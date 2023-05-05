Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate. In today's edition … Where the Problem Solvers stand on the debt limit … How much will the Biden-McCarthy relationship matter in debt talks? … What we're watching: Job data … The Supreme Court ethics rules debate intensifies … How DeSantis deploys state police to enforce his political agenda … but first …

On the Hill

A Maine moderate on the debt ceiling

Last month, Rep. Jared Golden, a moderate Democrat from rural Maine, laid out a plan on Substack to lift the debt ceiling. It went under the radar. There was no press release. No media round-robin. Instead, he simply emailed it to his constituents.

His plan, he says, does “what [it] would actually take to balance the budget.”

We spoke with Golden on Wednesday morning. He was quite frustrated with the status quo about the debt limit non-debate and what he calls political posturing by both House Republicans and President Biden.

Democrats, he said, aren’t being honest by insisting the debt limit should be lifted with no concessions.

“I don’t support the politics and the rhetoric of this,” Golden said. “It is a fact that Democrats and leadership have leveraged the debt ceiling to get policy concessions. The idea that this is non-negotiable defies history.”

And he had little patience for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s tactics.

“Most of our leadership and the president, right down to the speaker of the House, are using this to point fingers at the other side and try and pitch to the American people on what’s bad about the opposition,” Golden said.

Pointing fingers at both sides is good politics for Golden.

He is one of only five House Democrats who represent districts that Donald Trump carried in 2020, and only Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) hails from a district that Trump carried by a bigger margin. He has a more moderate voting record than perhaps any other House Democrat — Golden was the only Democrat, for instance, to vote against the Build Back Better Act in 2021.

Golden didn’t sign a recent letter that all but a dozen House Democrats put their name to calling for an immediate increase to the debt limit, with no conditions.

“I don’t support the premise of the letter,” he said, because he doesn’t want to draw “red lines.”

A golden plan?

Golden’s plan to lift the debt limit accepts that there must be budget changes.

To “start a conversation,” he proposes some of the most popular aspects of each party’s ideas and calls on the Democrats to start to talk about tax increases as part of the debate.

Like the GOP-passed bill, Golden’s plan would reduce discretionary spending to fiscal year 2022 levels but, unlike that bill, adjust for inflation. Like the GOP plan, it would recover unspent covid funds and reverse the president's student debt cancellation.

Unlike the GOP plan, his approach would increase the corporate tax rate to 25 percent for large businesses and lift the top marginal income tax rate on households making more than $400,000. It would also expand the surtax on corporate stock buybacks.

“We do have a deficit problem. We should address it and we should not allow this debate to be on Republican terms,” Golden said. “I think it's a real failure of Democrats to not speak to that.”

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Golden is a member, released a framework that could be used as the basis for a compromise. But Golden said it is a long way from becoming the saving entity.

“I don’t think it’s being covered accurately in that the framework is not a deal,” Golden said. “It's not even a proposal for a deal. It's just a framework. To actually get a deal you would have to put some meat on the bones.”

The group is working to fill out the legislative text, but Golden says it's up to House leadership if it's to have any legs.

“Are they going to create the space for that type of a deal?” Golden says. “Or are they going to try and have a last-minute standoff and see who folds and hopes that someone does.”

“Is it possible? Absolutely. But I don’t think there’s any clear path forward,” he said of a compromise. “What would really be smart is if people just quit posturing and sat down and talked.”

Where the Problem Solvers stand on the debt limit

Most Democrats haven’t gone as far as Golden in criticizing Biden’s unwillingness to negotiate. But Democrats and Republicans in the Problem Solvers Caucus say they’re standing by in case talks between Biden and McCarthy go nowhere.

If they can’t reach an agreement, “I think it's our responsibility to continue to be the adults in the room and sit together and to try to come up with a collective solution,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) said, referring to the Problem Solvers.

Democrats in the Problem Solvers Caucus have been discussing one way to bring up a bill based on their debt limit proposal, according to a Democrat familiar with the conversations: inserting it into a shell bill introduced by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) and bringing it to the floor via a discharge petition.

Such a maneuver would allow lawmakers to go around McCarthy if Democrats could secure at least five Republican votes (or more if some Democrats weren’t on board with the bill).

Asked about moving a bill based on the Problem Solvers’ framework via a discharge petition, Houlahan called it “an intriguing idea.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), another Problem Solvers member, said it’s something the group would at least discuss if Biden and McCarthy deadlocked and time was running out. “It would depend on the seriousness of the scenario at that time,” he said.

McCarthy is aware of the group’s efforts, he added.

“I told him what we were working on,” Bacon said. “He didn’t really give me feedback on the substance of it all. But I think he was pleased that we had a group of people willing to negotiate.”

White House Notebook

How much will the Biden-McCarthy relationship matter in debt talks?

White House reporter Matt Viser files this week's White House Notebook:

McCarthy earlier this week in Israel said he felt aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the two of them, in his view, do not get enough attention from Biden.

“President Biden hasn’t talked to me about the debt ceiling for the last 80 some days,” McCarthy said. “So I think he, the prime minister, might be in good company if he treats me the same way.”

Several hours after those remarks made waves, Biden appeared in the Rose Garden for an event celebrating small businesses.

“The most important thing we have to do … is to make sure the threat by the speaker of the House to default on the national debt is over the table,” he said. He railed against a House-passed bill that would cut spending.

Several hours after that, Biden called McCarthy to invite him to the White House.

Amid an increasingly charged public battle, the two leaders — along with other top congressional Democratic and Republican leaders — will meet privately next week.

It’s one of the most watched emerging relationships in Washington, with major implications for what legislation can become law and, most crucially, whether the debt limit will be raised in time to avoid default.

Sticks and stones … ?

In recent weeks, the public exchanges between the two men have not been friendly.

McCarthy has poked at Biden’s age, saying he would bring “soft food” if that’s what it takes to get a meeting.

Biden has been less caustic, but he has portrayed McCarthy as the head of a dangerous party of extremists as opposed to a leader he respects and can work with.

“We pay our bills, and we should do so without reckless hostage-taking from some of the MAGA Republicans in Congress,” Biden said earlier this month.

Will the public jabs lead to personal acrimony that gets in the way of averting a potentially economically crippling debt default?

We may start to find out when they sit down together on Tuesday.

What we're watching

In the agencies: The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release a new report today that’s expected to show “the 28th straight month of job growth, with estimates of around 133,000 jobs created,” per our colleague Lauren Kaori Gurley. “That would be the slowest growth since December 2020, reflecting recent economic head winds.”

From the courts

The Supreme Court ethics rules debate … intensifies

Another one: Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo arranged for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, “to be paid tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork,” according to documents reviewed by our colleagues Emma Brown, Shawn Boburg and Jonathan O’Connell.

“In January 2012, Leo instructed the GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to bill a nonprofit group called the Judicial Education Project and use that money to pay Ginni Thomas, the documents show. The same year, the Judicial Education Project filed a brief to the Supreme Court in a landmark voting rights case.”

Leo, an adviser to the Judicial Education Project, told Conway that he wanted her to “give” Ginni Thomas “another $25K,” the documents show. He emphasized that the paperwork should have “No mention of Ginni, of course.”

This is the latest question about acceptable professional ethics to roil the high court in recent weeks.

Thomas has been under increased scrutiny since ProPublica revealed in April that he failed to report on financial disclosure forms that Republican megadonor Harlan Crow funded his luxury trips abroad. And on Thursday the outlet revealed that the same Texas billionaire also paid the tuition of the justice’s grandnephew for two private boarding schools.

But lacking the votes to adopt legislation that would create an enforceable code of ethics for the justices, some Democrats are deploying a strategy that hasn’t proved fruitful in Washington for quite some time: Shame.

Shame? In this town?

Numerous Democrats on Thursday said imposing new ethics rules was the job of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., if — in their telling — he cared about the court’s reputation.

“It’s his court. It’s his legacy,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Post in an interview. “And right now, it’s his challenge to see if he’ll put the most basic change in place and say that Supreme Court justices are subject to the same rules and guidelines as every other federal judge.”

The campaign

How DeSantis deploys state police to enforce his political agenda

Our colleague Beth Reinhard takes us inside the transformation of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) from a traditional police agency to the enforcement arm of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) political agenda. DeSantis has “consolidated power under a 2022 law that allowed him to swiftly anoint new FDLE leadership, while also significantly cutting down on the Cabinet meetings meant to provide oversight of the agency,” Beth writes. Here’s an excerpt:

Their activities: “FDLE members surveilled buses traveling through Florida with unaccompanied migrant children as the governor bashed Biden’s immigration policies. They rounded up felons alleged to have voted illegally as DeSantis touted a new election crimes office popular with the right wing. And they were asked to scrutinize the crime-fighting record of a Democratic prosecutor who had repeatedly clashed with the governor.”

What the agency thinks: “Former FDLE officials say that the governor is taking a particularly dangerous risk by politicizing a statewide police force with a $300 million budget, almost 2,000 employees and the broad power to launch criminal investigations and make arrests.”

The Media

