Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202!

In today’s edition, we’ll cover why Black communities in California are grappling with decades of environmental injustice, and why bills in the Texas state legislature could slow the growth of renewable energy. But first:

Democrats press White House on permitting of gas projects

Forty-four congressional Democrats are asking the White House to provide greater scrutiny of how liquefied natural gas projects contribute to climate change.

In a letter sent this morning to the White House Council on Environmental Quality, the Democrats urged the agency to develop a specific approval process for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, projects that accounts for their impact on the climate and nearby communities.

“Our ability to combat the worst impacts of the climate crisis depends, to a significant degree, on whether the United States approves proposed LNG pipeline and export terminal projects on top of the already-substantial LNG infrastructure,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter adds to a burgeoning debate over whether the Biden administration should be approving more gas projects. It comes as the United States is poised to overtake Australia as the world’s biggest LNG exporter this year.

Proponents argue that the LNG boom will provide desperately needed energy to Europe and Asia after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global supplies. But critics warn that it will hasten the worst consequences of climate change at the expense of marginalized communities at home.

Today’s letter was led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and Reps. Jared Huffman (Calif.), Raúl M. Grijalva (Ariz.) and Nanette Barragán (Calif.). Signatories include three other senators and 36 other House members.

The backstory

The Council on Environmental Quality is preparing to issue guidance on how federal agencies should analyze the climate impact of highways, pipelines and other major projects across the country.

President Donald Trump to the way agencies analyze these impacts under the 1970 National Environmental Policy Act . In 2020, unveiled sweeping changes to the way agencies analyze these impactsunder the 1970

In one of the most contentious changes, the Trump administration told agencies not to consider the “indirect” climate impacts of major projects, saying such considerations had slowed the construction of infrastructure nationwide.

Last month, the Council on Environmental Quality finalized a rule that reversed this change. The new rule will require agencies to start considering the “direct,” “indirect” and “cumulative” impacts of their actions.

The council also promised a second phase of regulations in “the coming months” to further amend the Trump administration’s changes.

Methane concerns

In their letter, the Democrats argued that the council must require agencies to conduct a rigorous analysis of gas projects’ methane emissions.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is roughly 86 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

If the oil and gas industry doesn’t do more to limit methane leaks, LNG could be more harmful than coal in the short term, some climate scientists have found

In addition, the Democrats urged the council to establish a “cross-agency team” to assess the climate impacts of any planned LNG build out. They wrote that participants should include the Energy Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Energy Department last month approved LNG exports from a roughly $39 billion planned project in Alaska. If completed, the project would export up to 20 million metric tons of gas per year starting in 2030.

In a supplemental environmental impact statement, the department concluded the project would not increase greenhouse gas emissions, saying gas elsewhere would continue to meet global demand. The Democrats countered that this logic is “not acceptable” and that the project — and others like it — will lock in emissions for decades to come.

Environmental justice

The Democrats also called on the council to give disadvantaged communities more input in the permitting process for LNG projects.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved 15 LNG export plants in Gulf Coast states and is reviewing applications for five more plants in the region, according to the agency.

Two of the plants are planned for Port Arthur, Tex., where about 42.8 percent of residents are Black, 32.2 percent are Hispanic and 25.8 percent are at or below the poverty line, according to census data

“Existing LNG infrastructure already has a disproportionate impact on Black, Brown, Indigenous, and poor communities; this will only be exacerbated with the addition of the proposed projects,” the lawmakers wrote. “That’s why it is important that frontline communities are meaningfully and proactively engaged throughout environmental reviews.”

Permitting talks

Of course, nothing requires the council to make the changes sought by the Democrats. And other lawmakers in both parties have recently unveiled their own legislative proposals aimed at speeding up the nation’s permitting process for energy projects.

Last week, for instance, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) introduced two bills aimed at accelerating the approval of oil, gas, coal and mineral projects across the country.

Barrasso’s bill, the Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources Act, would specifically expedite the review of applications to build or expand LNG export facilities.

A spokeswoman for the council did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Environmental justice

West Oakland faces a test: Undoing decades of environmental injustice

Urban planners deliberately located heavy industry and truck corridors around historically Black neighborhoods in Oakland, Calif., according to a city planner and documents reviewed by The Washington Post, along with federal and state documents, our colleagues Darryl Fears and John Muyskens report.

Starting in the 1940s, the urban planners purposely put three major freeways near the Black communities in West Oakland, with the cars and trucks that travel along them each day spewing toxic pollution into the yards and homes of roughly 45,000 people. But these planners banned diesel trucks from a stretch of Interstate-580 that ran past areas that were 99 percent White at the time.

The city is now attempting to undo the damage of this racist legacy. Oakland’s new mayor, Sheng Thao, has pledged to make environmental justice a top priority when planning new development. Already, the city has moved two recycling facilities out of West Oakland and worked with the Port of Oakland to reduce truck idling.

But for some, the damage runs deep and lasts decades. Fine particulate matter, found in tailpipe pollution, can cause asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, heart disease, cancer and stroke, according to health officials.

In the states

Why Texas, a clean energy powerhouse, is about to hit the brakes

Already No. 1 in wind energy, Texas is on track to become a renewable energy powerhouse. But the state’s Republican-controlled legislature has introduced a package of bills that could slow the growth of wind and solar deployment, The Washington Post’s Anna Phillips reports.

One of the bills would require large-scale wind and solar farms to win approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas, whose members are appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R), a staunch supporter of the fossil fuel industry. The measure also would mandate that wind turbines be built at least 3,000 feet away from any property lines.

Some GOP officials have said the rapid expansion of clean power projects threatens the scenic character of the state’s rural communities. Others have claimed renewable energy is unreliable and that more fossil fuels are needed to prevent another electricity blackout crisis — even though natural gas power plants were largely responsible for the failure of Texas’s power grid in 2021.

On the Hill this week

The House is back this week, and a Senate panel will hold a long-awaited hearing on energy permitting on Thursday. Here’s what we’re watching:

On Wednesday: The House Oversight and Accountability Committee will hold a hearing on ESG — environmental, social and governance — investing. Witnesses include Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who have joined other Republicans in criticizing “woke capitalism.”

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on environment, manufacturing and critical minerals will hold a hearing on the Environmental Protection Agency ’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. EPA Administrator Michael Regan will testify.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on national parks will meet to consider the National Park Service ’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will meet to examine the renomination of Jeffery Martin Baran for a five-year term as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission .

The Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing on the “national costs of climate change.” Witnesses include former Senate majority leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.), who now serves as global board chair of the Nature Conservancy .

The House Science, Space, and Technology subcommittee on energy will examine the Energy Department’s progress in implementing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act.

On Thursday: The House Science, Space, and Technology subcommittee on the environment will meet to discuss the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad will testify.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on overhauling the nation’s permitting process for energy infrastructure. It comes after chair Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) introduced the Building American Energy Security Act of 2023 , which seeks to expedite the approval of a range of projects, including the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on energy climate and grid security will meet to consider the Energy Department’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will testify.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

