Environmental groups urge DeSantis to veto bill allowing radioactive waste in roads

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a big decision in the coming weeks.

No, we’re not referring to whether he’ll challenge Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, although the governor is preparing to launch his campaign. Rather, today we’re looking at what DeSantis will do with legislation that would allow the use of radioactive fertilizer waste in road construction across Florida.

The state Senate gave final approval to the bill last week. Environmental groups are pressuring him to veto it, saying the measure would cause contamination of air, water and soil and would increase the risk of cancer among construction workers.

DeSantis hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the bill, although he vetoed a measure last year that would have increased costs for Floridians with rooftop solar panels.

The governor's choice will offer important clues as to how he would approach environmental issues in the White House — issues that reach far beyond Florida’s borders.

The details

House Bill 1191 would authorize the Florida Department of Transportation to undertake demonstration projects and studies evaluating the use of fertilizer waste known as phosphogypsum in road construction. The department would need to complete the studies by April 1, 2024.

Phosphogypsum is the radioactive waste from phosphate fertilizer manufacturing. While it has been used for road construction in Canada and Europe, the Environmental Protection Agency has banned its use in the United States, saying it poses an unacceptable risk to public health.

So instead, fertilizer companies in Florida have stored about 1 billion tons of the waste in about two dozen “gyp stacks” that are hundreds of feet tall. (In 2015, a rupture at the Piney Point gyp stack released 215 million gallons of toxic wastewater into Tampa Bay.)

But last year, the Tampa-based fertilizer giant Mosaic , which owns the largest gyp stack in Florida, asked state lawmakers to let firms sell the waste to the Florida Department of Transportation or road construction companies.

Rep. Lawrence McClure (R), who ultimately sponsored House Bill 1191, Mosaic spent $20,000 to entertain state lawmakers at a fundraiser last year led by state(R), who ultimately sponsored House Bill 1191, Lucille Lannigan reported for the Tampa Bay Times

Aliki Moncrief, executive director of Florida Conservation Voters, accused lawmakers and fertilizer companies of prioritizing profits over public health. She noted that phosphogypsum releases radon, the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States.

“We’ve got ticking time bombs all over the state with these gypsum stacks,” Moncrief said. “And so now to turn around and give a huge financial bonus to the industry, and to let them get paid for their waste, is not a good move.”

Mosaic spokeswoman Sarah Fedorchuk strongly pushed back on this allegation, saying phosphogypsum has been safely used in other countries.

“Over 20 other countries reuse phosphogypsum in over 50 different uses,” Fedorchuk said in an email. “We have been looking at ways we could join the rest of the world in this environmentally sound practice.”

Federal flip-flop

The debate over phosphogypsum has also played out at the federal level, with President Biden undoing former president Donald Trump’s efforts to expand its use.

In 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of phosphogypsum in government road construction projects, granting a request from an industry trade group called the Fertilizer Institute . Then-EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler cited a study by the institute that found this use would be just as safe as gyp stacks.

But in 2021, the Biden administration revoked the approval, saying the Fertilizer Institute had not provided enough information to grant its request under the Clean Air Act.

Ed Thomas, vice president of government affairs at the Fertilizer Institute, called the move “disappointing,” although he noted that the EPA based its decision on a “regulatory technicality.” He declined to comment on whether DeSantis should sign the Florida legislation.

McClure, who sponsored House Bill 1191, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did state Sen. Jay Trumbull (R), who introduced the companion bill in the Florida Senate.

Ticking clock

The Florida legislature adjourned on Friday without sending the bill to DeSantis’s desk. Once the governor receives the bill, he could veto it, sign it into law or passively let it become law by taking no action for 14 days.

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern declined to say what the governor would do.

“The governor will decide on the merits of the bill once it is delivered to the governor’s office,” Redfern said in an email. “That being said, I suggest reading the bill yourself instead of taking the word of activist groups.”

Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said approving the bill would damage DeSantis’s reputation among environmentally conscious voters before the governor has officially declared his presidential bid.

“If Governor DeSantis is attempting to paint himself as an environmentalist Republican or a candidate with a modicum of care and respect for our environment, he has the opportunity to prove that by vetoing this bill,” Whitlock said.

On the Hill

Exclusive: 10 lawmakers sign on to bipartisan bill to protect wildlife

Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) today will announce that 10 of their colleagues — including five Republicans — are co-sponsoring their bipartisan bill aimed at protecting the nation’s wildlife and habitats, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which the pair reintroduced in March, specifically seeks to protect “uncharismatic” animals, or those that lack popular appeal but face significant threats. It would deliver more than $1.4 billion annually to state wildlife agencies and tribes to restore populations of about 12,000 species with the greatest conservation need.

The new Republican co-sponsors are:

Sen. John Boozman (Ark.)

Sen. Jerry Moran (Kan.)

Sen. Ted Budd (N.C.)

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine)

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.)

The other new co-sponsors are:

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.)

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

The support comes despite lingering disagreement over how to pay for the measure. Under congressional rules, a pay-for mechanism must originate in the House, where Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) recently reintroduced the companion bill.

Republicans call for probe of emergency oil reserve drawdowns

Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) on Monday asked a federal watchdog to investigate the Biden administration’s decision to release more than 250 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

In a joint letter to the Government Accountability Office, the lawmakers alleged that the Energy Department has mismanaged the emergency reserve, increasing the nation’s reliance on foreign adversaries and undermining energy security.

“We are concerned that the rapid depletion of the SPR may have caused structural damage to the SPR’s pipelines and caverns, compromising its ability to meet its energy security mission in the event of a true energy supply disruption,” they wrote.

The lawmakers asked the agency to launch an investigation that answers several questions, including whether the Biden administration has conducted a long-term strategic review of the reserve and whether recent drawdowns have caused any damage.

A GAO spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Extreme events

The speed of this Greenland glacier’s melt could signal even worse sea level rise

The Petermann Glacier, one of Greenland’s largest glaciers, is melting far faster than expected, according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, The Washington Post’s Chris Mooney reports. Scientists fear the trend could also apply to other glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica, potentially resulting in nearly double the amount of sea level rise than currently forecast worldwide.

The scientists found that Petermann is bouncing up and down with the tides, creating a large cavern at the base of the glacier that allows warm water to funnel beneath it. In certain areas, ice has already thinned by as much as 250 feet per year. If melting continues at that pace, it could raise global sea levels by more than a foot.

In the atmosphere

Viral

