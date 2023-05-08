Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday! I too measure success in terms of unregretted time. Send news and mindfulness tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: A judge dismisses a U.S. lawsuit against a data broker, and GOP lawmakers want the tech industry to stay out of trade talks. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TikTok answered hundreds of lawmakers’ questions. Here are the highlights. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced an onslaught of questions when he testified before the House in March, but his congressional grilling did not end there.

After the hearing, lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee peppered Chew with hundreds more written follow-up questions, ranging in topic from TikTok’s ties to China to its handling of children’s safety.

TikTok responded in a 54-page letter to the panel released Friday, where it pushed back on suggestions it could be influenced by the Chinese government, tackled concerns about its privacy practices and disclosed more details about its moderation efforts.

Advertisement

We read through TikTok’s answers so you don’t have to. Here are the highlights:

TikTok downplays, disputes its ties to China

TikTok said it has never and would never share U.S. user data with the Chinese government — a refrain it emphasized during the hearing. But it also pushed back on claims it could otherwise be influenced by Beijing.

TikTok said Chew “has not interacted with the Chinese government regarding TikTok” as CEO and that the company would “actively oppose” any efforts by China to access its data or spread disinformation.

Lawmakers asked what control Beijing ByteDance Technology, a subsidiary of its parent company that the Chinese government bought a stake in, has over TikTok. The company said the firm “maintains no rights in relation to any TikTok entities.”

TikTok also disputed a whistleblower’s claims, first reported by my colleague Drew Harwell, that a snippet of code showed it could connect with systems linked to Toutiao, a Chinese news app owned by ByteDance. TikTok said the use of the term Toutiao “does not in any way indicate a correlation between, integration of, or network connectivity” between the two.

TikTok’s ‘Misguided Effort’

TikTok fielded over a dozen questions from Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash) about fired ByteDance workers who accessed the data of two journalists and other U.S. users while trying to find the source of a leak, referring to the incident as the “Misguided Effort.”

Advertisement

TikTok said the data of one user, Forbes journalist Emily Baker-White, was stored in servers in Virginia and that so far its investigation into the matter “has not revealed that any members of the ByteDance or TikTok executive team were aware of the Misguided Effort” until news reports disclosed it. TikTok said it had already “briefed” the panel on the topic but offered “additional briefings by its outside counsel to the Committee upon request.”

Data collection tactics under the microscope

TikTok rejected several suggestions about the scope of its data collection practices, including a report alleging it can track users’ keystrokes, which lawmakers have frequently cited as a concern.

TikTok said it “collects certain keystrokes or rhythms for security and performance related purposes,” but that in its in-app browser it only tracks whether a key has been pressed, not “which buttons are clicked on a website.” TikTok said it scaled back the practice in 2022.

Advertisement

Seeking to address lawmaker fears that it could be used as a surveillance tool, TikTok said it “does not collect any face or voice information that would enable us to identify a unique individual.” The company also said it no longer collects “precise or approximate GPS information from U.S. users,” though older versions of the app as late as August 2020 did.

TikTok defends record on kids’ safety

TikTok disputed Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s (R-Fla.) claim that its algorithm sends teenage users “sad, depressing and suicide-promoting videos,” saying it was not “an accurate sentiment” and that it prohibits content “promoting, normalizing, or glorifying activities that could lead to suicide.”

Asked why it offers a version of its services to users under 13 in the United States, TikTok said it does so to comply with U.S. federal law, including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and that it has “removed 78,362,547 accounts TikTok suspected were underage” worldwide.

Advertisement

“That number is a testament to TikTok's commitment,” the company said.

No virality bumps for U.S. politicians — or China

TikTok said it has never “heated” — a term for boosting the reach of content — material from the Biden administration, Congress or activists from the left or right. TikTok said only “a few people” based in the United States are able to “approve content for promotion” in the country, and that such posts make up a small fraction of highlighted posts — “approximately 0.002% of videos in For You feeds.”

TikTok said it does not do so at the request of any government, including China, though it did not explicitly say whether it has ever received such a request.

Size of content teams in U.S. devoted to Spanish revealed

While Chew testified that the company has over 40,000 people globally working on its trust and safety teams, TikTok’s responses reveal that, “More than 5,000 of these people are focused on content moderation for the United States.” The company said it has content moderators in Nashville and Phoenix, in addition to safety staffers in multiple U.S. states and in India.

Advertisement

In response to questions from Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.), TikTok disclosed it has “more than 1,700 Spanish-speaking moderators.” The caucus has called on platforms to release that metric for years. Pressed on its handling of “offensive” terms in Spanish, TikTok said it maintains lists of blocked words in 52 languages.

Our top tabs

Judge dismisses FTC lawsuit against location data broker Kochava

A federal judge in Idaho dismissed a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against location data broker Kochava, ruling that the consumer protection agency did not have enough evidence to support allegations that the company was unfairly selling data on people’s precise locations, Natasha Singer reports for the New York Times.

The court agreed with the agency’s argument that consumers could face severe harms by having their location tracked by a third party. But the Idaho judge ruled the FTC did not have enough evidence to prove that consumers were actively facing such harms, according to the report.

Advertisement

“The ruling deals at least a temporary blow to recent aggressive efforts by the commission to crack down on the sale and use of potentially sensitive information, like data on consumers’ drug prescriptions, religious affiliations or sexual orientation,” Singer writes.

The FTC in August filed the lawsuit on the grounds that the company’s selling of smartphone geolocation data could track people’s visits to sensitive locations like houses of worship or abortion clinics and therefore amounted to a severe intrusion of their privacy.

The court gave the commission a chance to amend its lawsuit.

“We are pleased the Court agreed with our key argument and we look forward to continuing to press our case on behalf of American consumers,” FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar told the Times.

U.S. sanctions pushing Chinese firms to research AI without latest chip hardware

Chinese technology companies are attempting to reach state-of-the-art artificial intelligence performance metrics with less powerful semiconductor hardware in the wake of U.S. chip sanctions, Karen Hao and Raffaele Huang report for the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

“Chinese telecommunications provider Huawei Technologies, search firm Baidu and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group are among those seeking ways to milk more utility out of existing computer chips,” they write, citing a review of research papers and interviews with employees.

Some workarounds “have shown promise” and could make the companies more resilient to future sanctions, according to the report. Huawei and Baidu representatives declined to comment, while Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment, it adds.

The administration has levied harsh chip penalties on Chinese tech firms over the past year as it seeks to minimize China’s reach in the American chip industry. The actions include requiring companies to obtain licenses to export chip-making equipment to China and forcing Americans working in China’s semiconductor industry to resign from their positions at the risk of losing their American citizenship.

Advertisement

President Biden intends to sign an executive order that would limit investments U.S. firms can direct toward China’s semiconductor, AI and quantum computing industries around the time when the Group of Seven summit of world economies convenes this month.

GOP lawmakers want tech lobbyists out of Indo-Pacific trade talks

Republican Sens. J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) are sounding the alarm on tech companies’ influence in ongoing trade negotiations, Emily Birnbaum reports for Bloomberg News.

The lawmakers in a Thursday letter “urged US trade officials to reject efforts by companies including Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to shape the 14-nation economic initiative, known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF,” Birnbaum writes. They specifically oppose language that would taper back antitrust legislation against tech companies. Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) also signed the letter.

The request signals growing bipartisan concern. Several Democratic lawmakers warned the Biden administration to steer clear of efforts from Big Tech companies to influence the trade talks, The Technology 202 reported last month. Lawmakers fear that AI, privacy and competition regulations may be weakened by tech groups justifying that they infringe on trade policies.

The IPEF is designed to help the United States bolster its trade stance in the Indo-Pacific region and is expected to be released this year.

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Competition watch

Privacy monitor

Trending

Daybook

The American Enterprise Institute holds an event titled “Addressing the Underlying Causes of the Banking Crisis of 2023” tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies holds an event titled “Disinformation and Deepfakes: Countering Gender-Based Online Harassment” tomorrow at 11 a.m.

CSIS also holds an event on AI technologies tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

Reid Hoffman LinkedIn co-founder speaks with Washington Post Live about the future of AI tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Before you log off

pic.twitter.com/cVxhCx7YyW — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 7, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article