was about a year, Grimwood told ProPublica.”

“’Harlan picked up the tab,’ said Grimwood, who got to know Crow and the Thomases and had access to school financial information through his work as an administrator.”

“Before and after his time at Hidden Lake, Martin attended a second boarding school, Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia. ‘Harlan said he was paying for the tuition at Randolph-Macon Academy as well,’ Grimwood said, recalling a conversation he had with Crow during a visit to the billionaire’s Adirondacks estate.”

“Thomas gained legal custody of Martin and became his legal guardian around January 1998,” Kaplan, Elliott and Mierjeski write, citing court records.

The total amount Crow spent on Martin’s education is unclear, but if Crow “paid for all four years at the two schools, the price tag could have exceeded $150,000, according to public records of tuition rates at the schools,” Kaplan, Elliott and Mierjeski write.

Thomas didn’t disclose Crow’s tuition payments, even though he did disclose another friend’s $5,000 gift for Martin’s education in 2002.

The revelation is likely to outrage Democrats who have denounced Thomas for accepting luxury trips from Crow. It could also renew calls from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held a hearing for Supreme Court ethics on Tuesday, to investigate Thomas’ conduct.

Thomas did not respond to ProPublica’s questions.

Crow’s office did not dispute the facts presented in the story in a statement to ProPublica:

“Harlan Crow has long been passionate about the importance of quality education and giving back to those less fortunate, especially at-risk youth,” the statement said. “It’s disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political.”

Crow replied “no” to a question from ProPublica about whether Justice Thomas requested the funding, ProPublica reports.

The campaign

Liberal group to launch ads against vulnerable Republicans over debt limit vote

First in The Early: Several House Republicans who voted last week for a bill to raise the debt limit, impose spending cuts and enact other conservative priorities will soon be facing TV ads attacking them for their votes.

It’s a taste of what is likely to come for vulnerable House Republicans in the weeks and months ahead.

Unrig Our Economy, a liberal nonprofit, will spend more than $1 million on ads criticizing Reps. John Duarte (R-Calif.), Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) and Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.). All three lawmakers are freshmen who narrowly carried districts that President Biden won in 2020, and Democrats are trying to defeat them next year.

“Here’s what his vote means: higher rent, health care and utility costs,” the narrator says in the ad going after Duarte. “Duarte even slashed funding for veterans — all while protecting tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations.”

The accusation that the bill would slash funding for veterans echoes an attack that Biden and other Democrats have made in recent days — and that Republicans say is deeply misleading, which we reported Wednesday.

On the Hill

Manchin is a top GOP target but Republicans keep setting up votes that may help him back home

The Senate on Wednesday passed two pieces of Republican-led legislation to roll back Biden administration rules, bringing the total number of votes to block the administration’s executive actions so far this year to six.

While Republicans are notching these political wins, it’s having major unintended consequences.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is also benefiting.

Manchin is perhaps the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection in 2024 — if he decides to run — and the bills allow him to vote with Republicans and show voters in deep-red West Virginia that he’ll buck his own party, show political independence and work to kill policies they don’t like.

“There is that,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told us, acknowledging Manchin is a political beneficiary of Republicans’ regulatory rollback proposals.

A political freebie

They are basically free votes for Manchin and any other moderate Democrats who join him, because the measures will never be enacted.

President Biden will surely veto the resolutions moved under the Congressional Review Act. They concern environmental, abortion and financial rules, and Republicans lack the votes to override his veto.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Manchin’s West Virginia colleague, said the votes “give any Democrat the opportunity to appear” like they are voting against the president “without having a real effect.”

Republicans privately have contemplated nixing CRA votes to avoid indirectly helping red-state Democrats while being unable to override a presidential veto. But they have decided that giving Republicans political wins is more important.

“The one way we have a chance to get votes on things that we care about is the CRA process,” Thune said.

Manchin’s posturing

For Manchin, who has co-sponsored nearly every Republican CRA bill and has been the deciding vote on three of the six CRA votes to date, the votes have been essential to highlighting his independent streak, especially with the Senate schedule consumed with judicial nominations and little legislation.

In addition to the CRAs, he has broken with his party and called on Biden to negotiate on deficit reduction as part of debt ceiling talks.

Manchin could offer his own CRAs, including ones to repeal parts of the Inflation Reduction Act.

He has been blasting the administration’s implementation of the law, especially the electric vehicle tax credits, saying the administration is violating the law’s intent for the cars to be built in the United States with American-made parts.

Environmental roll backs

Many of the Republican measures are focused on environmental standards. West Virginia’s economy is reliant on fossil fuels and the state has often pushed back on strict environmental rules.

“I don’t think he’s unhappy about the policy areas these are focused on,” a person close to Manchin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid, said of the CRA votes.

Manchin was the deciding vote to remove the lesser prairie chicken from the Endangered Species Act on Wednesday; he was also the deciding vote to roll back both fuel standards for large vehicles and to block the Department of Veterans Affairs from providing veterans with access to abortions earlier this year.

Manchin is a co-sponsor of an expected upcoming measure to remove the northern long-eared bat from the endangered species list authored by Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). And he’ll likely support a proposal by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) to remove protections for aquatic habitats.

Manchin's not alone

Manchin is not the only Democrat to use the CRA votes to break with their party.

“These Congressional Review Acts present an opportunity for the independent-minded senators to demonstrate their independence in three dimensions,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said. (Schatz, a progressive, hasn’t voted for any of them this year.)

Manchin and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) were the only Democrats to vote with Republicans on blocking a Labor Department regulation that allowed retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Manchin and Tester, all of whom are up for reelection next year in red or purple states, voted for a GOP measure rolling back an expanded definition of what waters must comply with the Clean Water Act.

Nine Democrats voted Wednesday night to repeal Biden-imposed tariffs on solar panel imports.

What we're watching

Nomination cliffhanger: Speaking of Manchin, he met with Julie Su, the acting labor secretary and Biden’s nominee to succeed Marty Walsh, on Wednesday. Manchin called it a good meeting, but added that he still has issues he wants to look into.

Su’s path to confirmation is uncertain. She was confirmed to be deputy secretary in 2021 after Walsh called senators on her behalf.

Manchin and Tester are among the Democrats who have expressed reservations about her nomination. We’re waiting for the two senators to say whether they will sink or save her.

At the White House: Vice President Harris will meet today with the chief executives of Anthropic, Microsoft, OpenAI and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to discuss artificial intelligence. Those companies and several others have committed to participating in a public evaluation of their AI systems, according to the administration.

We’re watching how much Harris leans into calls for regulating AI, as Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan did on Wednesday in a New York Times op-ed. Rapid advances in AI have led to increasing fears that it will threaten jobs — or, you know, destroy humanity.

In Maryland: Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) is launching his campaign to succeed Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin today, three days after Cardin announced he wouldn’t run for reelection, our colleague Meagan Flynn reports. We’re watching who else gets in the race.

Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando is running, and other potential Democratic candidates include Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. and Rep. Jamie Raskin.

At the border: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas today to review the planning and response operations of Customs and Border Protection as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, per a news release. The trip to the most overcrowded CBP sector in the U.S. comes ahead of the May 11 expiration of Title 42 which will lift pandemic-era border restrictions. U.S. officials expect illegal crossings to surpass 10,000 per day once the policy ends.

We’re watching the Biden administration’s next steps heading into next week. The administration has already decided to send 1,500 troops to support CBP at the southern border and made a deal with the Mexican government that for the first time allows “U.S. authorities to deport non-Mexican migrants who entered the United States illegally back across the border,” per our colleague Nick Miroff. What will they do next?

At Mar-a-lago

All about the ‘J6 Prison Choir’

Our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Meg Kelly, Rachel Weiner and Tom Jackman are out this morning with an exclusive look at the “J6 Prison Choir,” an ensemble of supporters of former president Donald Trump who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — one of whom was charged with assaulting Officer Brian D. Sicknick. The group sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” together from their jail cells at 9 p.m., our colleagues write.

Trump lent his voice to a recording of the prison choir and played it at the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign, per our colleagues. “The song, ‘Justice for All,’ features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance mixed with a rendition of the national anthem.”

Using physical characteristics and interviews with family members, supporters and attorneys, our colleagues identified five of the roughly 15 men who are featured in a video of them singing.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

First of all, pasta grows in the wild over there. It’s a bigoli mistake to think otherwise. – Tobi, longtime Jersey resident

Old Bridge is right by Cheesequake State Park. I think it makes sense that pasta grows in the woods there. pic.twitter.com/5qfMthdHEu — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) May 3, 2023

