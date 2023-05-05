Florida groups will launch effort to put abortion access on the ballot

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A coalition of groups who support abortion rights will launch an effort to get an initiative that protects access to reproductive care on Florida ballots in 2024. The effort, led by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and two of its Florida affiliates, would allow voters to decide whether the state should allow abortions until a fetus is viable, which is generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks. The groups, which also include the ACLU of Florida and Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida, are expected to announce the multimillion-dollar push to get the initiative on the ballot at an event in Tallahassee on Monday.

If passed, the initiative would roll back one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s key legislative achievements: a six-week ban on abortion that outlaws the procedure before many people know they’re pregnant. The measure, which the Republican governor signed into law last month, is one of the strictest abortion laws in the country.

The six-week ban will take effect 30 days after one of a few scenarios occurs — most likely, 30 days after the state Supreme Court issues a decision on the constitutionality of Florida’s 15-week ban, which is already in effect and which DeSantis signed into law last April. That decision is expected within the coming months.

Abortion rights advocates described the six-week ban as a political maneuver by DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president and will need to win over the Republican base to earn the nomination.

Politico first reported on the abortion rights groups’ ballot effort. Spokespeople for the coalition of activists confirmed the efforts to The Washington Post, saying in a statement that Floridians “want the freedom to make their own personal health care decisions without interference from politicians.”

DeSantis’s six-week ban cut off what became a critical access point for abortion care in the South since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Sara Latshaw, deputy political director of the ACLU of Florida, told The Post on Friday that DeSantis’s abortion bans — the 15-week and the six-week measures — do not represent what mainstream Floridians want. What the groups are looking to achieve with the proposed ballot initiative, she said, is to restore the access Floridians had to safe abortions in their state before the events of last year.

“I get the sense that, because this is a ballot initiative, it feels as though … it’s uncharted territory,” Latshaw said. “But it’s the access to health care that we’ve always enjoyed. This just gives Floridians the chance to show that they value it.”

Spokespeople for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To get the initiative on the Florida ballot, the groups must collect more than 890,000 valid signatures in support of the measure.

According to proposed ballot language shared with The Post, the initiative would limit government interference by not allowing any law to “prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

The amendment would not change Florida rules that require notification of a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

Since Roe was overturned, voters across the country showed strong support for protecting abortion rights at the ballot box.

An antiabortion amendment was defeated in Republican-leaning Kentucky in November, clearing a potential path for abortion access to be restored in a state with one of the country’s most restrictive bans. And, in Michigan, voters approved a ballot initiative that enshrined the right to abortion in the state constitution — preventing a 1931 abortion ban from taking effect.

In the immediate aftermath of the overturning of Roe, voters in Kansas last August decisively defeated a ballot measure that would have set aside abortion protections in the state’s constitution, paving the way for additional restrictions or even a total ban.

And most recently, the Democratic candidate in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court relentlessly campaigned on abortion rights and won, giving liberals control of that court for the first time in 15 years. The Wisconsin court is now expected in the next year or two to overturn the state’s 19th-century ban on most abortions.

