Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday, y’all. Anyone else participating in Succession Sundays? Send your thoughts (and news tips) to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today’s edition: The Food and Drug Administration raised some concerns with a drugmaker’s application to allow its birth control pill to be available over the counter. Overdose prevention sites have become a tough sell in the United States. But first …

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is leaving as the public health emergency for covid-19 ends

The Biden administration is making clear: It's done with the coronavirus pandemic emergency.

The first challenge ahead: The White House needs to ramp up its search for another director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after Rochelle Walensky announced Friday she’d leave the role at the end of June.

Advertisement

The second challenge: The public health emergency (PHE) for the coronavirus will end Thursday after more than three years, meaning a number of critical programs and regulatory flexibilities used to fight the pandemic will wind down. And on Friday, the World Health Organization announced it would no longer classify covid-19 as a public health emergency of international concern, another shift in the global effort to combat the pandemic.

The looming changes are a nod to the reality that many Americans have moved past the pandemic with the White House signaling months ago that the emergency response phase is over.

“I think all these decisions are reasonable,” said Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco. He recalled a conversation with Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator: “I remember talking to Ashish about some of this a few months ago, and the question I kept posing is, ‘If not now, when?’”

There are lingering reminders the virus is still with us. For instance: The White House recently received a warning about the potential for the coronavirus to come roaring back with experts believing there’s a roughly 20 percent chance of an outbreak rivaling the omicron variant’s initial onslaught within the next two years, our colleague Dan Diamond scooped.

In search of?

The White House is facing an immediate task: Find a new CDC director.

Advertisement

Walensky announced she’d step down from the agency June 30 during an all-staff meeting Friday, The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Dan report. In an email to staff, she wrote that she had “mixed emotions” about the decision but didn’t say why she decided to leave.

Her departure leaves a vacuum at the top of the 13,000-person agency. During Walensky’s tenure, she came under fire from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for failing to clearly communicate the CDC’s shifting pandemic guidance. But last year, she acknowledged the agency’s shortcomings and began a reorganization aimed at making it more nimble and accountable, including by aiming to release scientific findings faster and issue clearer recommendations.

Who might replace Walensky? White House officials had prepared for her potential departure beginning last year and began gauging interest in the position, Lena and Dan report, citing three people with knowledge of those informal talks.

Advertisement

Among those the administration has approached: Former New York City health commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen and California Health Secretary Mark Ghaly.

A new CDC director doesn’t have to be confirmed by the Senate — yet. That means President Biden can select who he wants and the new public health chief could be in place quickly.

The Senate generally confirms the leaders of most prominent health agencies, but not the CDC. The massive government funding bill passed in December changes that, but the mandate for the Senate to confirm a leader doesn’t The massive government funding bill passed in December changes that, but the mandate for the Senate to confirm a leader doesn’t begin until Jan. 20, 2025, which is likely to be the next presidential inauguration day.

More from Lena:

UPDATED: More reporting from us on possible replacements for @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky who announced she is stepping down June 30. Leaders inside and outside agency taken by surprise. Me and dan.diamond@washpost.com https://t.co/cxTgh6AQIP — LenaSun (@bylenasun) May 5, 2023

End of the PHE

On Jan. 27, 2020, the Trump administration declared a public health emergency for the coronavirus. The years-long declaration will end Thursday, and so will key pandemic powers.

What changes: For one, at-home coronavirus tests may cost more. That’s because those with Medicare will no longer be able to get the tests for free, and private plans are allowed to stop covering them at no cost if they so choose.

Meanwhile, the federal health department has been able to require labs to report the results of coronavirus tests to the CDC — a requirement that sunsets with the PHE. (Check out this handy guide from Lena and Amy Goldstein on other wide-ranging implications.)

Advertisement

Also of note: The Biden administration has said the ending of the emergencies means the termination of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy allowing the quick expulsion of migrants from U.S. borders for public health reasons. Expect this to be a focus of Republicans, as well as some Democrats, who are attacking the administration's handling of the border (read more about this dynamic in The Early 202).

Though emergency powers are ending, some health experts caution that the virus has proven unpredictable in the past — and could do so again. “Nobody wants to hear that we don’t know what’s coming … [but] that uncertainty has to be at least considered as we look to going forward,” said Michael Osterholm, who leads the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and advised Biden’s transition team.

Agency alert

FDA staff raises concerns about over-the-counter birth control

It appears that federal regulators have some reservations about whether to allow a birth control pill to be sold without a prescription for the first time.

Advertisement

In briefing documents released Friday, the Food and Drug Administration’s staff raised some concerns about the reliability of the data submitted by the drugmaker to sell its daily contraceptive Opill over-the-counter. Whether consumers will be able to follow the instructions on the drug’s label and take the medication correctly seemed to be a chief concern of the agency’s scientists, Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for NBC News.

The view from the company: In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Perrigo — which owns HRA Pharma — maintained Opill is safe and effective for use over-the-counter.

On tap this week: A panel of the FDA’s independent advisers will meet tomorrow and Wednesday to recommend whether the agency should approve the drug for nonprescription sale. The FDA could decide on the application by the end of the summer. Read more on the history of the effort here.

State scan

Overdose prevention centers are a tough sell in U.S. despite successes

Our colleague David Ovalle is out with a deep dive this morning into the slow-moving and controversial effort to establish overdose prevention centers across the country despite the staggering loss of life from drug deaths.

Advertisement

A snapshot of the divide: “Rhode Island officials recently announced the proposed location of a place where people could safely use illegal drugs under the watch of staff trained to reverse overdoses — only the second such program in the United States. Visitors would also be able to get meals and showers, test their own drugs for deadly substances, get HIV and hepatitis C testing, and access support groups and addiction treatment.”

“But in Pennsylvania … [the state] Senate overwhelming voted May 1 to ban such centers, sometimes called supervised injection sites. The vote came six days after Colorado lawmakers killed a bill in committee that would have authorized the sites in that state,” David writes.

The bigger picture: The contrasting approaches reflect the country’s wariness of overdose prevention sites. Addiction experts and others regard the facilities as a way to reach people who use drugs where they are and keep them alive. But critics are concerned the sites could encourage drug use, crime and neighborhood blight — and maybe even run afoul of a decades-old federal law.

Poll watch

More than 6 in 10 Americans say Biden does not have the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll that underscores some of the stark challenges he is confronting at the outset of his reelection campaign, per our colleagues Maeve Reston, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin.

In other health news

Nebraska state Sen. Merv Riepe, a longtime Republican in the technically nonpartisan legislature, has faced protests at his office and the cold shoulder from colleagues after blocking the state from enacting strict limits on abortion. “My vote belongs to the people of my district, not to the Republican Party,” Riepe told The Post’s Colby Itkowitz and Sabrina Rodriguez in an interview. “My vote belongs to the people of my district, not to the Republican Party,” Riepe told The Post’sandin an interview.

Lawmakers in Missouri and Alaska gave final approval on Friday to legislation extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year after birth. The legislation now heads to each of the state’s Republican governors for approval, David A. Lieb reports for the Associated Press . to legislation extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year after birth. The legislation now heads to each of the state’s Republican governors for approval,reports for the

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) rejected the need for strict gun-control measures and instead emphasized the importance of mental health funding in “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream yesterday following in an interview withhostyesterday following a mass killing at a Dallas-area outlet mall that left at least eight people dead on Saturday.

Daybook

📅 Welcome back! The House and Senate are in this week, and here’s what’s on tap:

Advertisement

Tuesday: A House Veterans Affairs subcommittee will analyze electronic health record modernization.

Wednesday: Executives from the nation’s leading insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers will testify before the Senate HELP Committee; a House Ways and Means subcommittee will examine policies that create barriers to innovation and patient access.

Thursday: The Senate HELP Committee will markup a bipartisan package of bills aimed at boosting generic drug access and transparency into pharmacy middlemen; the Senate Finance Committee will examine cross-border prescriptions, with a focus on pharmaceutical manufacturers and U.S. international tax policy.

On the other side of the Capitol, a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee will hold its second in a series of hearings on the FDA’s role in the infant formula shortage; a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will analyze challenges in prescription drug supply chains. Senior Biden health officials, including Walensky and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, will testify before a House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee on future public health security threats.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article