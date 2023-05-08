You asked: Where do 2024 GOP hopefuls stand on Ukraine?

Do you see [the GOP’s support of Ukraine or lack of] becoming a defining issue of the next election or is it going to die down?
The two polling front-runners — former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — have suggested that further support for Ukraine isn’t a top priority for the United States.
In response to a questionnaire from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in March, DeSantis called the invasion of Ukraine a “territorial dispute” and said that “while the U.S. has many vital national interests … becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”
Others — like former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former vice president Mike Pence — say that supporting Ukraine is a vital interest. At an event I attended in Clive, Iowa, in March, Haley said that: “This is not a war about Ukraine. This is a war about freedom. And it’s one that we have to win.”
Here’s my roundup of where the GOP field stands on Ukraine.
