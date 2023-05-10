Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday, where this morning we're stuck on this picture of a dog staredown. Tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today's edition: The Biden administration will let doctors continue using telehealth to prescribe controlled medications for another six months. The public health emergency for covid-19 will end tomorrow, and questions remain over who will lead the administration's new pandemic office.

The Senate health committee will hear from major drugmakers and PBMs today

The top executives of major insulin makers and pharmacy middlemen will be in the hot seat this afternoon.

The Senate’s health panel is hauling in officials from six companies amid years-long frustrations with the cost of insulin and mounting scrutiny over prescription drug middlemen. The hearing, or perhaps congressional grilling, comes as lawmakers are in the throes of hashing out a bipartisan health package that could be put to a vote on the chamber’s floor.

What senators learn today may influence how the legislation shapes up. Last week, the Senate HELP Committee delayed a markup of several bills aimed at boosting generic drug access and increasing transparency into pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) until this Thursday, with several senators saying they wanted to first hear from top company officials before advancing legislation. And any health package that goes before the full Senate is expected to include provisions aimed at tackling the cost of insulin.

The details

The hearing comes roughly two months after the three dominant makers of the lifesaving diabetes medication announced insulin price cuts. In an interview, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — who chairs the committee and has long been critical of drug companies — acknowledged those changes. But he said there are still unanswered questions.

“We're going to be asking them not only how we make sure that these reductions in list prices get translated into lower prices for consumers, but also why it is that we pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs at a time when the pharmaceutical industry makes huge profits,” he said in an interview.

On the other side of the aisle: Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), the panel’s ranking Republican, will use his opening remarks to stress that he wants a “frank conversation to find answers and solutions,” and warn against finger-pointing and blame-shifting, per spokesperson Ty Bofferding.

What to expect

Drugmakers are a frequent target on Capitol Hill. And this year, lawmakers pledged early on that they’d conduct oversight into prescription drug middlemen, which are essentially third parties that help manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of both public and commercial insurers.

Now, both drugmakers and PBMs will be at the witness table together. Here’s who is on tap to testify:

Those representing the major insulin makers include David Ricks , the CEO of Eli Lilly; Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the CEO of Novo Nordisk; and Paul Hudson, the CEO of Sanofi.

Testifying on behalf of pharmacy middlemen include David Joyner, an executive vice president of CVS Health; Adam Kautzner, the president of Express Scripts; and Heather Cianfrocco, the CEO of Optum Rx.

It’s clear officials are planning to defend their companies.

For instance: In a statement, Eli Lilly said the average patient paid $20.48 per month for its insulins even before the recent price cuts. According to written remarks for the committee, Sanofi’s Hudson calls the company’s recent pricing announcement “just the latest in a series of actions we have taken to introduce lower list price products” but blamed others in the supply chain for why some lower-cost products haven’t had broad uptake.

On the PBM side: Cianfrocco, of Optum Rx, plans to say the company has taken actions to lower the cost of insulin and that consumers “count on us to be a counterweight to the substantial market power of manufacturers,” according to excerpts of her testimony.

In a statement, CVS Health said it “look[s] forward to explaining the important role we play in providing access to more affordable medications and health care.” And Express Scripts pointed to a transcript of its earnings call last week, which noted a patient assurance program the company rolled out in 2019 for those who depend on insulin.

What’s next

Less than 24 hours later, the Senate health panel will resume a markup of four bipartisan bills largely aimed at PBMs and generic drug access.

Sanders had originally scheduled the committee vote for last week. But Cassidy raised procedural disagreements, and some senators on both sides of the aisle suggested waiting until after the hearing to move forward on legislation shaping the industries they would soon hear from.

“I know we’ve had disagreements today, but I think Sen. Cassidy and I … all of us want to accomplish important goals,” Sanders said as he adjourned last week’s markup until Thursday morning. “So let’s go forward together.”

Agency alert

DEA extends telemedicine flexibilities for prescribing controlled medications

The federal government will allow doctors to continue virtually prescribing controlled medications for anxiety, pain and opioid addiction without meeting patients in-person for the next six months, The Post’s David Ovalle and your researcher McKenzie report.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced the temporary extension yesterday, which will extend telehealth flexibilities established during the pandemic that would have otherwise expired along with the coronavirus public health emergency tomorrow.

Under the new rule, doctors will be able to virtually prescribe controlled substances through Nov. 11. Physicians that have established telemedicine relationships with patients before then can keep prescribing the drugs virtually through Nov. 11, 2024.

Key context: The DEA initially sought to require doctors to evaluate their patients in-person before writing a new prescription for controlled substances in some cases and refills in others. The February proposals garnered 38,000 public comments, many of them from patients and providers who warned that the rules could create barriers to care.

Last week, the agency said it needed additional time to work through the comments and that the extension will ensure Americans can continue receiving treatment in the interim, as first reported by The Health 202. The DEA has yet to set a timeline for when it will make a final decision on the future of the policy.

Lucas Hill, director of the Pharmacy Addictions Research and Medicine Program at the University of Texas at Austin:

.@DEAHQ & @samhsagov have announced a two-stage delay of proposed restrictions on telehealth prescribing of controlled substances including #buprenorphine. Further revisions to this dangerous proposal are desperately needed. 🧵 #TwitteRx https://t.co/fRcJQbuAFy — Lucas Hill, PharmD (@HillPharmD) May 9, 2023

From our reporters' notebooks

T-minus one day until the end of the covid public health emergency. The Biden administration has tried to lay the groundwork for a sustained response, White House covid coordinator Ashish Jha told our colleague Dan Diamond and other reporters in a briefing yesterday.

“The end of the public health emergency obviously marks a transition. But our commitment to protecting Americans has not changed,” Jha said, ticking off administration accomplishments: widespread access to coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines; a sharp decline in covid deaths; and new programs intended to jump-start future vaccine development and cover the near-term covid needs of the uninsured.

But there are some shadows on the horizon. The White House is counting on money to fund its pandemic programs that may be clawed back as part of debt ceiling negotiations. Meanwhile, many Americans have tuned out officials who have urged them to get vaccinated and use treatments like Paxlovid — and it’s not clear they’d heed advice if another surge arrives.

And who’s running the response after the emergency ends? The White House covid team is disbanding, and no one's been announced to lead the administration's new pandemic office. Pressed by Dan on who’s making covid decisions after the emergency ends, Jha said: nothing’s changed for now.

“I’m still the covid response coordinator, and I am still here,” Jha said.

“Slouching across the finish line” was how Dan phrased it on an episode of “Post Reports,” where he discussed the White House's muted end to the covid public health emergency, and many Americans’ feeling that the pandemic ended months ago.

Industry Rx

Gilead prevails in HIV patent case against U.S. government

A federal jury rejected claims by the federal government that Gilead Sciences infringed on its patents for an anti-HIV regimen, handing the drugmaker a major win in a legal brawl that has stretched for more than three years, our colleague Daniel Gilbert writes.

The verdict amounts to a big blow to the Justice Department, which sued Gilead in 2019 in one of its most muscular efforts in recent years to enforce its patent rights. The federal government accused Gilead of infringing on patents obtained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and converting the agency’s pioneering work into a multibillion-dollar corporate windfall. The company argued that the CDC’s patents were invalid and won a separate federal court ruling that the government breached contracts over research.

Drugmakers lay groundwork to fight Medicare price negotiations

Major pharmaceutical companies are mapping out a legal strategy to fight the Biden administration’s plan to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs on behalf of enrollees, Patrick Wingrove and Michael Erman report for Reuters.

Unless Medicare changes its proposals before it finalizes them in July, drugmakers are expected to file lawsuits arguing that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is not complying with the Inflation Reduction Act and the U.S. Constitution, three industry lobbyists and lawyers told Reuters.

One of the drugmakers’ targets could be a provision in the law prohibiting drugmakers from talking about the negotiations. The rules could be challenged under the Constitution’s First and Eighth amendments protecting freedom of speech and against excessive fines, respectively.

The agency’s road map for negotiations, as well as the criteria for deciding whether a drug is considered eligible for negotiation, could also be challenged in court, Patrick and Michael note.

In other health news

Health reads

