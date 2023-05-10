Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. We hear grungy and messy is in again — in New York if not in Washington. In today's edition … What we're watching: Inflation data, and Feinstein could return to Senate … Democrats call on Biden to ease sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela to help with border crisis … Defense Secretary Austin warns against Tuberville's holds on DOD nominees … The legal woes of Trump and Santos … but first …

At the White House

The difficult road ahead on the debt limit

Well, they met.

That’s about the most positive thing that could be said about Tuesday’s hour-and-15-minute White House meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders over the need to raise the government’s borrowing authority before a potential debt default as early as June.

Following the gathering, Democrats charged Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with continuing to be unreasonable for tying raising the debt limit to deep spending cuts.

Republicans, in turn, said Biden and congressional Democrats were being obstinate in their refusal to negotiate at all.

But, posturing aside, the meeting will lead to more meetings. The principals plan to meet again Friday and in the meantime their staffs will get together to see what’s possible as the two sides are nowhere closer to an agreement.

Here’s what happened inside the Oval Office

At one point in the meeting, Democrats asked if default of the nation’s bills could be taken off the table. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) committed.

McCarthy would not.

McCarthy said he doesn’t want default and that’s why he met with the president in February. But McCarthy pointed out that House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt limit last month and Democrats have done nothing in the three months since they first met, a person familiar with the meeting told us. They, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

Schumer used that moment to publicly slam McCarthy after the meeting.

“The only one who was unwilling to take default off the table was, of course, Speaker McCarthy,” Schumer said. “McCarthy wants to hold hostage things that are virtually impossible to pass and tie them to default.”

Leaving the meeting, McCarthy said there was no “movement.”

Accusations and talking past each other

At one point, things got “heated” between Biden and McCarthy when the president charged McCarthy and House Republicans with planning to cut veterans' benefits in the bill they passed to reduce government spending and lift the debt limit.

“That's a lie,” McCarthy said he shot back.

“Three of the four participants [were] very measured and low key,” was how Biden characterized the meeting. “Occasionally there would be a little bit of an assertion that maybe was a little over the top from the speaker.”

Democrats have been hammering McCarthy over what they describe as cuts to veterans’ benefits. McCarthy told reporters he won't cut veterans' benefits but wants to increase them.

In an attempt to end the days-long back and forth over veterans once and for all, McCarthy said he will put a bill on the floor next week that funds Veterans Affairs, our colleague Paul Kane notes.

Next steps

Not until the final few minutes of the meeting did they agree on something — a plan to meet again on Friday and for their staffs to meet in the meantime. Those meetings are expected to begin today.

But that outcome was predetermined based on a preliminary staff meeting held last Friday, a person familiar with the communications between the White House and congressional leaders told us.

Leadership staff, appropriations committee staff and the Office of Management and Budget are going to start meeting about “the issues of revenues” and the issues of “spending,” Schumer said. Two leadership aides said the conversations would be about spending levels, which Congress has to agree on before they start passing appropriations bills. Democrats insist the talks about spending won’t be joined with the debt limit.

But expectations are once again low.

Tick, tick, tick, tick …

House Republicans want to cut discretionary, nondefense spending levels by more than $100 billion. (If you take out the $138 billion VA discretionary budget, that means that they’d have to find all the cuts from about $700 billion in domestic discretionary spending.)

“Based on that meeting, I’m not sure how far the staff can get” in their meetings, said one person following the negotiations. “I don’t know how we get this done by June 1,” the earliest date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the United States could run out of money to pay its bills.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said the White House meeting hadn’t changed anything. The only path forward, he said, was for Democrats to hold firm until McCarthy put a clean debt limit measure on the House floor.

“He can do that while simultaneously there are real and constructive talks about what next year's budget looks like,” Boyle said.

Read more by our colleagues Tyler Pager, Jeff Stein, Liz Goodwin and Leigh Ann.

What we're watching

Inflation

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release new inflation data at 8:30 a.m. revealing how much the consumer price index rose in April.

The data is expected to show that “inflation rose just under 5 percent in April, compared with the year before, and 0.4 percent over March,” our colleague Rachel Siegel reports.

“That’s significant progress from last summer, when the consumer price index hit 9.1 percent on a year-over-year basis,” Rachel writes. “But policymakers are still fearful that inflation could become a permanent threat to workers and families who are also facing tighter credit conditions, rising loan payments and uncertainty about a recession.”

Biden in the New York Suburbs

Biden is heading to Valhalla, N.Y., today to urge Republicans once again to raise the debt limit without demanding concessions.

While Valhalla is in a swing district represented by Republican Rep. Mike Lawler — a freshman who defeated Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney in November — Biden will be speaking at Westchester Community College, which is right over the line in the much bluer district represented by Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Both Lawler and Bowman are expected to appear with Biden today.

In an interview, Bowman, a former middle school principal, said he planned to urge Biden to go after Republicans for passing a bill to raise the debt limit that could result in cuts to education funding. He also plans to press Biden to do more to support migrants seeking asylum as Title 42 comes to an end on Thursday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged more than $1 billion to help New York City deal with asylum seekers, Bowman said.

“If the president can do something like that … I think that could be huge,” Bowman said.

Feinstein’s return

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, could make her long-awaited return to the U.S. Capitol today following a months-long health-related absence.

Feinstein’s return means the Senate Judiciary Committee might be able to accomplish two big agenda items: pushing Biden’s judicial nominees through the committee and taking action on alleged ethical lapses by Supreme Court justices.

With Feinstein in place, the committee now probably has enough votes to move legislation imposing new ethical requirements on the court as well as to subpoena billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow to discuss his relationship with Justice Clarence Thomas.

We’re watching to see if or how quickly that happens.

On the Hill

Democrats call on Biden to ease sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela to help with border crisis

SCOOP: A group of House Democrats led by Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) are pressing Biden to end “Trump-era sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela that have battered those countries’ economies and contributed to a surge of migrants at the southern border of the United States,” per our colleague John Hudson. The letter’s signatories include lawmakers from border states such as Rep. Nanette Barragán (Calif.), Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.) and Greg Casar (Tex.).

From the letter: “Experts widely agree that broad-based U.S. sanctions — expanded to an unprecedented level by your predecessor — are a leading contributing factor in the current surge in migration,” the House lawmakers wrote in a letter to Biden obtained by The Washington Post. “We urge you to act swiftly to lift the failed and indiscriminate economic sanctions that were imposed by the prior administration.”

At the Pentagon

Defense Secretary Austin warns against Tuberville’s holds on DOD nominees

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is warning of dire national security consequences should Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) continue to block nearly 200 Defense Department nominees from being confirmed over an abortion-related policy.

Tuberville has blocked all DOD nominees over a policy that pays for women members of the military to travel to obtain an abortion. General and flag officers have been stalled, including the promotion of 64 three- and four-star officers.

In a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on May 5, Austin delves into great detail to explain the role of the positions that remain vacant and its impact, our colleague Mariana Alfaro writes.

“The United States military relies on the deep experience and strategic expertise of our senior military leaders,” Austin wrote. “The longer that this hold persists, the greater the risk the U.S. military runs in every theater, every domain, and every Service.”

In a statement Wednesday, Warren, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee on personnel, said Tuberville is “knowingly endangering military readiness and putting our troops at risk.”

The campaign

The legal woes of Trump and Santos

A political firestorm erupted Tuesday following the news that not only had a former president been found liable for sexual assault, but that a freshman lawmaker known for his lies, exaggerations and questionable financial dealings had been charged by federal prosecutors in New York as well. Here’s what happened:

A former president found liable

Tuesday’s verdict that former president Donald Trump sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and then defamed her was the latest setback for a 76-year-old presidential hopeful who faces historic legal jeopardy on multiple fronts.

The verdict — which came as Trump was preparing for today’s CNN presidential town hall in New Hampshire — appears to be having a chilling effect on his electability, per our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Marianne LeVine.

“ In contrast to the almost uniform support for Trump in response to his indictment last month in a hush-money scheme, several of Trump’s current and prospective rivals were quiet on the matter on Tuesday, and at least one was more openly critical.”

“While statements flooded in back then casting Trump as the target of a political attack, some Republicans are now openly voicing misgivings about the potential political damage from the Carroll case.”

A freshman lawmaker charged

Republican Rep. George Santos’s tortured relationship with the truth may have become a legal problem for the freshman lawmaker.

“Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos,” CNN’s Mark Morales, Evan Perez and Gregory Krieg first reported. Santos could appear in federal court as soon as today.

“The federal allegations mark the latest chapter in a saga that has put Santos, 34, under a bright spotlight in Washington and beyond,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Devlin Barrett and Isaac Stanley-Becker write. “The lies he told voters, in a district stretching from parts of Long Island to Queens, only unraveled after his November victory. He apologized for what he called ‘résumé embellishment.’”

“But some of the scrutiny has been aimed at more serious potential wrongdoing, including allegedly misrepresenting his campaign’s finances and deceiving people for his financial gain.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Blink twice if you need help

I’m sure there are members of Congress dining on caviar right now, but yours truly prefers to splurge with Velveeta Shells and Cheese AND hot dogs. pic.twitter.com/pkQfdvePpy — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) May 9, 2023

Thanks for reading.

