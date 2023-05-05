Kemp poised to sign bill that allows ouster of local Georgia prosecutors

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is poised to sign legislation as early as Friday that would create a commission with the power to remove local prosecutors from office, a move Democrats in the state have decried as a power grab that usurps the will of local voters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis, who is considering bringing charges against former president Donald Trump and his allies over 2020 election interference, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the legislation, suggesting she is among those being targeted by its Republican sponsors.

The bill, which Democrats have vowed to challenge in court, would create an oversight panel that could recall any of the state’s elected district attorneys or solicitors general for several reasons, including “willful misconduct” or “persistent failure to perform his or her duties.”

The bill’s sponsors have not focused on Willis’s investigation of Trump but say they are seeking to rein in reform-minded prosecutors and crack down on crime. They have raised concerns about prosecutors in liberal areas who won’t seek charges against low-level drug offenders or those who violate Georgia’s abortion law banning the procedure at six weeks.

Kemp voiced support for the legislation ahead of this year’s legislation session, saying it was needed because “far-left local prosecutors are failing their constituents and making our communities less safe.”

Still, some Democrats have said the bill appears to be in retaliation for Willis’s investigation of the former president.

“Whether intended or not, the majority of the world” will see the bill that way, Rep. Tanya Miller, an Atlanta Democrat, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March.

Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, who is Black, has called the legislation “dangerous” and said it will limit prosecutors’ ability to carry out their work. She also has said that she considers the bill to be “racist” because it subverts the power of the state’s record number of district attorneys of color. Over half of the state’s population now lives in jurisdictions overseen by its 14 non-White district attorneys.

“The timing of these bills shouldn’t be lost on anyone,” Willis said in a statement to The Washington Post earlier this year. “The GOP controlled legislature did not find such measures necessary until the state elected a record number of minority district attorneys who now serve the majority of Georgia’s population.”

Under the legislation, the oversight board would be put in place at the start of next year. Any indictments brought against Trump or his allies would probably be ongoing.

A special grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election loss in Georgia concluded that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony and recommended that charges be filed, according to a five-page excerpt of the grand jury report. In interviews, the grand jury foreman told reporters that the panel had recommended multiple indictments on a range of charges.

Under current state law in Georgia, the legislature has the power to impeach district attorneys. Those powers have rarely been used, however.

Among the other local prosecutors who’ve clashed with lawmakers is Deborah Gonzalez, a district attorney who represents Athens, Ga., Kemp’s hometown. She has called the bill an “overstep” in the democratic process because it could allow state authorities to recall reform-minded district attorneys “over the will of the people who elected said prosecutor.”

Martha Zoller, a conservative radio host and former Kemp administration official, said Gonzalez is a large reason Republicans are pursuing the legislation.

“This all started with Athens and the prosecutor there, but there are a lot of people in cities across the state worried about crime,” said Zoller said.

The measure has the support of some of the state’s district attorneys. In February, 21 of the state’s 50 district attorneys published a letter in support of the bills.

“We believe prosecutors that decline to enforce a provision of law or an entire body of law go too far,” the mostly Republican group of prosecutors wrote.

