Biden touts his wisdom, defends son Hunter in MSNBC interview

President Biden brushed back against concerns about his age in an MSNBC interview that aired Friday night, conceding that he may be the oldest president in American history while arguing in favor of his experience. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the interview, Biden’s first since announcing his reelection campaign, host Stephanie Ruhle asked him why an 80-year-old president deserves to continue holding the job when most Fortune 500 companies are not looking for an octogenarian chief executive.

“Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” Biden said. “And I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”

Besides discussing his age — should he win, he would be 86 at the end of his second term — he also defended his running mate.

“Look, I just think that Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves,” he said. “She was Attorney General of the state of California. She has been a United States senator. She is really very, very good. And with everything going on, she hasn’t gotten the attention she deserves.”

Biden also said that he was not prepared to invoke the 14th Amendment if Congress does not agree to raise the debt limit, a tactic that some believe could allow him to avert a fiscal calamity.

“I’ve not gotten there yet,” he said. “And here’s the deal, I think that — first of all, this is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different group.” He said that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was “an honest man,” but was beholden to extreme views in his party.

“The MAGA Republicans really have put him in a position where in order to stay Speaker he has to agree — he’s agreed to things that, maybe, he believes, but are just extreme,” Biden said.

Toward the end of the interview, Biden was asked about the ongoing Justice Department investigation into his son, Hunter. The Post reported this week that prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax- and gun-related violations, according to people familiar with the matter, after a four-year investigation.

Shedding any of the reluctance that the White House typically has on commenting on ongoing criminal cases, Biden said, “He has done nothing wrong. And I’m proud of him.”

Asked how the possible charges could impact his presidency, Biden said, “My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Biden is not attending Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III in England.

“I did speak to the king,” Biden said. “He’s a good acquaintance and we’ve worked together on environmental issues.”

Biden said he told Charles that he planned to stop in England to meet with him when he travels to a NATO conference this summer.

While walking with Ruhle through the Rose Garden, he was also asked whether he was pleased to be living in the White House.

The president, who far prefers to spend his weekends in Delaware, responded, “It’s a dream come true to be president. But living here is a different thing.”

