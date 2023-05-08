You asked: Is there any legal outcome that could bar Trump from running?

Is there *any* legal outcome, including in possible future cases, that could bar Trump from running?
Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in March by a Manhattan grand jury. He’s also facing potential charges in Georgia over efforts to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election. The Justice Department is conducting an investigation into his handling of classified documents that may also result in charges.
Perhaps most notably, the Justice Department is also investigating Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and could charge him with “engaging in insurrection or rebellion,” which would disqualify him from office under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, though the federal government very rarely brings that type of charge. But when it comes to Trump, we’re in very uncharted legal territory.
