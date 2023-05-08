The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Elections

You asked: What’s going on with George Santos?

By
May 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Camila DeChalus
Camila DeChalus is a congressional reporter. Join our live chats to ask a journalist a question. (Washington Post illustration)

Any updates to the George Santos situation? Is he still allowed to vote on legislation? Isn’t he being reviewed by ethics committee?

— Asked April 18 in our election live chat

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is currently a sitting member of Congress and is able to vote on legislation. The freshman lawmaker was under intense scrutiny earlier this year after reports surfaced of the Republican lawmaker fabricating several things about his personal and professional life.

In March, the House Ethics Committee announced that they would conduct an investigation into Santos to investigate allegations that the congressman may have potentially violated campaign finance laws. Following the announcement, a spokesperson for the Republican lawmaker wrote on the congressman’s verified Twitter account that Santos was “fully cooperating” in the investigation.

Then in April, Santos announced that he was going to run for reelection despite being under an ethics investigation. Since he has been in office, several lawmakers have called on him to resign, and Santos has often avoided answering questions from the press.

Skip to end of carousel
Hi! I’m Camila DeChalus. I cover Congress for The Washington Post. Have questions about the 2024 election? Send me an email at camila.dechalus@washpost.com, and join our live chats to ask reporters questions.
End of carousel

A few months ago I went to his district and asked voters who originally voted for him if they would again in light of the new reports about how he fabricated several parts of his résumé. Several Republican voters said they wouldn’t vote for him again.

Reader Q&As

Chat with The Post’s reporters and columnists in Q&As

Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.

Ask about dining out: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.

Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy.

Chat with our columnists: Ask Eugene Robinson your questions. Or join Jennifer Rubin on Fridays.

Talk about sports: Send Barry Svrluga your questions on the latest headlines in sports.

Explore all of our Q&As here.

Loading...