The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Elections

You asked: Is there a gender difference in voting?

By
May 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Brianna Tucker
Brianna Tucker is the deputy politics editor for NextGen. Join our live chats to ask a journalist a question. (Washington Post illustration)

Does the gender of the young voter matter? And if so, how much? Are there data on how male/female younger voters differ in their views on issues such as abortion, environment, national security?

— Asked April 11 in our election live chat

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Yes, it does. Women, for example, have registered at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980, and the gap in turnout has slightly increased with every presidential election. My colleague Dan Balz wrote an incredible story about the impact of women voters in the 2022 midterms and spoke to women across America on the decisions they considered when casting their ballot.

Skip to end of carousel
I’m Brianna, a deputy politics editor for The Post. Have questions about the 2024 election? Send me an email at brianna.tucker@washpost.com, and join our live chats to ask reporters questions.
End of carousel

To some voters, the issue of inflation topped the list of concerns. Nearly every household is grappling with rising costs. But as my colleague Hannah Knowles reported: The Supreme Court’s abortion decision is, for many women, more visceral.

Over the past three decades or so, “women as a group now vote more Democratic than Republican” — but they are not a monolith. In other interviews, Dan noted how some Republican and independent women worried about the cost of living, school decisions or rising crime could more than neutralize the impact of those who are mobilizing over abortion.

Reader Q&As

Chat with The Post’s reporters and columnists in Q&As

Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.

Ask about dining out: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.

Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy.

Chat with our columnists: Ask Eugene Robinson your questions. Or join Jennifer Rubin on Fridays.

Talk about sports: Send Barry Svrluga your questions on the latest headlines in sports.

Explore all of our Q&As here.

Loading...