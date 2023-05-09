Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. The House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing on the impeachment of President Richard Nixon 49 years ago today. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition … Senate panel asks Crow for full accounting of gifts to Thomas, other justices … Another youth mental health bill directed at a growing crisis … Americans want mifepristone to stay on the market, poll finds … but first …

On the Hill

A high-stakes meeting with low expectations

President Biden’s Oval Office meeting on the debt limit today with congressional leaders comes just weeks before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen forecast that the country could run out of money to pay its bills.

But few are expecting big movement, with each side dug into their positions.

Advertisement

Because each player — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — has made his position clear over the past few weeks, we talked with nine influential lawmakers who won’t be in the room this afternoon about what they expect to happen.

There was little agreement on how lawmakers will strike a deal with Biden to lift the debt limit and avert a catastrophic default.

House Republicans are eager to press their advantage after defying expectations by passing a bill last month to lift the debt limit (albeit one stuffed with conservative priorities anathema to Democrats). And Democrats aren’t urging Biden to negotiate.

But there were hints of a path forward.

House Republicans

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), a close confidant of McCarthy, said he’s shocked that the president still refuses to negotiate.

Advertisement

“They’ve dug such a deep political hole for themselves,” McHenry said of the White House. “Frankly, I think they’ve got to figure out how they get out.”

“There’s no Biden plan,” he added. “There’s no Schumer plan. So they need to show some leg, right? They need to show what their plan is not just not just poo-poo our plan.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) leads the House Freedom Caucus and represents the far-right in the “five families” leadership meetings of disparate factions of House Republicans.

“I think the appropriate thing at this point is for the president and quite honestly, Sen. Schumer, to just kind of realize they really don't have anything other than demands,” Perry said. “They might not love the House bill. But the House bill was passed. They have nothing on the table. So if there's a time crunch emergency, first of all, it's been created by them.”

Rep. David Joyce (Ohio), leader of the Republican Governance Group, represents the more centrist and “pragmatic” Republicans in the “five families” meetings.

The onus is on Biden, Joyce said, to show he can moderate. “I think if he ever wanted to show that he’s actually coming back to the middle, like he's been trying to put out here recently, then he should get involved in making sure that we resolve these things together.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson (S.D.), who leads the Republican Main Street Caucus, another group of more results-oriented Republicans in the “five families” meetings, said:

“I think the major question will be will Joe Biden move off of his refusal to negotiate and if he … shows a willingness to take a step forward toward Republicans, I think things could be remarkably productive,” Johnson said. “If he continues to draw hard lines in the sand where he just refuses to negotiate we are going to drift a lot closer to default.”

Senate Republicans

McConnell has taken himself out of the equation and said the negotiations over the debt limit should be between the president and McCarthy.

“Senator McConnell is not going to say very much,” said Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.) the No. 3 Senate Republican. Republicans “are united in our position and the lifting of a debt ceiling has to be paired with meaningful spending reforms.”

Advertisement

Forty-three Republican senators, including McConnell and Barrasso, signed a letter to Schumer led by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) over the weekend declaring they stand behind McCarthy and House Republicans “in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point” for negotiations.

The point of the letter was to show that Schumer doesn’t have nine Republican votes to lift the debt limit without concessions.

Senate Republicans coalesced around McCarthy because he defied expectations and passed a bill to lift the debt limit through the House, where most GOP members have never voted to increase the nation’s borrowing capacity, one senator who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid said.

“There’s been universal surprise that the House passed something. … And to the Republican Senate, it’s delight, absolute delight, that the Republicans in the House could pass something that substantive,” the senator said. “So it’s with admiration and respect, the Republicans in the Senate look to the house and Kevin’s leadership and saying, you know, really well done.”

Senate Democrats

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who was the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee during the 2011 debt limit showdown, said he’d like to see Biden hold firm in the meeting on his refusal to negotiate over the debt limit but make clear he’s willing negotiate over the budget separately — which is what it seems like Biden is planning on doing.

Advertisement

Michael Kikukawa, a White House spokesman, told our colleagues Tyler Pager and Jeff Stein in a statement that Biden “will discuss how to initiate a separate process to address the budget and FY2024 appropriations.”

Van Hollen also suggested a slight tweak to Biden’s pitch to McCarthy.

“If you don’t want to do the responsible thing, and vote on a clean debt ceiling, then give the president the authority to do it,” Van Hollen suggested Biden say. “And if you don't like the fact that I increased the debt ceiling, you can vote to override it.”

House Democrats

Rep. Brendan Boyle (Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said the way to resolve the standoff is for Biden not to blink until McCarthy passes a clean debt bill.

“He can go back to his conference and drive a hard bargain when it comes to what next year's budget looks like,” Boyle said. “That's perfectly legitimate.”

Asked why McCarthy would agree to do something that would probably lead hard-liners in his conference to trigger a vote to depose him, Boyle suggested that Democrats might be willing to prop up McCarthy as speaker if he moved to raise the debt limit.

Advertisement

If Republican hard-liners moved to oust McCarthy in the future, Boyle said, “it will be a conversation that Democrats will have to have.”

From the courts

Senate panel asks Crow for full accounting of gifts to Thomas, other justices

🚨: “The Senate Judiciary Committee in a letter Monday asked billionaire Harlan Crow to provide a full accounting of the free travel and other gifts he has made to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas or any other justice, marking an escalation of the powerful committee’s efforts to convince the Supreme Court to adopt stricter ethical standards for itself,” our colleagues Liz Goodwin and Marianne LeVine write.

“Judiciary Committee Chair Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and the committee’s 10 other Democrats signed on to the letter asking Crow to provide an itemized list of gifts worth more than $415 that he’s made to Thomas, any other justice or any justice’s family member, as well as a full list of lodging, transportation, real estate transactions and admission to any private clubs Crow may have provided.”

On the Hill

Another youth mental health bill directed at a growing crisis

There is a crisis in youth mental health. A sign of the severity is the flood of new legislation in Congress attempting to pass to address it — and many of the bills focus on social media's impact on young minds.

Advertisement

The latest bill, by Reps. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and Becca Balint (D-Vt.), will be introduced today. The Protecting Young Minds Online Act is perhaps the most straightforward and it does not impose any policy prescriptions. Instead, it directs the Center for Mental Health Services, the federal office that works to prevent and treat mental disorders, to come up with a strategy to address the impacts of social media on youth.

“I don’t think this is the sole solution, but I do think it’s an important piece of the puzzle,” Steil said in an interview.

Steil reached out to Balint, a freshman, who says youth mental health is her “life’s work.”

“One of the things I’ve been saying to anyone that will listen is that this is affecting every single congressional district, every single community,” Balint told us. “This is not unique to Vermont.”

As Republicans look to reduce domestic discretionary spending, Steil says that Republicans simply want to prioritize spending. And youth mental health is his focus.

“An area that I prioritize,” he said, “is the importance of children’s mental health.”

Last week, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) reintroduced the Kids Online Safety Act, which would allow young users to opt-out of addictive algorithm settings and makes platforms legally responsible for “preventing and mitigating harm.” The week before, Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced their own bill, the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, that would impose age restrictions on social media apps and restrict algorithms for young users.

Poll Watch

Americans want mifepristone to stay on the market, poll finds

From our colleague Emily Guskin: “Two-thirds of Americans say the abortion drug mifepristone, used in the majority of abortions in the United States, should remain on the market,” according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released today.

“The poll finds that 66 percent of U.S. adults say mifepristone should remain on the market, while 24 percent say it should be taken off the market,” Emily writes. “Just under half, 47 percent, say access to mifepristone should be kept as is; 12 percent say it should remain on the market but be more restricted than it is now.”

“Nearly a year after the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, two-thirds of Americans say they oppose the decision to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, including 54 percent who oppose it ‘strongly,’” Emily writes. “Opinions have stayed consistent, with more than half saying they were strongly opposed in three Post-ABC polls taken since Sept. 2022.”

“Strong opposition to the court’s decision overturning the right to have an abortion peaks among liberals (86 percent) and Democrats (82 percent). Strong opposition also extends to majorities of moderates (62 percent), women (61 percent) and independents (55 percent). Half of White Catholics strongly oppose the Supreme Court overturning Roe.”

The Media

Must reads

Advertisement

From The Post:

From across the web:

Coffee Break(s)

The ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ celebrates three Pulitzers, with winners Toluse Olorunnipa and Robert Samuels (left of pillar), Eli Saslow (checked shirt) and Caroline Kitchener (brown dress), applauded by Executive Editor Sally Buzbee. pic.twitter.com/lsyEvf5yaK — Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) May 8, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article