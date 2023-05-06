The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Hospitalized Berlusconi makes first public statements

By
May 6, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. EDT
Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he talks in his video address during a Forza Italia party convention in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia political party on Saturday.

Berlusconi, who appeared in the video sitting at a desk set up inside the hospital and flanked by Italian and EU flags, received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Milan. The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was hospitalized that he has worn a coat and jacket.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Berlusconi told party members that Forza Italia is “an essential and loyal pillar” of the governing majority led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, and said he was proud of the government’s accomplishments so far, including a reduction in payroll taxes.

Berlusconi was hospitalized at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital with a lung infection on April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukemia.

His party is the smallest in Meloni’s coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League. Berlusconi has a seat in the Senate, but no Cabinet posts.

Loading...