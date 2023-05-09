Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez intends to run for Senate in 2024

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), a longtime lawmaker whose district includes Uvalde, Tex., intends to join the U.S. Senate race to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in 2024, according to three people familiar with Gutierrez’s plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because a formal announcement has not yet been made.

Gutierrez, 52, has served in the Texas state legislature since 2008, and represents the district where a gunman fatally shot 17 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School nearly a year ago. The mass shooting was the second-deadliest to take place at a school in the United States since 2012, when 20 children and six adult staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The shooting — and Gutierrez’s work with the families of the Uvalde victims afterward to try to enact gun legislation — galvanized the state lawmaker to seriously consider running for higher office, according to a person close to Gutierrez who has been familiar with his thinking over the last year.

“It changes you,” the person said. “Seeing all of that failure, knowing all of that stuff, knowing what the state has purportedly done or not done … and then going into a session and talking to your colleagues and realizing that they still don’t [care]. They are just going to be cowards. And they will sit there and they will cry with the families, but then they won’t do anything.”

Gutierrez would become the second Democrat to join the race, after Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.) announced his campaign last week. Texas state law prohibits sitting state lawmakers and other statewide officeholders from accepting campaign contributions during the regular legislative session. This year, the first day Texas lawmakers could accept political contributions would be June 19.

When reached Tuesday, Gutierrez declined to confirm whether he was running.

“The only thing that matters for the next three weeks is fighting for these families,” Gutierrez told The Washington Post. “That’s what I’m focused on right now.”

He added that e would make “decisions on other things” after the Texas legislative session was done.

Former Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Tex.), a longtime friend and mentor to Gutierrez, said Tuesday that he has “strongly encouraged” Gutierrez to enter the race.

“I think he has shown real leadership in the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre, and I think his profile has risen in large part because of his proactive response to that event,” Vela said.

Gutierrez has made justice and accountability for Uvalde’s victims the center of his legislative push, convening the families of the victims nearly every Tuesday during the 140-day legislative session to talk to reporters and lawmakers about gun control measures. Their early fight was for fair victim compensation but evolved to pulling the truth from government officials about what police did and did not do to stop the shooter. (He sued the Texas Department of Public Safety for Uvalde records.)

“These families have been on an emotional roller coaster and been promised so much and it hasn’t happened,” Gutierrez said last month. “Whether it’s victim compensation or information from the government, they can’t trust it.”

Critics have called Gutierrez a political opportunist. The Texas Senate president rebuked him for talking about guns. When Gutierrez interrupted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) at a Uvalde news conference days after the massacre, his detractors bemoaned it as a stunt.

But Gutierrez, whose voice still quivers when he talks about Uvalde, has said there is little else that matters than bringing the families of the victims justice. He calls the families his friends, has held parents’ hands as the investigations have continued, and knows where each child is buried.

“They are all hurting, and they are doing their very best to heal,” Gutierrez told the Texas public safety commission in October. “But I think that the only thing they can really do and look forward to is a duller sense of pain.”

Gutierrez has spoken openly about watching hours upon hours of body-cam footage of what happened in Uvalde — and though he signed a nondisclosure agreement to not divulge or distribute that information, he has said he cannot forget the screams or the damage the bullets did to the children’s bodies.

“People need to really wake up. I mean, wake up to what’s happening here. It’s almost become some normal event for everybody. This is happening in your communities, and it can happen anywhere in the United States,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, responding to another mass shooting that had taken place at a Dallas area outlet mall over the weekend. “It’s just a sad state of affairs that we’re living in. This is not the Texas miracle that Greg Abbott likes to call it. We’re living in a Texas nightmare, and it’s a nightmare that they created. It’s a chaos that they created.”

This week, Gutierrez, a San Antonio native, was at the state Senate every day alongside Uvalde families pushing for passage of several stalled bills that would, among other things, expand background checks and raise the age to purchase an AR-15 in Texas from 18 to 21.

“Today is about the reality and the reality is that we are in a more dangerous state because Republicans have made it more dangerous,” Gutierrez said in a news conference Monday. “We are in a more dangerous state because of loose gun laws that allow everybody to walk down Congress [Avenue in Austin] with a gun and a cop can’t even ask you one question as to why.”

The 2024 Senate map is brutal for Democrats, who must defend — in a presidential election year — eight seats in states that voted for Donald Trump or just narrowly backed Joe Biden in 2020. Texas, while still decidedly a long shot, represents the Democrats’ best opportunity to pick up a seat, given that Cruz has faced lagging approval ratings, according to University of Texas polling.

Gilbert Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, acknowledged Tuesday that it would be an uphill battle for Democrats, in large part because of Republicans’ fundraising power for Texas races.

“No matter how much money we were able to raise for either Sen. Gutierrez or Congressman Allred, [Republicans are] going to exceed it by double. So that’s the difficult side of that,” Hinojosa said. “The positive side for us is one has to do with the fact that the Cruz is hated in Texas. People in general just don’t like this guy because he’s a horrible human being — and you can quote me on that.”

Hinojosa remained neutral when assessing a potential primary matchup between Allred and Gutierrez, noting that Texas has the largest African American population in the nation and the second largest Hispanic population in the nation.

“The point is this is that either one of these two candidates have the potential to increase turnout in these key ethnic communities that are the base of the Democratic Party,” he said.

Cruz, 52, was first elected to the Senate in 2012. He won reelection in 2018 by fewer than 3 percentage points, fending off a challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Cruz also ran for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, ultimately suspending his campaign after losing the Indiana primary and later endorsing his primary rival, Trump.

While in office, Cruz has cheered the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, voted against a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, voted against gun-control legislation, and argued for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

In his campaign launch video, Allred showed footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, in which a mob of Trump’s supporters overran the U.S. Capitol seeking to stop the certification of Biden’s electoral win.

On that day, Allred said in the video, he heard glass breaking and texted his wife to say, “Whatever happens, I love you,” then took off his jacket and “got ready to take on anyone who came through that door.” He slammed Cruz for voting against the certification of election results that day and for hiding in a storage closet during the attack.

“But that’s Ted for you: All hat, no cattle,” Allred said in the video.

Liz Goodwin contributed to this report.

