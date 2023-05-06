Hospitalized Berlusconi makes first public statements

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia political party on Saturday.
Berlusconi told party members that Forza Italia is “an essential and loyal pillar” of the governing majority led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, and said he was proud of the government’s accomplishments so far, including a reduction in payroll taxes.
Berlusconi was hospitalized at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital with a lung infection on April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukemia.
His party is the smallest in Meloni’s coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League. Berlusconi has a seat in the Senate, but no Cabinet posts.