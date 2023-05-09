Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Biden’s enforcers see antitrust threats in AI rush

As tech companies blaze ahead with aggressive plans to integrate artificial intelligence tools into more of their products, President Biden’s top antitrust enforcers say they see potential threats to competition amid the rush.

The Biden administration has largely emphasized potential discriminatory uses of AI that could undermine civil rights. But the recent remarks suggest there’s growing attention on the tool’s impact on competition in Silicon Valley.

Key officials including Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan have issued several warnings against potential anti-competitive abuses by companies as they look to grow their AI businesses.

During an interview with CNBC on Monday, Kanter likened the current dynamic to past “inflection points of technology” like the dawn of the web where there were both “amazing opportunities for productivity” and the threat that giants will come to dominate the market.

“Markets can tip, especially markets that are highly dependent on scale ... and in a world of algorithms, in a world of AI, some of those technologies … may have the tendency to tip,” said Kanter.

He added, “From our perspective, we want those benefits to be delivered to as many Americans as possible.”

Khan issued a more pointed warning last week, writing in an op-ed in the New York Times that, “The expanding adoption of A.I. risks further locking in the market dominance of large incumbent technology firms.”

“A handful of powerful businesses control the necessary raw materials that start-ups and other companies rely on to develop and deploy A.I. tools,” wrote Khan. “This includes cloud services and computing power, as well as vast stores of data.”

In their remarks, top enforcers have stressed the importance of bringing in staff with the technical expertise needed to address threats posed by the tools.

Kanter highlighted the Justice Department’s hire of Susan Athey, the former Microsoft chief economist and associate director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, as a key step. Khan recently touted the agency’s creation of an Office of Technology as crucial toward their AI work.

“We knew that we had to ramp up our expertise so that we can understand how these markets work because only if we understand whether these markets work can we then apply the law effectively,” he said.

The comments echo a recent report by a pair of former FTC advisers warning that a small group of large tech companies could corner the AI market.

The report by the AI Now research institute called for swift regulatory action on AI and warned that “a handful of private actors have accrued power and resources that rival nation-states while developing and evangelizing artificial intelligence as critical social infrastructure.”

Antitrust advocates have argued the tech giants possess a massive competitive edge when it comes to the data and computing power to fuel their AI tools would and will be well-positioned to beat out smaller competitors like OpenAI.

And the remarks stand in contrast to the sentiment coming out of parts of Silicon Valley, where some companies and industry groups have pointed to the recent surge in innovation on AI as a sign that the digital marketplace is highly competitive.

Meta threatens to end news content in Canada if media publisher bill passes

Meta said it would stop delivering news content on Instagram and Facebook in Canada if the nation passes a bill requiring social media companies to pay publishers when they feature their work, Lynn Doan reports for Bloomberg News.

The bill, known as the Online News Act, is designed to establish a revenue-sharing system between news outlets and digital platforms, allowing media companies to collectively bargain fees, Doan writes.

“We’ve taken the difficult decision that if this flawed legislation is passed, we will have to end the availability of news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada,” Meta global affairs president Nick Clegg said.

A California lawmaker in March introduced similar legislation that would charge a “journalism usage fee” when social media platforms place ads next to news content, The Technology 202 previously reported.

The California bill mirrors heavily contested federal legislation that would allow news outlets to bargain distribution terms with social media. Meta in December signaled it would take all news content off its U.S. platforms if that bill passed.

House Judiciary chair threatens Google over document subpoena

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) threatened to hold Google in contempt of Congress if the company didn’t provide the committee with documents it subpoenaed about communications between the Biden administration and tech companies, Lauren Feiner reports for CNBC.

“In a letter to a lawyer for Google shared exclusively with CNBC, Jordan called the company’s compliance so far ‘insufficient’ and demanded it hand over more information. If the company fails to comply fully by its new May 22 deadline, Jordan warned, ‘the Committee may be forced to consider the use of one or more enforcement mechanisms,’” Feiner writes.

Jordan subpoenaed Google and other large tech companies including Meta and Apple in February, asking them to fork over communications to “understand how and to what extent the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech.” Jordan and other Republican committee members claim tech companies have colluded with the United States to suppress free speech and remove certain content on their platforms.

A Google spokesperson told CNBC the company has been “producing relevant documents in response to the committee’s requests” since December and “will continue to work constructively with them.”

Pending Tegna transaction puts FCC in crossroads

The Federal Communications Commission is being pulled between two competing prioritie as it contemplates approving a hedge fund’s purchase of a local TV station, Hans Nichols and Maria Curi report for Axios.

Democrats have pushed the FCC to increase minority media ownership and prevent consolidation of local TV stations. But as hedge fund Standard General awaits the FCC to greenlight its $5.4 billion purchase of TV broadcaster Tegna, those agendas are at odds with each other, they write.

Deal supporters like former Congressional Black Caucus chair Cedric L. Richmond say the transaction can be a test case of the administration’s commitment to media diversity. Standard General was co-founded by Korean American Soo Kim.

Opponents like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) say the deal should be blocked because the transaction would consolidate local station ownership and threaten competition.

The window for approving the deal appears to be closing fast. “In February, the FCC referred the case to an administrative law judge without ruling on the merits. Last month, that judge indicated there wasn't enough time to decide the case before the funding for the purchase expires on May 22, a move Standard General says will effectively kill the deal if the FCC doesn’t act,” Nichols and Curi write.

The FCC declined to comment.

Ernesto Falcon, longtime senior legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation digital rights group, announced Monday he is running for the California state Senate. Falcon said in a message he plans to remain with EFF as the campaign kicks off, but will refrain from work related to the state legislature and may take a temporary leave down the line.

