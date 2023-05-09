Liz Cheney launches anti-Trump ad on CNN ahead of former president’s town hall

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has vowed to do everything she can to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House, launched a television ad Tuesday warning viewers that the former president "is a risk America can never take again."

The ad is running on CNN before and during a high-profile town hall scheduled Wednesday night on CNN featuring Trump — now a 2024 candidate — taking questions from voters in New Hampshire.

The 60-second spot, which Cheney narrates but in which she does not appear, is funded by her political action committee. It recounts Trump losing the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and lying to his followers about the results. Then, Cheney says, “he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6th were illegal,” Cheney says, as images of the Capitol being overrun are shown. “He didn’t care, and today he celebrates those who attacked our Capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office.”

The ad shows footage of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol, attacking members of law enforcement and searching the building for Vice President Mike Pence.

Cheney’s narration echoes her assessments as the vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded House select committee that investigated the attack.

Wednesday night’s town hall at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., will be Trump’s first appearance since the 2016 campaign on CNN, a network he frequently disparages.

“They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Trump said in a post Tuesday on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?”

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins is moderating the event, which CNN says will feature questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Cheney, who was ousted from House Republican leadership for her opposition to Trump, lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last year to Harriet M. Hageman, a Trump-backed candidate who went on to win the seat in the general election.

Cheney has not ruled out a Republican White House bid next year.

