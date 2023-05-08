Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He'll be back later this week. At midnight on this day in 1945, World War II officially ended in Europe. The war continued in the Pacific until the Japanese surrender in September.

The big idea

Election-denier watch, 2024 edition

Let’s rewind: Six months ago, an unprecedented number of Republican candidates who denied or tried to sow doubt about the 2020 election results ran for office. Experts sounded the alarm about the threat to democracy they posed and braced for what their victories would mean.

And then things settled down — somewhat.

While a majority of election deniers won their races, nearly all of the most high-profile candidates lost. It looked like the nation had rebuked the movement, my colleague Matthew Brown explains in his most recent piece.

But as we approach the next election season, it seems the election deniers are undaunted by their midterm setbacks.

“They may have lost an election, but they gained a platform,” Joanna Lydgate, CEO of States United Action, a nonpartisan group that advocates for protecting U.S. elections and tracks election-deniers, told Matt.

So what have some of the most high-profile election denying candidates been up to?

Let’s take a look:

Kari Lake

During the midterms, Lake narrowly lost Arizona’a governorship to Democrat Katie Hobbs. But that race — whose outcome she has claimed, without evidence, was tainted by fraud — thrust her into the MAGA spotlight.

She’s now considered a top contender for the Republican nomination for Senate in Arizona and has been discussed as a potential vice-presidential pick for former president Donald Trump should he win the party’s presidential nomination.

Kristina Karamo

Karamo lost to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) in the midterms after campaigning on claims that she witnessed election fraud in 2020. (Fact check: A Michigan GOP-run Senate investigation and more than 200 audits by Michigan’s secretary of state each found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in that election.)

Karamo still hasn’t conceded her race, claiming it was also contaminated by fraud.

Now, with Karamo chairing the state’s GOP, she is in charge of the party in a pivotal swing state ahead of 2024.

Jim Marchant

Despite securing a Trump endorsement, Marchant lost his race for Nevada secretary of state during the midterms. Now he’s campaigning for the state’s GOP Senate nomination.

Marchant also lost a House race in 2020, whose results he (unsuccessfully) tried to overturn in a lawsuit.

Mayra Flores

After losing a midterm race for a newly drawn congressional district, Flores won a House seat in Texas’s 34th District during a special election in June. Her win was an upset victory that “prompted excitement from Republicans and shock among Democrats at the shifting voting patterns of Hispanic voters in the area,” Matt explains.

Flores has denied the 2020 election results and spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6.

Karoline Leavitt

Leavitt ran an unsuccessful midterm bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district. Last month, she became press secretary for MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC.

A former Trump White House staffer, Leavitt has embraced and helped spread the former president’s lies of a stolen election.

Sarah Palin

After losing her race for Alaska’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential nominee blamed her defeat on the state’s new ranked-choice voting system.

She has since campaigned against the system across the nation, claiming without evidence that it may lead to increased fraud.

Lee Zeldin

Zeldin turned heads last year by coming within 6 points of defeating New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). The former member of the House Freedom Caucus — who voted against the certification of the 2020 election — has since launched a political action committee that has endorsed Republican congressional candidates in New York and Trump for president.

Zeldin hasn’t ruled out running for election again, raising speculation he might challenge Sen. Kristin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Doug Mastriano

After making “election denialism and a promise to overturn future elections he disagreed with core tenets of his campaign,” as Matt wrote, Mastriano lost his 2022 bid for Pennsylvania governor. He’s now considering a run for Senate.

Tudor Dixon

Since losing to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) last fall, Dixon has hinted she is considering a run for Senate. She has maintained her embrace of false claims about the 2020 election.

Joe Kent

Kent lost a race for Washington’s third congressional district after running on a hard-right platform that relied on election conspiracy theories as a core principle. (He did concede that race after a close recount.) He recently announced he’s running for the seat again.

Mark Finchem

Finchem lost the race for Arizona secretary of state to a Democrat in 2022 and has refused to accept the results, continuing to argue without evidence that the election was stolen.

An Arizona judge sanctioned him in March for claims he made about race, and Finchem now has to cover legal fees for his opponent’s defense of his win.

So many of the most high profile election deniers running again — including Trump — raises the question of whether the 2022 midterms were a temporary setback instead of meaningful rebuke. We’ll find out.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

China says relations with U.S. must be stabilized, avoid ‘downward spiral’

“Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Monday with the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, Nicholas Burns, in one of the highest-level meetings between U.S. and Chinese officials since a suspected Chinese spy balloon sent relations to new lows in February,” Lily Kuo reports.

Jury hearing closing arguments in Carroll’s civil case against Trump

“Jurors began hearing lawyers’ closing arguments Monday in a civil lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll against former president Donald Trump, who she says raped her in the mid-1990s,” Shayna Jacobs, Kim Bellware and Mark Berman report.

Falling meat prices hurt Tyson Foods as shares plummet

“Prices for pork and beef have fallen over the past year as demand has softened, one of the largest U.S. meat producers says. Shares of Tyson Foods plunged 12 percent in early trading Monday after the company reported first-quarter results that include anticipated 2023 losses of 2 percent and 1 percent on pork and beef respectively because of lower profit margins,” Aaron Gregg reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Overdose prevention centers are tough sell in U.S. despite successes

“Addiction experts and others regard the facilities as ways to reach people who use drugs where they are — and keep them alive — despite questions about the sites’ legality under federal law. But even with the success of New York City’s OnPoint NYC, the only government-sanctioned program operating in this country, such facilities are proving a tough sell over concerns they encourage drug use, crime and neighborhood blight. Similar sites operate in countries such as Canada, Australia and Portugal,” David Ovalle reports.

Investigators examine Texas gunman’s white-supremacist views after 8 killed

“The gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday, killing at least eight people, had an apparent fascination with white-supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs that are now being examined by investigators as a possible motive for the attack, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday,” Jack Douglas, Devlin Barrett, Marisa Iati, Bryan Pietsch, Brittany Shammas, Maham Javaid, Justin Wm. Moyer and Niha Masih report.

Washington and Wall Street brace for White House debt ceiling talks

“As few as three weeks remain before the United States could breach the debt ceiling — the legal maximum it can borrow to pay its bills — touching off a calamity that could hurtle the economy into a crippling recession. On Capitol Hill, Republicans in recent days have hardened in their refusal to act unless the president first agrees to spending cuts, defying Biden, who has accused GOP lawmakers of holding the nation’s credit hostage,” Tony Romm reports.

… and beyond

Lines stretch down the block at food banks as costs go up and pandemic aid expires

“The line outside Boston’s American Red Cross Food Pantry on a recent Saturday morning stretched the length of two football fields,” Bloomberg’s Mike Dorning reports.

“The number of people filing into the red-brick industrial-zone warehouse on some days now exceeds the worst periods of the pandemic economic crisis and in April it had the second highest monthly traffic since it opened in 1982, according to David Andre, the director.”

Something Congress might agree on: tackling drug costs

“Republicans and Democrats in Congress may find rare agreement in the coming months on legislation taking aim at high drug costs. The lawmakers are rolling out proposals that aim to reduce drug spending by insurers and government agencies, as well as by patients at the pharmacy trying to fill prescriptions for diabetes and other medicines,” the Wall Street Journal’s Stephanie Armour and Liz Essley Whyte report.

After mass killings in Texas, frustration but no action on guns

“Among some Texans, the drumbeat of mass murder has fueled rising frustration and a slight openness to more gun regulation in a state where even Democrats proudly discuss their firearms. But the violence has done little to reshape the political realities in the State Capitol, where Republicans control both legislative chambers and all statewide offices,” the New York Times’s J. David Goodman, Adam Goldman, Edgar Sandoval and David Montgomery report.

The Biden agenda

Biden proposes airlines cover passenger expenses for canceled flights

“The Biden administration wants airlines to compensate passengers when they cancel or significantly delay flights. The president is set to announce Monday that the Department of Transportation is launching an effort to set new rules that would guarantee compensation when disruptions occur that are under airlines’ control, the White House said,” Ian Duncan reports.

“The administration has not outlined specifics of the proposal and it would probably be months, if not years, before such a rule went into force.”

Biden aides see major risks in circumventing Congress on debt ceiling

“Senior White House officials see enormous risks in trying to resolve the debt ceiling impasse without Congress, viewing the unilateral measures floated by some academics only as emergency measures of last resort, according to three people with knowledge of internal conversations,” Jeff Stein reports.

Biden faces broad negative ratings at start of campaign, Post-ABC poll finds

“As he begins his campaign for reelection, President Biden faces substantial and multiple challenges, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey. His overall approval ratings have slipped to a new low, more Americans than not doubt his mental acuity, and his support against leading Republican challengers is far shakier than at this point four years ago,” Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report.

The deadliest mass killings in the U.S. this year, visualized

“The mass killing Saturday at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Tex., that left at least eight dead was the second-deadliest in the United States in 2023 — a year on pace to set a modern record,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

So far this year, the country has recorded 22 mass killings — all involving guns — that collectively have resulted in at least 115 deaths, according to a — that collectively have resulted in at least 115 deaths, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.”

Hot on the left

A GOP Nebraska lawmaker chose his voters over his party with abortion vote

“In the days since state Sen. Merv Riepe cast the lone vote that blocked a near-total abortion ban in his conservative state, he’s faced protests at his office, the cold shoulder from irate colleagues and calls for his resignation. A stranger left an angry note inside his home mailbox,” Colby Itkowitz and Sabrina Rodriguez report.

“Yet the 80-year-old Republican has also raked in accolades, becoming an unlikely hero for those fighting to protect abortion access in Nebraska and around the country in the year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion advocates wept in the Capitol after Riepe’s April 27 vote.”

Hot on the right

Wall Street sours on DeSantis as Trump challenger

“Wall Street is firmly in the Never Trump camp. Finding a Republican who can make ‘never’ happen is another question. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had been seen as the top pick to lock down the support of financial titans who have already pumped millions into his state campaigns,” Politico’s Sam Sutton and Ben White report.

“But as he stumbles through gaffes over everything from his personal demeanor and stance on Ukraine to his snacking habits, Wall Street donors are keeping the door open to his competitors, according to more than a dozen bankers, attorneys and political consultants interviewed for this story.”

Today in Washington

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will speak about “protecting consumers when there are flight delays or cancellations.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will also attend.

Biden will host a screening of “American Born Chinese” at 7:45 p.m.

In closing

Just D.C. things!

At the Embassy Tour:



“Hey! Can you grab me food in line? I am not allowed to accept gifts or free food from that country.” — Overheard District (@OverheardWDC) May 7, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

