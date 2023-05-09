Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He’ll be back tomorrow. On this day in 2012, President Barack Obama marked a major shift by announcing his support for gay marriage. Obama’s endorsement came just days after then-Vice President Biden veered off-script, telling an interviewer that he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage.

The big idea

The next frontier of the drug crisis is here. Is the U.S. ready?

First, there was the pain pill epidemic, fueled by Big Pharma.

Then came the next wave: heroin. As the government tried to crack down on opioid prescriptions, people turned to new ways to achieve the same high that had them hooked.

Next were synthetic opioids. Traffickers wanted to stretch their supply, and they did so with synthetic drugs like fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just a few grains of the substance can kill you.

Advertisement

But the threat keeps changing.

Now there’s a new adulterant in the drug supply: xylazine. It’s extremely inexpensive, allowing sellers to extend their stores of heroin and fentanyl even further, and some users say it extends the sedative and euphoric effects of the opioids.

A new approach?

After failing to grasp and react to the danger of fentanyl quickly enough to stop the wave of death it caused, federal officials want to avoid repeating their mistakes with this new drug.

Last month, the Biden administration designated xylazine mixed into fentanyl as an emerging threat, trying to get ahead of the drug as its illicit use continues to spread across the nation.

This marks the first time that label has been used since Congress approved its creation in 2018, so what happens next could indicate whether the United States has made true strides in its drug policy since the fentanyl crisis began.

Xylazine 101

Known as “tranq,” xylazine is a central nervous system depressant that’s often mixed with fentanyl and can put people in a deep stupor. It’s known to cause rotting flesh wounds that, left untreated, can lead to amputations.

Advertisement

The drug is a potent animal sedative and muscle relaxant that’s only authorized for veterinary use in the United States. Its use in humans was first reported in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s, then became rampant in Philadelphia, and is now spreading across the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the sedative was present in 23 percent of fentanyl powder and 7 percent of pills it seized in 2022.

More than 3,000 people died of xylazine-related overdoses in 2021 — triple the fatalities recorded the year before. But, importantly, those overdoses were all from mixtures of xylazine and opioids like fentanyl or heroin.

It’s not yet clear exactly how xylazine interacts with opioids, though researchers are looking into the question.

Sherri Kacinko, a forensic toxicologist at NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, told The Daily 202 that the xylazine-related overdoses we’re seeing are still opioid overdoses; people aren’t dying solely because of the xylazine in their systems.

That said, it’s possible that xylazine has an additive effect, making overdose more likely when it’s present.

The ‘emerging threat’ strategy

By designating xylazine an emerging threat, the Biden administration is trying to prioritize federal resources to address the drug from the supply and demand side, both boosting testing and treatment and restricting the illegal supply of the tranquilizer.

Advertisement

The administration asked Congress for $11 million to combat emerging drug threats as part of its budget request.

In March, lawmakers also introduced bipartisan legislation that would classify the drug as a controlled substance. Some experts say it seems like the government is being more proactive in its approach to xylazine than it has been with new drugs in the past.

“The federal government has been much quicker to start worrying about xylazine than they were about fentanyl,” Katharine Neill Harris, a fellow in Drug Policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, said in an interview.

Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, told The Daily 202 that one of the key lessons the government learned from the fentanyl crisis is that this two-pronged approach is crucial. He said focusing only on how to cut off the drug supply is futile.

“If we do not address the unmet treatment needs for people with addiction, we will continue to suffer the same fate,” Gupta said.

The whack-a-mole challenge

But many harm reduction advocates argue the government is heading down the wrong path by criminalizing xylazine, saying that approach will just lead manufacturers and dealers to come up with new, potentially more dangerous substances to cut into their supply.

Advertisement

“The crackdown on heroin eventually led drug manufacturers to come up with illicit fentanyl to make sure that they were getting around law enforcement, and that eventually led to fentanyl analogs,” Maritza Perez of the Drug Policy Alliance said in an interview. “So we are actually creating incentives for drug manufacturers to come up with stronger substances that carry a bigger punch that are cheaper to produce.”

In the coming months and years, the administration’s plan to tackle the crisis from multiple sides will be tested. But regardless of its effectiveness, experts say there will always be a new emerging threat.

“It’s literally like whack-a-mole, right?” said Mary Sylla, director of overdose prevention policy and strategy at the National Harm Reduction Coalition. “We try to stop this here and then something else pops up.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden meets with congressional leaders in urgent bid to avoid default

“President Biden will meet with top congressional leaders on Tuesday at the White House as they try to stave off potential calamity and make progress toward a deal to raise the government’s debt ceiling, although the sides have shown few signs of coming together in recent days,” Tyler Pager and Jeff Stein report.

Sister of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enters New York congressional race

“Liz Gereghty, a small-business founder and sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), announced a Democratic bid Tuesday for a New York congressional seat that Democrats narrowly lost last year and see as one of their best pickup opportunities next year as they try to reclaim control of the House,” John Wagner reports.

Lachlan Murdoch: Fox News is sticking with its programming strategy

Putin says ‘real war’ being waged against Russia in muted Victory Day parade

“Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that a ‘real war’ is being waged against Russia amid muted Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday, with many mass events canceled over security concerns after last week’s alleged drone attack on the Kremlin and a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive,” Mary Ilyushina and Robyn Dixon report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Google promised to delete sensitive data. It logged my abortion clinic visit.

“When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, privacy advocates, including me, raised an alarm that data from smartphones could be used to help prosecute abortions. Google offered a partial solution: It would proactively delete its trove of location data when people visited ‘particularly personal’ places, including abortion clinics, hospitals and shelters,” Geoffrey A. Fowler reports.

Advertisement

“Nearly a year later, my investigation reveals Google isn’t doing that in any consistent way. And its response to me shows it isn’t taking accountability.”

Funding woes at the Education Dept. threaten federal student aid agenda

“The student aid office is delaying or curtailing plans to help millions of Americans ease back into the routine of paying their student loans after a three-year suspension brought on by the pandemic. The funding crisis is forcing the Office of Federal Student Aid to make sacrifices, including cuts to customer service hours and outreach, that experts worry could place already vulnerable borrowers at higher risk of falling behind on their payments,” Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports.

… and beyond

‘Trump was great at this’: How conservatives transformed a Colorado school district

“Woodland Park, a small mountain town that overlooks Pikes Peak, became the first — and, so far, only — district in the country to adopt the American Birthright social studies standard, created by a right-wing advocacy group that warns of the ‘steady whittling away of American liberty,’” NBC News’s Tyler Kingkade reports.

Advertisement

“The new board hired a superintendent who was previously recalled from a nearby school board after pushing for a curriculum that would ‘promote positive aspects of the United States.’”

“The board approved the community’s first charter school without public notice and gave the charter a third of the middle school building.”

“These rapid and sweeping shifts weren’t coincidental — instead it was a plan ripped from the MAGA playbook designed to catch opponents off guard, according to a board member’s email released through an open records request.”

The latest on covid

End of covid emergency highlights U.S. weakness in tracking outbreaks

“When the covid public health emergency ends May 11, laboratories across the United States will no longer be required to report coronavirus test results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitals and state health departments, too, will report less comprehensive data, making it more difficult for the federal agency responsible for detecting and responding to public health threats to protect Americans,” Lena H. Sun reports.

The Biden agenda

The Biden-Jeffries relationship comes into focus with the global economy on the line

“The House minority leader is not a longtime collaborator with the president. In fact, he has a largely undefined relationship with Biden. He has been something of a side player in the debt ceiling drama that is quickly approaching a fiscal doomsday cliff. And the White House — sticking to a no-negotiation on the debt ceiling posture — has had little need to lean on him,” Politico’s Jennifer Haberkorn reports.

Advertisement

“But with talks set to pick up steam, the New York Democrat could soon be playing a more pivotal role. Should a compromise bill be reached between the White House and congressional GOP leadership, it would almost assuredly require some — if not many — House Democratic votes to get through that chamber.”

Biden said he’d veer from Trump on immigration. The reality is more complicated.

“After nearly two and a half years in office, Mr. Biden has struggled to settle on an approach to immigration that satisfies his critics on the right or the left. In some cases, he has embraced his predecessor’s use of aggressive measures aimed at keeping a surge of migrants at bay along the southern border,” the New York Times’s Michael D. Shear writes.

Biden supports Hollywood writers in first public comments on the strike

“The president spoke at an evening White House screening of the new Disney Plus show ‘American Born Chinese.’ ‘Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with dignity, respect and the value they deserve,’ he said. ‘I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible,’” Samantha Chery reports.

What Americans think about the abortion pill, visualized

“Two-thirds of Americans say the abortion drug mifepristone, used in the majority of abortions in the United States, should remain on the market, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll,” Emily Guskin reports.

Hot on the left

North Dakota bans schools from requiring use of students’ pronouns

“In North Dakota, a bill that Gov. Doug Burgum (R) signed into law on Monday effectively bans public schools from adopting policies requiring staff to use a trans student’s pronouns. It took effect immediately, according to the Associated Press,” Victoria Bisset reports.

Advertisement

“Teachers there must now inform parents or guardians if students identify as transgender and must obtain their approval before allowing the students to use the bathroom of their choice. The law also bans government entities from requiring people to respect an individual’s preferred pronouns.”

Hot on the right

The Ramaswamy method: Everything everywhere all at once

“[Vivek Ramaswamy has] the most always-on, always-available strategy of the 2024 presidential race. And it appears to be working. Ten weeks after Ramaswamy launched his presidential run, the wealthy 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur has suddenly moved from suspected vanity campaigner to a contender polling in one recent measure on par with established Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott,” Politico’s Natalie Allison and Lisa Kashinsky report.

Today in Washington

At 4 p.m., Biden will host the Big Four (Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries) at the White House.

In closing

A reminder as D.C. summer approaches

before / after 5 minutes out in dc summer humidity pic.twitter.com/FBT4wP8vPO — Emma Thatcher (@emmajthatcher_) May 9, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article