Biden warns of job loss, economic disaster if debt ceiling is breached

President Biden on Friday welcomed the strong jobs report and the lowest unemployment rate in a half-century and warned that Republicans’ “manufactured crisis” on the debt could send the U.S. economy into a free fall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’ve made enormous progress over the past two years,” said Biden, who is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders next week to discuss raising the debt ceiling. “The last thing this country needs, after all we’ve been through, is a manufactured crisis … driven by the ‘MAGA’ Republicans in the Congress.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report released Friday showed employers created 253,000 jobs in April and unemployment fell to 3.4 percent, which matches a low from May 1969.

Biden has insisted that Congress vote to increase the debt ceiling with no conditions attached — as Congress did three times during the Trump administration. But House Republicans demanded deep spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit — though they have yet to put forth a proposed budget.

“The two are totally unrelated,” Biden said of the debt ceiling and the nation’s budget during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Friday. “Whether you pay the debt or not doesn’t have a darn thing to do with what your budget is.”

The limit is a cap on the total amount of money that the United States is authorized to borrow to fund the government and fulfill its financial obligations.

Last week, House Republicans passed a measure that would raise the debt limit along with slashing the federal budget back to levels adopted in the 2022 fiscal year, then cap federal agencies’ future budgets at 1 percent for the next decade.

Their bill stands no chance in the Democratic-led Senate, and Biden said he would veto it.

The president said he will reiterate to congressional leaders during next week’s meeting that they must do what “every other Congress” has done: Raise the debt limit and avoid default.

“As I’ve said all along, we can debate where to cut, how much to spend and how to finally move the tax system where everybody can pay their fair share,” Biden said. “But not under the threat of default.”

The four congressional leaders — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K. Y.) — are expected to attend the meeting, which was announced the same day Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned Congress that the country risks default as early as June 1 if the limit isn’t raised.

“Let’s have the normal arguments,” Biden said “That’s why we have a budget process, to debate … so you all can see it and know exactly what it is that they want to spend the money on, what they want to cut.”

Amy B Wang contributed to this report.

