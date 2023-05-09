Feinstein returning to Washington after extended health-related absence

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is on a plane en route to Washington on Tuesday afternoon and could return to the U.S. Capitol as early as Tuesday evening, after a more than two-month health-related absence from the Senate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Feinstein’s imminent return was confirmed by her spokesman, Adam Russell. It is unclear when she will appear at the Capitol.

Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest member of the Senate, has been absent since February after she was hospitalized with a case of shingles.

“I … am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery,” Feinstein said in a statement then, adding that she hoped to return “later” in March.

As the weeks wore on, some congressional Democrats began calling for Feinstein, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to resign from the Senate. Her absence has stalled confirmations of some of President Biden’s judicial nominees, given that only judges with some Republican support can move to the floor without her tiebreaking vote on the committee.

Advertisement

Feinstein’s absence left key judicial appointees that lacked GOP support in limbo, and also proved a challenge for Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) as he attempted to bring more scrutiny onto Supreme Court ethics reform.

“It’s very difficult to chart a course in an evenly divided committee in those circumstances,” Durbin said last week.

At one point, Feinstein asked Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to temporarily replace her on the committee while she continued to “work from home” and recover from shingles. Senate Republicans blocked the move last month.

Though Feinstein has waved off questions about her age and ability to serve, she has also relinquished key roles in recent years. She stepped down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee before the 117th Congress, when she would have been the first woman to lead that committee. And last year, Feinstein declined consideration to become president pro tempore of the Senate, the position third in line to the presidency that traditionally goes to the most senior senator of the party in power. The role instead went to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

Feinstein has announced that she would not seek reelection.

GiftOutline Gift Article