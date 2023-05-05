Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday, everyone! Today's newsletter top is adapted from a story from Caroline Kitchener and your Health 202 host. Today's edition: The coronavirus was the fourth leading cause of death last year, though fewer people died from the virus than in 2021. Ex-defense secretaries say they oppose GOP senator's efforts to stall military promotions in protest of the Pentagon's abortion policies.

North Carolina Republicans passed a 12-week abortion ban. The governor has pledged to veto it.

North Carolina Republicans moved a step closer to enacting more restrictive abortion laws in a state that’s become a major destination for women seeking the procedure across the South.

GOP lawmakers barreled a bill through the state legislature to ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy less than 48 hours after unveiling the proposal.

But there’s still a political battle to come. The bill passed the state Senate yesterday, setting up a showdown with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who vowed in an interview with Caroline to veto the measure with a delay of up to 10 days so the public could “digest this very complicated, burdensome legislation that they haven’t had a chance to even see.” And he’s aiming to peel away moderates in order to thwart Republicans’ veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

What happens in North Carolina could have repercussions nationwide. The 12-week abortion limit, which is less restrictive than the near-total bans in effect in many GOP-led states, allows over 90 percent of abortions to continue. North Carolina Republicans say that was in response to the political backlash to restrictions seen across the country — and they hope the measure they’re framing as a “mainstream” alternative will become a model for the rest of the country.

The state has also seen one of the largest post-Roe spikes in abortions as women travel from other states. But the bill requires an in-person visit with a doctor 72 hours before an abortion, which could make it harder for patients to come to North Carolina for the procedure.

More from Caroline, who was down in Raleigh this week:

The gallery erupted in protests from abortion rights supporters as soon as they took the vote. pic.twitter.com/AWiMefqNiv — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) May 4, 2023

The details

The measure is the first abortion ban to pass since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that doesn’t outlaw all or most abortions. But in states like South Carolina and Nebraska, strict abortion measures failed to pass last week due to Republican dissenters.

Here’s what the North Carolina bill would do: The legislation establishes exceptions for rape and incest through 20 weeks, along with an exception for lethal fetal anomalies through 24 weeks and a general exception for life of the mother.

Unlike bans in other states, it is coupled with tens of millions of dollars in funding for child care, foster care and paid family leave. The dollars are aimed at addressing criticisms from abortion rights supporters that conservatives restrict abortions but don’t support mothers and babies.

“This is a pro-life plan, not an abortion ban,” Republican state Sen. Joyce Krawiec said on the chamber’s floor today.

Democrats have fiercely pushed back on the notion the measure is “mainstream.” Abortion rights advocates have sought to draw attention to the additional restrictions included in the legislation that would make it more difficult to obtain an abortion.

The politics

Expect political pressure to build over the coming days. “All we need is one Republican in either chamber to vote with us and we can override the veto,” Cooper told Caroline. He said that his office would be closely watching Rep. Ted Davis (R), who has pledged to protect abortion rights and abstained from voting in the House on Wednesday night.

The process leading up to yesterday’s passage in the Senate was unusual. Republicans held secretive meetings as they struggled to find a limit that could win enough votes to override a veto. And instead of introducing their plan as a bill this week, they gutted a different piece of legislation and inserted the 46-page abortion bill. That allowed them to get around the usual committee process, which takes time.

Currently, North Carolina allows abortions until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In the two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state experienced the greatest increase in abortions of any other state.

“There was wide recognition that wasn’t acceptable,” according to one antiabortion advocate who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private discussions.

And in other abortion news …

Planned Parenthood and other groups will launch an effort to put abortion rights on the ballot in Florida, a move that sets up a political battle with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who recently signed a six-week ban into law, Politico reports this morning.

The measure, which is expected to be rolled out next week, is aimed at allowing abortion until a fetus is viable at roughly 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy, Sally Goldenberg and Megan Messerly report. Last year, abortion rights groups won every ballot measure that was put to voters, but Florida has unique challenges.

The required number of signatures must come from at least half of the state’s congressional districts. And if an initiative makes it to the ballot, it would need 60 percent approval from voters to pass.

Coronavirus

CDC: Covid was fourth leading cause of death in 2022

The waning of the pandemic led to fewer deaths in America in 2022 than in 2021, as the virus dropped to the fourth leading cause of death in the nation, our colleague Joel Achenbach reports.

Last year, deaths from covid-19 trailed behind heart disease, cancer and “unintentional injury,” which includes drug overdoses, according to preliminary data released yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the numbers: There was an overall drop of 5.3 percent in the death rate from all causes, a signal that the country last year had exited the worst phase of the pandemic. Deaths from covid fell by 47 percent between 2021 and 2022, researchers found.

But covid hasn’t magically become like the flu or a new type of cold, Joel writes. The CDC estimates that covid was the underlying cause of 186,702 deaths and a contributing factor in another 58,284 in 2022, even though the general population had already built up high levels of immunity from vaccines and prior infection.

The Post’s Lena H. Sun, who covers public health:

Covid “has not gone away,” says infectious disease expert William Schaffner. “It continues to smolder in our communities, picking off the most fragile among us, just as lions in Africa strike the older and slower antelopes.” @JoelAchenbach https://t.co/Pb0HIK0lX9 https://t.co/aFLgNv7rFG — LenaSun (@bylenasun) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile …

On our radar: The Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisers will meet June 15 to consider which covid strains should be included in the updated booster shots that Americans will receive this fall and winter.

On the Hill

GOP senator harms national security by stalling military promotions, ex-defense secretaries say

A bipartisan group of former defense secretaries is warning that military readiness is being harmed by one Republican senator’s bid to delay nearly 200 military promotions in protest of the Pentagon’s new abortion policy, The Post’s Azi Paybarah reports.

The blockade, which Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) began in March, “risks turning military officers into political pawns,” the former defense secretaries wrote in a letter to Senate leaders yesterday.

“Leaving these and many other senior positions in doubt at a time of enormous geopolitical uncertainty sends the wrong message to our adversaries and could weaken our deterrence,” added the former secretaries, including two who served in former president Donald Trump’s administration.

Catch up quick: The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) follows concerns raised by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who urged the Senate in March to move ahead with the promotions.

Tuberville, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has promised to require the promotions to be approved one-by-one, rather than in batches, until the Defense Department rescinds its new policy. The freshman senator argues the policy, which provides paid leave and reimbursement for service members who travel out of state to obtain an abortion, permits the use of taxpayer dollars to terminate pregnancies despite a congressional block on such spending via the Hyde Amendment.

More from Schumer:

7 former Secretaries of Defense from Republican and Democratic administrations are not mincing words:



They’re saying GOP Senator Tuberville’s blanket holds on the nominations of senior military leaders are “harming military readiness and risks damaging US national security” pic.twitter.com/WqjjFQia2R — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 4, 2023

SBA Pro-Life America, a prominent antiabortion group:

"Until these policies are rescinded, I'm going to also have to consider holds against DOD nominees in solidarity with my colleagues."



Thank you, @SenTedBuddNC, for standing against the @DeptofDefense's illegal attempt to use taxpayer dollars to fund elective abortions. pic.twitter.com/f54HcAEvsk — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) March 28, 2023

Agency alert

Federal consumer watchdog raises alarms over medical credit cards

The Biden administration is warning Americans about the risk of medical credit cards, saying that high interest rates could make financial stresses worse for patients.

Federal consumer watchdogs found that Americans shelled out roughly $1 billion in deferred interest payments on medical credit cards and other medical loans from 2018 to 2020, according to a report released yesterday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The specialty financing products are typically more expensive for patients than other forms of payment, including conventional credit cards, with interest rates often exceeding 25 percent, the report concluded.

Key context: Americans used specialty medical credit cards or loans with deferred interest periods to pay for nearly $23 billion in health care expenses for more than 17 million medical purchases during the three-year period, per the CFPB report. The products were used to pay for a wide range of basic health-care services, including emergency room visits, medications and lab work.

“These new forms of medical debt can create financial ruin for individuals who get sick.” “Fintechs and other lending outfits are designing costly loan products to peddle to patients looking to make ends meet on their medical bills,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

In other health news

In Montana: A district court judge issued Daily Montanan reports. A district court judge issued a temporary restraining order yesterday blocking a new law requiring patients to have an ultrasound before getting an abortion. A hearing on a preliminary injunction has been set for May 12, thereports.

In Missouri: A judge Andrew Bailey ’s sweeping new restrictions on gender-affirming care for children and adults in the state, putting the rule on hold until at least July 24, Kacen Bayless reports for the Kansas City Star . A judge extended orders yesterday blocking enforcement of Republican Attorney General’s sweeping new restrictions on gender-affirming care for children and adults in the state, putting the rule on hold until at least July 24,reports for the

Two Texas women facing a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by their friend’s ex-husband for allegedly helping her obtain abortion pills , claiming that he was aware that his then-wife had wanted to terminate her pregnancy after he “illegally accessed” her phone without consent, The Post’s Praveena Somasundaram reports. are countering , claiming that he was aware that his then-wife had wanted to terminate her pregnancy after he “illegally accessed” her phone without consent, The Post’sreports.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) raked in $10,750 in political donations from Juul officials the same month that heStat’s Nicholas Florko reports. the same month that he opened an investigation into the FDA’s regulation of e-cigarette products,’sreports.

Quote of the week

Health reads

