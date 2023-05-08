Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the White House

Democrats are echoing GOP criticisms of Biden’s border policies

President Biden and Democratic lawmakers are facing a perilous week on immigration as Title 42, the pandemic-era immigration restrictions imposed more than three years ago, is finally set to end on Thursday.

Republicans are attacking the administration’s handling of the situation as border cities brace for an expected surge of migrants — and some Democrats have also started voicing similar concerns. Nowhere have those criticisms been louder than in Arizona, a crucial swing state that shares a border of more than 370 miles with Mexico.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday that her state was preparing for the end of Title 42 “largely without support from the federal government,” our colleague Yvonne Wingett Sanchez tells us. ( Democraticsaid Friday that her state was preparing for the end of Title 42 “largely without support from the federal government,” our colleaguetells us. ( Follow her on Twitter! ) Hobbs will hold a news conference today to discuss the issue.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who was a Democrat until she left the party in December, told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan in an interview that aired on Sunday that “the Biden administration had two years to prepare for the end of [Title 42] and did not do so, and our state is going to bear the brunt.”

And Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who’s challenging Sinema next year and has been sharply critical of her, sent four letters to the administration late last week outlining his own concerns. Border communities, Gallego told The Early on Thursday, are “going to have a hard time dealing with this surge of potential migrants.”

House border bill ready

House Republicans, meanwhile, are poised to pass border security legislation this week in a symbolic rebuke of the administration.

The administration has rejected the idea that it’s unprepared for a rush of migrants when Title 42 expires at midnight on Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday. “We’ve been preparing for this for quite some time,”

The White House sent reporters a memo on Friday defending its handling of a tough situation and blaming House Republicans for “actively trying to make things worse.” The memo was notably unsigned and attributed only to “senior administration officials,” unlike most other such memos sent to reporters.

The White House declined to comment.

‘I oppose the Biden Administration’s plan’

The Biden administration has been struggling with how to undo Title 42 — a public health measure imposed during the Trump administration — for months.

The policy nearly ended in December before the Supreme Court intervened. With the public health emergency declared at the start of the pandemic set to expire on Thursday, Title 42 is ending, too.

While many liberal Democrats have criticized Biden for not scrapping Title 42 long ago, others aren’t eager to see it go.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sinema introduced a bill on Thursday that would give the administration the authority to expel migrants rapidly under similar terms to Title 42 for two years. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) — the two most vulnerable Democratic senators up for reelection in 2024 — both support it.

Other Democrats, including Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), have not ruled out supporting it.

There’s no possibility the Senate will take up the bill before Title 42 ends, but Tillis told reporters on Thursday that he expected pressure on Democrats to ramp up in the coming weeks once the policy ends.

“Is there going to be a growing sense that if the president’s not going to put any other option on the table that it’s going to be unsustainable, unsafe and politically unwise? Yes,” Tillis said.

Biden’s handling of the border has been a political vulnerability for Democrats since he took office. Just 28 percent of Americans approved of his handling of the border situation, and 59 percent disapproved, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in January and February.

The issue is often fraught for both parties.

Gallego, for instance, criticized President Donald Trump in 2018 for sending National Guard members to the border, but he supports Biden’s decision to send 15,000 more troops. Gallego said that’s because the troops Biden is sending will be providing only support services to Border Patrol personnel.

Border district worries

Republicans, meanwhile, appear to have worked out their differences over their border bill, winning the support of lawmakers such as Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), a freshman who won a swing district last year that abuts the border.

In an interview on Friday, Ciscomani echoed many of the same concerns as Gallego, including that the administration wasn’t doing enough to aid the border towns and cities on the front lines of the expected surge.

He heard Friday morning from the mayor of Douglas, Ariz., a border community of about 17,000.

“He was informed by CBP that they will not be able to transport migrants to bigger towns like Tucson and Phoenix, and they will likely be released in Douglas,” Ciscomani said. “Douglas is a very small town. And the mayor is quite nervous about what he’s going to have to do.”

Ciscomani defeated Democrat Kirsten Engel, a University of Arizona law professor, by less than two points last year in the race for the open swing seat.

Engel is running again, and she went on the offensive against Ciscomani on immigration in an interview and criticized him for voting last month for a Republican bill to lift the debt limit and impose spending cuts, which she argued would hurt Border Patrol funding. (The bill includes discretionary spending cuts of about $130 billion but doesn’t single out border funding.)

But she criticized the administration for not doing more to aid the district, even as she praised Biden for sending troops to the border.

“To date, the administration has failed to make the resources that are needed available,” Engel said.

What we're watching

At the White House

The debt meeting: The House and Senate both come back into town Tuesday, the same day as the high-stakes debt limit meeting at the White House with Biden and the four congressional leaders.

The Tuesday afternoon meeting is unlikely to produce a clear path forward to lift the debt ceiling because the parties are worlds apart on the parameters of the discussion.

Tony Romm has a Our colleaguehas a must-read story to bring you up to date on where the debate stands and the many lines that have been drawn in the sand.

As for the president considering bypassing Congress to either raise or ignore the debt limit? Our colleague Jeff Stein reports that White House advisers view all these options as “risky choices that could cause lasting economic damage.” But, Jeff reports, White House aides don’t want to rule out the options if they’re a last resort to avoid economic upheaval.

In Congress

Border security: As we wrote above, immigration is going to be a big focus this week. As Title 42 ends on Thursday, House Republicans will vote on their border security bill.

The measure would continue to build the border wall and make it more difficult to claim asylum while also implementing former president Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy for those seeking asylum.

In the committees:

Wednesday: The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold another hearing on insulin prices with the heads of major pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Thursday: The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, led by Manchin, will hold a hearing on permitting reform . This has been a priority for Manchin as well as many Republicans. There is growing optimism on Capitol Hill that permitting reform could happen this year.

Also Thursday: The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on the SAFE Banking Act, which would enable the marijuana industry to use the banking system. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reintroduced the bill last week, and the quick scheduling of a hearing indicates that it is a priority.

Somewhere in New Hampshire

Trump will participate in a presidential town hall hosted by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in New Hampshire on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

CNN’s decision to host the town hall — Trump’s first appearance on the network since the 2016 presidential campaign — has renewed the fiery debate over how the media should cover a polarizing public figure who continues to make claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” fomented an insurrection and faces historic legal jeopardy.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan For example, tweeted last week that he had been asked “multiple times” about “whether the US media had learned lessons from 2016 and 2020. Clearly some in our media have not.”

At the White House

The coronavirus public health emergency expires Thursday, the same day the White House lifts most of its coronavirus vaccine mandates. The end of both programs comes as disease experts warn about the potential for another coronavirus outbreak within the next two years. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect:

The end of free at-home coronavirus tests: At-home coronavirus tests will for those with private insurance, traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage. However, at-home tests will be covered for those on Medicaid through September 2024. At-home coronavirus tests will no longer be free for those with private insurance, traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage. However, at-home tests will be covered for those on Medicaid through September 2024.

The end of free PCR coronavirus tests: The cost of coronavirus tests ordered or administered by a health professional and analyzed by laboratories will The cost of coronavirus tests ordered or administered by a health professional and analyzed by laboratories will vary depending on the patient’s circumstance . For example, both the test and the doctor’s visit may be subject to cost-sharing for those with Medicare Advantage or private insurance. Meanwhile, only the doctor’s visit may be subject to cost-sharing for those with traditional Medicare.

The end of vaccine mandates: Coronavirus Coronavirus vaccine mandates for most federal workers and contractors, international travelers, health-care workers and Head Start educators will lift on Thursday.

What about student loans? The administration’s move to end the pandemic-related public health emergency could complicate efforts to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt, per SCOTUSblog’s James Romoser.

The administration has argued that the Education Department has the authority to “waive or modify” provisions of student loan programs to ease financial distress “in connection with” a “national emergency,” Romoser writes. But “if COVID-19 is no longer a national emergency, does the executive branch still have the authority to waive student debt?”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Palate cleanser

