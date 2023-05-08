You asked: Is there a gender difference in voting?

Does the gender of the young voter matter? And if so, how much? Are there data on how male/female younger voters differ in their views on issues such as abortion, environment, national security?
To some voters, the issue of inflation topped the list of concerns. Nearly every household is grappling with rising costs. But as my colleague Hannah Knowles reported: The Supreme Court’s abortion decision is, for many women, more visceral.
Over the past three decades or so, “women as a group now vote more Democratic than Republican” — but they are not a monolith. In other interviews, Dan noted how some Republican and independent women worried about the cost of living, school decisions or rising crime could more than neutralize the impact of those who are mobilizing over abortion.
Reader Q&As
Chat with The Post’s reporters and columnists in Q&As
Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.
Ask about dining out: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.
Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy.
Chat with our columnists: Ask Eugene Robinson your questions. Or join Jennifer Rubin on Fridays.
Talk about sports: Send Barry Svrluga your questions on the latest headlines in sports.
Explore all of our Q&As here.