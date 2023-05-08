You asked: What’s going on with George Santos?

Any updates to the George Santos situation? Is he still allowed to vote on legislation? Isn’t he being reviewed by ethics committee?
In March, the House Ethics Committee announced that they would conduct an investigation into Santos to investigate allegations that the congressman may have potentially violated campaign finance laws. Following the announcement, a spokesperson for the Republican lawmaker wrote on the congressman’s verified Twitter account that Santos was “fully cooperating” in the investigation.
Then in April, Santos announced that he was going to run for reelection despite being under an ethics investigation. Since he has been in office, several lawmakers have called on him to resign, and Santos has often avoided answering questions from the press.
A few months ago I went to his district and asked voters who originally voted for him if they would again in light of the new reports about how he fabricated several parts of his résumé. Several Republican voters said they wouldn’t vote for him again.
JUST NOW: GOP Rep. George Santos was just asked by @rachelvscott if McCarthy forced him to step down from his committee assignments— Camila DeChalus (@cdechalus) January 31, 2023
His response: “Nobody tells me to do anything I made the decision on my own that I thought best represented the interest of the voters.” pic.twitter.com/SHLZpaykcv
