You asked: Where do Republicans stand on an assault weapons ban?

Why are Republicans not reading the sentiment of the country and cobbling together a bill to make automatic weapons of war illegal for civilians?
My colleagues Marianna Sotomayor and Liz Goodwin, who cover Congress, reported that Senate Republicans unanimously rejected an assault weapons ban earlier this year, and did not express enthusiasm for other controls. Senate Democrats said they were also reluctant to push gun-related legislation without significant Republican support to overcome the 60-vote filibuster.
Last year, House Democrats were able to pass an assault weapons ban when they were in the majority of the chamber, but the measure didn’t have enough support to be brought up in the Senate. Now in the House minority, Democrats can’t control what the chamber votes on, and would need support of Republicans to move a bill forward.
