Good morning! Congrats to all the Pulitzer winners and finalists out there. Today's edition: In Nebraska, a proposal to ban most abortions after 12 weeks could come before the legislature this year. A new federally funded study will look at whether overdose prevention centers work. But first …

The administration is expected to propose minimum staffing levels for nursing homes, raising industry ire

The Biden administration is poised to propose minimum staffing levels for the nation’s some 15,500 nursing homes, setting up a showdown with powerful industry lobbies.

There’s been much anticipation from advocates — and angst from the industry — over what exactly these requirements will look like.

We don’t have those answers yet, but there’s one thing we do know. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, President Biden’s Medicare and Medicaid chief, is pledging to meet the timeline she outlined months ago. “We have promised that we will have nursing home staffing guidance out in the spring, and I like to meet my deadlines,” she said in an interview last month.

For over two decades, nursing home advocates say they’ve fought for federal minimum staffing requirements to no avail. But the coronavirus’s massive toll on nursing home residents and staff put a spotlight on the facilities, and is spurring the Biden administration to take action. The industry — which says it’s had conversations with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — isn’t being shy about its opposition, contending such a plan amounts to an unfunded mandate and is unfeasible due to a shortage of workers.

The details

Ahead of his State of the Union last year, Biden vowed that his administration would craft federal staffing standards for nursing homes.

To help develop the looming mandate, CMS — which is the agency overseeing nursing homes — is conducting a staffing study that was launched in August 2022. The effort includes visiting 75 nursing homes, reviewing existing research and assessing how much the requirement would cost facilities.

CMS has also been meeting with advocates, experts, nursing home workers, residents and their family members. Brooks-LaSure says those insights will be key to the staffing standards her agency sets.

“We see [minimum staffing requirements] as probably the most significant increase in protections for residents in decades,” said Sam Brooks, the director of public policy for the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care. “It might very well be the most important nursing home reform really since nursing homes were invented.”

Such regulations haven’t changed since 1987 despite health experts arguing adequate staffing is linked to the quality of care residents receive. The current rules require facilities to have licensed nursing services 24 hours a day that are “sufficient” to meet the needs of their residents. They must have a registered nurse available at least eight consecutive hours per day.

Back in 2001, a report produced for CMS found that nursing homes should deliver at least 4.1 hours of nursing care to each resident every day. However, no such regulations were put in place, and most nursing homes fall short of that, as our colleague Christopher Rowland noted in a story last year. It’s unclear what exactly the new staffing study will recommend.

A brewing battle

The looming proposals from the Biden administration are expected to run into fierce resistance from the industry.

The main nursing home lobbies have long argued that facilities don’t receive enough funding and contend such requirements would come at a time when the workforce has struggled amid the pandemic. Critics argue operators should offer higher pay to make the jobs more attractive.

“We are eager to grow the nursing home workforce, but do not believe an enforcement approach is the answer, especially if the federal staffing mandate does not come with any supporting resources or workforce development programs,” Beth Martino, a spokesperson for the American Health Care Association, a major trade group, said in a statement.

LeadingAge doesn’t oppose the idea of mandates, at least in theory. But the group representing nonprofit providers of aging services contends now is not the time. Instead, a list of strict criteria — such as an assurance there’s no workforce shortage and reimbursements from Medicaid covering 95 percent of the cost of care — must be met before nursing homes should be subject to such requirements, according to Katie Smith Sloan, the president and CEO of LeadingAge.

David Grabowski, an expert in long-term care at Harvard Medical School, said such workforce concerns are “not just industry speak.” He noted one possible workaround: CMS could include a policy to waive certain staff requirements in specific areas experiencing a labor shortage.

Reproductive wars

What we’re watching: New restrictions on abortion could once again come before the Nebraska legislature this year.

Less than two weeks ago, a ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks fizzled in the state. But now, the one-chamber legislature may soon consider banning most abortions after 12 weeks gestation.

The measure could come up as part of a separate, controversial bill to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youth. An amendment to make changes to that bill from state Sen. Ben Hansen, the chair of Nebraska’s health committee, also includes a 12-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life and health of the mother. Abortion is currently permitted in Nebraska up until 22 weeks of pregnancy.

In an interview with The Health 202, Hansen expressed confidence his new plan to narrow the window for legal abortions in the state could win the support of the legislature. Though, he added, “time will tell.”

The opposition to the bill earlier in pregnancy stemmed from state Sen. Merv Riepe — a longtime Republican in the technically nonpartisan chamber — who abstained from voting over concerns the roughly six-week limit wouldn’t give women enough time to know they are pregnant. At the time, he wanted his fellow GOP lawmakers to get behind a 12-week ban.

Agency alert

Federal government to fund first broad study of U.S. overdose prevention centers

The federal government is funding a first-of-its-kind study to gauge the impact of the few U.S. facilities where people can use illegal drugs under the supervision of staffers trained to reverse overdoses, The Post’s David Ovalle reports.

The details: The grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse will provide $5.8 million over four years to NYU Langone Health and Brown University to study the first government-approved overdose prevention centers in the country: two sites in New York City and one opening next year in Providence, R.I.

The study will measure whether people at the centers experience fewer fatal and nonfatal overdoses and other health problems compared with people who use drugs but do not visit the facilities. It will also assess whether they are more likely to seek treatment for substance use disorder.

Researchers will examine the costs to operate the clinics, their potential savings to health care and criminal justice systems, and how they impact local crime, street litter and the opening and closing of area businesses.

Why it matters: The study could one day help government and community leaders across the country decide whether to establish their own overdose prevention centers, which have so far struggled to gain support in the United States over concerns that they enable drug use and attract crime.

NYU Langone Health:

In 2021 >106k Americans died from drug ODs—the highest number on record. Int’l research shows that overdose prevention centers save lives, but there's urgent need for U.S. data. A new @NIDAnews grant allows Drs. Cerda & Marshall to study their impact https://t.co/H8BrBT476y pic.twitter.com/SchQbMfj32 — Population Health (@pophealthNYC) May 8, 2023

Reproductive wars

Three conservative judges to hear abortion pill appeal

The New Orleans-based appeals court panel that will handle the next stage of the ongoing legal battle over a key abortion drug is made up of three Republican appointees who have shown opposition to abortion in the past, Brendan Pierson and Jacqueline Thomsen report for Reuters.

On our radar: The Biden administration is expected to urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit panel on May 17 to overturn a lower court’s order that would have revoked the federal government’s decades-old approval of mifepristone.

“The administration will be appealing to Circuit Judges Jennifer Walker Elrod, who upheld a Texas law making it more difficult for abortion clinics to operate in the state; James Ho, who has called abortion a ‘moral tragedy’; and Cory Wilson, who supported abortion bans as a Mississippi state legislator,” Brendan and Jacqueline write.

Both Ho and Wilson were appointed by President Donald Trump, while Elrod was tapped to serve by President George W. Bush.

Our colleague Ann E. Marimow:

Just in: The 5th Circuit panel reviewing a challenge to FDA approval of a key abortion medication next week will be heard by Judges Ho, Wilson & Elrod.



Ho & Wilson are nominees of President Trump. Elrod is a George W. Bush pick.



h/t @RMFifthCircuit https://t.co/Yt77qDk5ma pic.twitter.com/XWDAYQJcUx — Ann Marimow (@amarimow) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile …

In the states: Abortion providers in Virginia, Montana and Kansas are suing the Food and Drug Administration to block potential new restrictions on the use of the abortion pill mifepristone in their states, Sarah Vogelsong reports for the Virginia Mercury.

On the campaign trail: Former president Donald Trump met with SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser and others yesterday after the organization criticized a statement that a Trump campaign spokesperson made last month saying Trump thinks abortion policy should be left to the states, according to SBA. Dannenfelser — who has said candidates must support a federal minimum limit on abortion at no later than 15 weeks of pregnancy — called the meeting “terrific.” The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Poll watch

Roughly two-thirds of Americans say mifepristone, a key medication used in more than half of all abortions in the United States, should remain on the market, but their opinions on how easy the drug should be to access varies, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll out this morning.

In other health news

In Arkansas: Nearly 73,000 of the state’s Medicaid beneficiaries Michael R. Wickline reports for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . Nearlyof the state’sMedicaid beneficiaries lost coverage in April because they were either no longer eligible for the social safety net program or didn’t return requests for information to confirm their eligibility,reports for the

A licensed counselor providing psychotherapy services in Pittsburgh will pay $15,000 to settle claims that he potentially violated federal health privacy laws when he allegedly failed to turn over his patient’s medical records in a timely manner, the federal health department announced yesterday. when he allegedly failed to turn over his patient’s medical records in a timely manner, the federal health department announced yesterday.

The National Institutes of Health has reinstated EcoHealth Alliance’s coronavirus research grant, which the Trump administration suspended in 2020 over its ties to a laboratory in Wuhan, China — but with extensive restrictions, Max Kozlov reports for Nature. , which the Trump administration suspended in 2020 over its ties to a laboratory in Wuhan, China — but with extensive restrictions,reports for

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s second @washingtonpost TikTok features a warning from disease experts.



Some told the White House there was a 20% chance of an omicron-like wave of illness during the next two years.



The warning came as the administration planned to end the covid public health emergency. pic.twitter.com/J3ZWS3NF24 — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) May 8, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

