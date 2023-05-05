Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1821, ousted French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte died in exile on the island of St. Helena. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight You bet, there’s trouble. Your weekly non political but political stories Pro athletes get in trouble over alleged gambling. Minnesota lawmakers take aim at overseas tax havens. Questions arise about the value of community college. A school district bans backpacks. These are your weekly non political yet political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Wanna bet these players have regrets?

This brand of story is going to be with us for the foreseeable future. As sports gambling explodes, testing the ability of leagues and individual institutions to regulate it, more and more athletes and coaches are going to get in trouble for (allegedly) joining millions of bettors.

Take it away, Eric Woodyard of ESPN: “Four [Detroit] Lions players, including 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, were among five players league wide to be suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy after an investigation by the league.”

One of the dangers for professional sports leagues is that gambling by athletes — if you’ve watched a game in the last year or so, you’ve probably seen eleventy thousand ads for betting apps — may lead to questions about the integrity of what’s happening on the court or the field.

So: “The NFL noted in its announcement that it uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised by the players’ betting.”

The politics: We’ve touched on this before. The leagues are trying to stave off government regulation that might stifle revenue and preserve fans’ faith. So they’re having to come up with ways to self-police.

Minnesota looks abroad for tax revenue

Democrats in Minnesota’s state legislature are looking to raise revenue from corporations that use overseas tax havens, according to this column from Evan Ramstad of the Minnesota Star-Tribune. And it’s not easy.

“If they become law, Minnesota will be the first state to reach beyond the ‘water's edge’ limits that have confined tax collection since the 1980s,” Ramstad wrote.

“But executing it will be difficult and perhaps expensive. It could subject the state to litigation that may take years to resolve. That may put the expected two-year tax collection of around $600 million in limbo.”

The politics: Taxes, duh. But what The Daily 202 found really interesting is that middle bit, where Minnesota might break new ground and potentially spark a trend among states eager for additional cash.

Trouble for community college students

It’s common-enough advice: Go to community college a couple of years then transfer to a better school, saving a bundle on those first few semesters. But as Collin Binkley of the Associated Press recently documented, it’s not so simple.

“Among nearly 1 million students who started at a community college in 2016, just one in seven earned a bachelor’s degree within six years , according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse.”

One common problem: Universities don’t always grant credits for community college classes.

So “[s]tudents take longer to finish their degrees, costing more in tuition. For many, the extra work becomes too much to bear. Ultimately, roughly half of community college students drop out .”

The politics: There are obviously political reasons for which President Biden talks up the creation of jobs that don’t require a college degree. But this is a big economics story for millions of Americans who seek a less gouge-y college experience. And that means it could get political.

School district bans backpacks. Because guns.

Dennis Romero of NBC News shared how one school district is responding to widespread gun violence.

“Public schools in Flint, Michigan, on Monday began enforcing a ban on backpacks, even those made of clear plastic material, that was enacted over concerns about firearms, weapons and threats,” Romero reported.

“The new policy states that small purses for personal items, clear plastic bags for gym clothes and lunchboxes will still be allowed ‘within reason.’ They’ll also be subject to searches, the 11-campus, K-12 district said.”

What about limiting students to clear backpacks? The district asked students, parents and staff members in February. “Weapons can still easily be hidden in clear backpacks,” it concluded.

The politics: You know the politics, come on.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April, powering economy through turmoil

“Employers created 253,000 jobs in April, keeping the U.S. economy afloat amid a banking crisis, rising interest rates, the prospect of devastating U.S. government default and a spike in layoffs. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent last month, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, matching a low from May 1969,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

WHO declares covid-19 no longer a global health emergency

“The World Health Organization announced on Friday that it would no longer classify the coronavirus pandemic as a public health emergency of international concern, after more than three years,” Adam Taylor reports.

Americans split on who they’d blame if U.S. defaults, Post-ABC poll finds

“The poll finds 39 percent of Americans say they would blame Republicans in Congress if the government goes into default, while 36 percent say they would blame President Biden and 16 percent volunteer that they would blame both equally,” Emily Guskin reports.

Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows

“Clear majorities of Americans support restrictions affecting transgender children, a Washington Post-KFF poll finds, offering political jet fuel for Republicans in statehouses and Congress who are pushing measures restricting curriculum, sports participation and medical care,” Laura Meckler and Scott Clement report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

How Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys state police to enforce political agenda

“The statewide police force’s on-the-ground involvement in planning the Sept. 14 flights speaks to how DeSantis has increasingly deployed [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] outside its traditional portfolio and in support of his own political agenda, according to a Washington Post review of court documents, state records and interviews with more than a dozen current and former administrators and agents, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because of fear of retribution,” Beth Reinhard reports.

“Inside FDLE, many members balked at these directives from the governor’s office, which they viewed as political stunts orchestrated to raise DeSantis’s national profile, The Post’s interviews found, and some who openly resisted the governor’s priorities were pushed out. Several former top officials spoke on the record with The Post for the first time regarding their concerns about executive overreach into law enforcement — which they said escalated after DeSantis installed a new FDLE chief last spring.”

Mass shootings scar this blue state. But it killed an assault weapons ban.

“With their biggest majority in 60 years, Colorado Democrats returned to the Capitol in January vowing to take on gun violence in a state scarred by mass killings — Columbine, the Aurora theater, the Boulder supermarket, Club Q. On April 28, activists and lawmakers celebrated as Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed four gun-control bills some hailed as the most significant ever,” Karin Brulliard reports.

“But missing was a proposal that divided gun-control proponents and highlighted the evolving political landscape of a blue state with a deep Western hunting and agricultural ethos: A ban on the sale or transfer of assault weapons had been defeated a week prior in a House committee on which Democrats hold nine of 13 seats.”

… and beyond

How Rep. James Clyburn protected his district at a cost to Black Democrats

“The state legislature had begun the crucial task of redrawing voting district lines after the 2020 census. Even small changes in the lines can mean the difference between who wins office, who loses and which party holds power. As the process commenced, Clyburn had a problem: His once majority Black district had suffered a daunting exodus of residents since the last count. He wanted his seat to be made as safe as possible,” ProPublica’s Marilyn W. Thompson reports.

“Republicans understood the powerful Black Democrat could not be ignored, even though he came from the opposing party and had no official role in the state-level process. Fortunately for them, Clyburn, who is 82 and was recently reelected to his 16th term, had long ago made peace with the art of bartering.”

Legal moves in Trump case reveal challenges of prosecuting a president

“[A recent] hearing crystallized the delicate balance between treating the former president like any other defendant, and acknowledging the reality that he stands alone, as the first former president to face criminal charges,” the New York Times’s Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum report.

“At one point, the judge, Juan Merchan, fiercely questioned one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers about whether the former president, ‘should be held to a different standard than all of the other defendants who come to this courtroom?’”

“But a moment later, the judge seemed to answer his own question. ‘Obviously Mr. Trump is different,’ he said, noting the defendant’s dual role as former president and presidential candidate. ‘It would be foolish of me to say he’s not.’”

The Biden agenda

Biden expected to tap Air Force general as next Joint Chiefs chairman

“President Biden is expected to nominate the chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles ‘CQ’ Brown Jr., to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, choosing a deeply seasoned officer and fighter pilot with experience commanding troops in the Middle East and the Pacific to be his next senior military adviser, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Dan Lamothe reports.

Inside Hunter Biden’s clash with the White House

“Top aides to President Biden have clashed with Hunter Biden’s team over strategies for dealing with the legal battles and Republican attacks that surround the president’s son. The tensions led Hunter — without involving the president’s top aides — to hire prominent lawyer Abbe Lowell in December, as part of a plan to take a more combative approach than the White House and Hunter’s previous lawyer had taken,” Axios’s Alex Thompson reports.

Top Biden advisor Sullivan will go to Saudi Arabia this weekend

“President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said he would travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend, in a new sign of the administration’s determination to smooth over rocky ties with the kingdom. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit in June for a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the Islamic State terrorist group, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern and Iain Marlow report.

The U.S. labor force, visualized

“In March 2021, more than 4 million workers were ‘missing’ from the job market as a result of early retirements, a lack of child care, covid illness and death, and slowdowns in immigration,” Abha Bhattarai and Luis Melgar report.

“More than 75 percent of that shortfall has been filled, according to a Washington Post analysis, as new and returning workers help boost labor-force participation back to pre-pandemic levels. The share of adults who have a job or are looking for one is back to where it was in March 2020.”

Hot on the left

Georgia dashes Democratic dreams of an early 2024 presidential primary

“Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday plans to formally dash Democratic hopes of holding an early presidential primary next year, instead choosing March 12 for the battleground state’s nominating contests, according to people familiar with the decision,” Michael Scherer and Amy Gardner report.

“The Democratic National Committee had given state officials until mid-June to move up the state primary to February to comply with party rules that sought to bring a new focus on the Southern state, which narrowly voted to elect President Biden in 2020.”

Hot on the right

GOP senator harms national security by stalling military promotions, ex-Defense secretaries say

“A bipartisan group of former defense secretaries — including two who served in Donald Trump’s administration — say that military readiness and U.S. national security are being harmed by one senator’s delay of the quick approval of nearly 200 military promotions because of his objection to the department’s abortion policy,” Azi Paybarah reports.

“That delay, which Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) began in March, ‘risks turning military officers into political pawns, holding them responsible for a policy decision made by their civilian leader,’ the former defense secretaries wrote in a letter to Senate leaders Thursday.”

Today in Washington

There’s nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

Senator spotting: hard mode

“Damn it I didn’t think you’d recognize me,” incognito Tester says pic.twitter.com/ZMGviyEUXU — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 4, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

