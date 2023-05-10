Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) really wants to be respected. Over more than 50 minutes, in two news conferences Tuesday, McCarthy kept repeating how miffed he was that President Biden went 97 days in between invitations to meet at the White House. At one point McCarthy described how he gets along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

“I respect him greatly. You know, we meet almost every week that we’re in session,” he said.

Does Biden disrespect McCarthy?

“I don’t know, you’d have to ask him,” the speaker told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday. He then spent nearly two minutes noting all the slights he feels he has endured from Biden — how the president would say nice things publicly about the speaker but then never invite him over or call, how Biden even tweeted something nice about him once but still didn’t want to negotiate with him over the looming debt ceiling.

Advertisement

A simple yes, as an answer, would have sufficed.

McCarthy, now four months into his tenure as speaker, craves the respect that he believes should come with an office that is enshrined in the Constitution and next in line behind the vice president in presidential succession.

This respect issue has created an underlying tension in what has turned into a multitiered negotiation over federal spending levels and the need to lift the Treasury’s borrowing limit by early June to avoid a possible default on the nation’s more-than-$31 trillion debt.

Aides for Biden and top congressional leaders huddled Wednesday in the Capitol for the first real bargaining session. On many levels, a pretty simple deal could be at hand: Republicans agree to raise the debt limit and avoid financial calamity, while Democrats accept some spending reductions in a separate bill that would set budget levels for the annual federal agency funding.

But such a deal will require a certain amount of trust, something that could be considered a first cousin of respect when it comes to dealmaking in the Capitol.

Advertisement

Right now there’s a respect deficit in each direction between Biden and McCarthy.

During his news conference after Tuesday’s meeting with congressional leaders, Biden pointed out that “three of the four participants” were “very measured and low-key” — clearly suggesting he appreciated the behavior of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Jeffries.

“Occasionally there would be a little bit of a — an assertion that maybe was a little over the top from the speaker,” Biden added, to make clear McCarthy irked him.

At that point McCarthy — having already held forth for 25 minutes with White House reporters — was holding another 25-minute session with congressional reporters, who relayed Biden’s comments about him.

The speaker acknowledged that he snapped at the president when Biden asserted that the House-passed bill, which aims to cut federal spending by $4.8 trillion, would lead to drastic cuts in veterans funding.

Advertisement

“That’s a lie,” McCarthy told Biden, according to the speaker’s recollection of the exchange.

Republicans hope to roll out a funding bill next week that would show actual increases in funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs, which would mean even more dramatic cuts to other agency funding levels if the GOP bill were ever to become law.

He added that he had some measure of respect for Biden. “I wouldn’t call the president a liar,” McCarthy said.

The relationship started off on a decent enough footing more than three months ago.

McCarthy beamed as he walked out of a Feb. 1 one-on-one meeting with Biden inside the Oval Office, declaring that it was “a good first meeting” in a 12-minute session with the White House press corps. When he returned to the Capitol, he held an impromptu 32-minute news conference with reporters there to talk through that meeting.

The next day Biden said some nice words about McCarthy at the National Prayer Breakfast, and the two leaders were cordial at the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day luncheon with Irish leaders in the Capitol.

Advertisement

But then, nothing. Biden never engaged McCarthy, and Democrats began mocking House Republicans, daring them to “show us your plan” and to try to pass legislation to lift the debt ceiling.

Having felt slighted by Biden, McCarthy began taking personal shots. At a March 30 event celebrating passage of a GOP energy bill, McCarthy drew laughs from a couple dozen Republicans on hand when he made fun of Biden’s age, as if he had no teeth, when he again pleaded to be invited to the White House for a negotiation.

“I would bring lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food, if that’s what he wants,” McCarthy said then.

Both Biden and McCarthy thrive on chip-on-their-shoulder energy, sometimes inventing straw men to demonstrate their political prowess. Both went to state colleges — the University of Delaware and California State University at Bakersfield, respectively — and faced early, embarrassing failures in their initial bids for their current offices.

Advertisement

Biden withdrew from the 1988 presidential campaign amid a plagiarism and résumé-inflation scandal, while McCarthy bowed out of the 2015 race to become speaker when conservatives revolted over his ideological commitment and questions about his personal life.

Biden often tells the story of getting called “Middle Class Joe” when he first reached the Senate, meant today to be a positive introduction to voters as someone with regular-guy appeal. In reality the moniker came as resentment from being regularly named one of the poorest senators, having barely worked in the private sector before joining the Senate 50 years ago.

McCarthy’s everyman tale involves a lottery ticket and opening a deli, helping pay his way through college. As much as he relishes that story, McCarthy has long been deeply enamored with California’s rich industries, the tech sector 250 miles north of his Central Valley hometown of Bakersfield and Hollywood, 110 miles south.

The lack of respect has expanded deep into the rank-and-file lawmakers. Republicans have begun to talk about Biden as if he were so completely mentally incapacitated that he shouldn’t be in the Oval Office. Democrats revile McCarthy as an intellectual lightweight with no moral core who granted deep concessions to far-right conservatives to win the speaker’s gavel in January.

Advertisement

One of McConnell’s longest-tenured political advisers recently described Democratic opposition to not negotiate concessions to lift the debt ceiling as “coverup for the president’s cognitive decline.”

“He’s locked up inside the White House by protective aides,” Steven Law, head of the McConnell-aligned GOP super PAC, wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday Sen. Steven Daines (R-Mont.), McConnell’s choice to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee, described McCarthy as the only “adult in the room” during the White House meeting.

“It’s childish not to negotiate,” Daines told reporters.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) recently told reporters McCarthy was “hypocritical as hell” for negotiating his debt ceiling bill behind closed doors after his earlier promises of transparency.

“I know he sold his soul when he got to be speaker, so I don’t know what his capabilities are,” Tester said.

Advertisement

McCarthy tried to say that he wasn’t offended by the 97-day wait to return to the White House, but he also mentioned multiple times how pleasant Biden was the day after their first huddle.

“Let’s start treating each other with respect. That’s what Kevin and I are going to do. Not a joke,” Biden said at the Feb. 2 prayer breakfast. “We had a good meeting yesterday. I think we got to do it across the board. It doesn’t mean we’re going to agree, and fight like hell, but let’s treat each other with respect.”

GiftOutline Gift Article