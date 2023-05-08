Six months after midterm losses, election deniers mount new efforts

Lee Zeldin

Midterm office sought: New York governor

A former member of the House Freedom Caucus, Zeldin has been vaunted by GOP political operatives and grass-roots activists for running an aggressive statewide campaign that came within 6 points of defeating New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in the traditionally liberal state.

Zeldin, who voted against the certification of the 2020 election, closely allied with Trump and right-wing politics while centering his campaign on issues like crime and taxes. Although he lost, his campaign is credited with buoying down-ballot Republicans to victory in races that many credit for clinching Republicans’ House majority.

In April, he endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 GOP presidential primary. He has not ruled out another bid for office himself.