Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1933, Nazi-controlled student groups staged massive public book burnings, heaping "un-German" tomes onto bonfires in dozens of cities and towns.

The big idea Deconfliction: U.S. and China talk about talking In early April 2001, a Chinese fighter collided with an American spy plane off China's coast, triggering the worst foreign policy crisis of President George W. Bush's first few months in office. And Beijing really didn't want to talk about it. At least at first.

“It was three days before we could get them to take a phone call,” former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Bush’s national security adviser at the time of the incident, recalled this week in a roundtable at the Hoover Institution think tank at Stanford University, in response to a question about China from The Daily 202.

The collision forced the EP-3E electronic eavesdropping plane to make an emergency landing on China’s Hainan Island, where authorities detained the aircraft’s 24-person crew for 11 days before the two sides worked out a compromise

“They had our crew. I finally found my counterpart at a barbecue in Argentina, and made the Argentines take him a phone so I could talk to him,” Rice said Monday. “That's not the way great powers, with their military forces, should communicate.”

The deal included what China called the “Letter of Two Sorries,” in which Washington said it was “very sorry” about the loss of the Chinese pilot and the unauthorized landing on Chinese soil. There was not, despite Beijing’s claims, a formal apology.

Hainan Go Seek

In her 2012 book “No Higher Honor: A Memoir of My Years in Washington,” Rice detailed how the Bush administration “tried multiple channels for the better part of two days” but had no luck.

“I enlisted the Argentine and Chilean governments (the Chinese leadership was traveling in South America) to put us in touch with the Chinese by cell phone,” she wrote. That led to the BBQ contact.

The incident reminded American policymakers of one glaring gap in relations between Washington and Beijing.

While the United States and U.S.S.R. maintained a permanently active “hotline” throughout the Cold War (it was never a big red phone, except in Hollywood’s imagination), there is no identical mechanism for defusing Sino-U.S. tensions.

“I would really like to see the United States and China get some kind of deconfliction mechanism in place,” Rice said Monday.

Deconfliction junction, what’s your function?

The Hainan example illustrates the value of a deconfliction mechanism — essentially an always-active channel through which the United States and China could communicate, rather than more ad hoc “hey, I’ll just pick up the phone” diplomacy.

The main function would be to avoid an accidental military escalation.

But China has been “resisting a U.S. push to build more-reliable systems for communicating in a crisis,” Brian Spegele reported last month at the Wall Street Journal. “unlike the Soviets, who embraced crisis hotlines with Washington as a way to defuse tensions,” Beijing is balking.

Taiwan — which Beijing says will be united with the mainland, by force if necessary — is one strong argument for setting up a deconfliction channel. The United States sells arms to the democratically self-governed island.

“The seriousness of the situation has grown as American and Chinese military jets and naval craft operate in proximity in contested skies and waters,” Spegele reported. “The two militaries regularly brush up against each other as China seeks to ward off the U.S. from operating in the South China Sea, most of which China claims.”

It’s very, very early yet, but something happened in Beijing this week that might fuel hopes China could slowly be relenting. Ambassador Nicholas Burns, who arrived in China in March 2022, finally met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

My colleague Lily Kuo noted the talks “signal a potential thaw in ties,” and highlighted that “Qin called on Washington to ‘meet China halfway.’”

Qin also said: “The top priority is to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations , avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the United States.”

“Burns posted on Twitter that the two ‘discussed challenges in the U.S.-China relationship and the necessity of stabilizing ties and expanding high-level communication,’” Lily reported.

The way forward?

As Lily put it: “The meeting may pave the way for more senior-level exchanges after high-level contacts between Beijing and Washington were frozen following the discovery of a suspected surveillance balloon floating over the United States in February.”

It may be a little early to announce green shoots of diplomacy are pushing their way through the snow covering frosty U.S.-China relations.

Asked how useful the meeting was to stabilize relations, Principal Deputy State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters Monday: “I’m not going to put a metric on one specific engagement or not.”

But better to talk than not to talk.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Rep. George Santos charged with 13 counts of fraud, financial crimes

“Santos, 34, surrendered to federal authorities in the morning and is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, on Long Island, later Wednesday. Officials said he has been charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements. The congressman and his lawyer did not respond to messages seeking comment.”

Inflation eased again in April, but prices are still rising fast

“Prices rose 4.9 percent in April compared with the year before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday morning, and 0.4 percent compared with March,” Rachel Siegel reports.

Texas man who killed BLM protester sentenced to 25 years in prison

“A Texas judge on Wednesday sentenced a man who killed a protester during a Black Lives Matter march to 25 years in prison, setting the stage for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to press forward with his controversial vow to seek a pardon,” Arelis R. Hernández reports.

Fusion power by 2028? Microsoft is betting on it.

“A Washington state start-up backed by hundreds of millions of dollars of venture capital announced Wednesday that it expects to have a fusion power plant built within five years, betting on a vastly faster timeline for harnessing the potentially game-changing energy source than most experts think is plausible,” Evan Halper reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

After Dimon’s First Republic purchase, tougher banking regulations loom

“The Federal Reserve within weeks is expected to require banks to increase their capital reserves, an idea that [Jamie Dimon], who heads the nation’s largest financial institution, already has publicly disparaged as ‘bad for America.’ Regulators also are likely to toughen banks’ annual stress tests and to change the accounting rules for low-risk government securities, such as the kind that fueled the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank,” David J. Lynch reports.

Driver of SUV in crash that killed 8 had drugs in his system, police say

“George Alvarez, the man charged in the deaths of eight people after his vehicle rammed a crowd in front of a Brownsville, Tex., migrant shelter, had cocaine, benzodiazepines and marijuana in his system at the time, police said Tuesday,” Emily Wax-Thibodeaux and Paulina Villegas report.

“Police are awaiting more toxicology reports before they determine a motive in the crash, Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said. Witnesses said they heard the driver expressing anti-immigrant sentiments after he attempted to flee the scene.”

… and beyond

White House assembles secret team to tackle drug shortages, quality woes

“As US drug shortages hit a five-year high and concerns mount about the safety of medicines, the Biden administration has quietly assembled a team to address chronic problems hurting America’s drug supply,” Bloomberg’s Riley Griffin, Anna Edney and Ike Swetlitz report.

Since the beginning of the year, a group of White House officials has been meeting frequently to increase the availability and quality of medications, according to several people familiar with the matter. The effort has intensified as Americans struggle to find common drugs like , according to several people familiar with the matter. The effort has intensified as Americans struggle to find common drugs like antibiotics and amid high-profile safety lapses like deadly eye drops .”

Comer faces make-or-break moment on Biden probe

“The Oversight Committee chair’s pivotal moment comes in the form of a long-planned press conference on his panel’s investigation into President Joe Biden, his son Hunter who’s already facing a federal investigation, and other family members. Comer’s move follows weeks of doubt, including from some within his own party, that the Kentucky Republican can back up his promises to find a smoking gun that would tie the president to the private affairs of his relatives,” Politico’s Jordain Carney reports.

Tucker Carlson accuses Fox of fraud, contract breach

“Tucker Carlson, two weeks after being ousted by Fox News, accused the network Tuesday of fraud and breach of contract — and made a host of document demands that could precede legal action,” Axios’s Mike Allen and Sara Fischer report.

“The aggressive letter from his lawyers to Fox positions Carlson to argue that the noncompete provision in his contract is no longer valid — freeing him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise.”

The Biden agenda

Biden’s border plans face a major test as Title 42 restrictions end

“The change is a potentially pivotal moment for Biden. His campaign promises of a more welcoming approach at the border have been repeatedly stymied by new waves of people crossing illegally, and former officials say he has become visibly angry at times behind closed doors as his aides sparred over whether tougher measures might stem the flow,” Nick Miroff, Maria Sacchetti and Toluse Olorunnipa report.

Biden showcases Dem coalition with campaign advisory board

“The diverse group of 50 officials includes representatives from nearly every facet of the Democratic firmament. It brings together three of Biden’s 2020 primary rivals … and at least two contenders who eyed the Oval Office had Biden decided not to run for another term, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom,” the Associated Press’s Zeke Miller reports.

“They’re joined by progressive favorite Rep. Maxwell Frost, new party rising stars including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and prolific fundraisers like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.”

The U.S.’s monthly inflation rate, visualized

“There’s been significant progress on inflation from last summer, when the consumer price index hit 9.1 percent on a year-over-year basis. But even as inflation has eased for 10 straight months, policymakers are still fearful that inflation could become a permanent threat to workers and families who are also facing tighter credit conditions, rising loan payments and uncertainty about a recession,” Rachel Siegel reports.

Hot on the left

DeSantis takes steps to again send migrants to Democratic-led cities

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to once again send migrants to Democratic-led cities as an affront to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, joining other Republican governors who have bussed people north,” CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez and Steve Contorno report.

“Florida has selected multiple companies to execute the next phase of DeSantis’ migrant relocation program, according to a source familiar with the process, setting in motion plans to transport migrants to other cities just as he did last year.”

Hot on the right

Mike Pence doesn’t think voters will care about the Trump sex abuse verdict

“Former Vice President Mike Pence subtly defended former President Donald Trump in an interview Tuesday, hours after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. ‘I would tell you, in my 4½ years serving alongside the president, I never heard or witnessed behavior of that nature,’ he said,” NBC News’s Dasha Burns and Jonathan Allen report.

Today in Washington

At 1:30 p.m., Biden will talk at SUNY Westchester Community College about “why Congress must avoid default immediately.”

Biden will fly from Westchester to Lower Manhattan at 3:40 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., he will speak at two campaign receptions in Manhattan.

At 8:30 p.m., Biden will leave Manhattan for Kennedy, where he’ll fly to Joint Base Andrews. He’s expected back at the White House at 10:20 p.m.

In closing

Wow:

MLK’s famous criticism of Malcolm X was a ‘fraud,’ author finds

“Jonathan Eig was deep in the Duke University archives researching his new biography of Martin Luther King Jr. when he made an alarming discovery: King’s harshest and most famous criticism of Malcolm X, in which he accused his fellow civil rights leader of ‘fiery, demagogic oratory,’ appears to have been fabricated,” Gillian Brockell reports.

“I think its historic reverberations are huge,” Eig told The Washington Post. “We’ve been teaching people for decades, for generations, that King had this harsh criticism of Malcolm X, and it’s just not true.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

