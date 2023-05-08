President Biden announced on Sunday that flags at federal buildings would be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday in honor of those killed in the mass shooting in Allen, Tex.
As president, Biden has pushed for legislation that might help reduce the number of mass-shooting incidents in the U.S., a number that vastly outpaces other countries. Since he was inaugurated, that’s included more than 40 days in which flags have been lowered to recognize the victims of such incidents.
Biden is not the first president to use the flags at federal buildings as a way to commemorate those victims. President Barack Obama did so regularly, helping give him the unhappy distinction of having issued more proclamations lowering the flag than any prior president.
President Donald Trump similarly ordered that flags be lowered in the wake of five mass-shooting incidents during his presidency. The deadliest such shooting in American history — the attack on a music festival in Las Vegas in 2017 — was the first such declaration from Trump, according to a review of his White House statements.
To date, using records from the White House and the site Half Staff Alert, Biden has nine times ordered flags be lowered after mass shootings. Remember that Biden has so far been in office for four days relative to each week Trump served. Flags have been lowered in the wake of mass shootings for almost three times as many days.
Biden’s presidency has also overlapped with more mass-shooting events than did Trump's, thanks in part to the pandemic year of 2020 being relatively quiet on that front. It’s not solely the case that Biden is ordering flags be lowered in an effort to draw attention to such events; it’s often the case that people who notice a flag at half-staff on a federal building may not know why it has been lowered.
It is also true, though, that Biden has only a very limited tool kit to apply to the problem. Having the flag lowered an average of one day every three weeks in order to commemorate mass shooting victims is, at the very least, more than nothing.
The Allen, Tex. mall shooting
A gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets, a shopping mall in a Dallas suburb, on Saturday. At least eight people were killed and seven injured. The gunman was fatally shot by a police officer.
The victims: Six of the eight victims were found dead at the scene; two others died at hospitals. Some of the victims were children. The people being treated at trauma facilities range in age from 5 to 61 years old.
The shooter: Mauricio Garcia was shot and killed by authorities at the mall. He was in his early 30s and may have had neo-Nazi beliefs, although a motive has not been released.
Response: Rep. Keith Self (R), the congressman who represents the area, rebuked criticism of officials offering “thoughts and prayers,” for which he’s received criticism. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.” The shooting is the second-deadliest in the U.S. so far this year.