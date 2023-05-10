Trump digs in on false election claims on primetime stage

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump kicked off his highly publicized return to mainstream primetime TV by repeatedly refusing opportunities to accept his defeat in the 2020 election and repeat debunked claims about fraud. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “When you look at what happened during that election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happened,” Trump said in response to CNN host Kaitlan Collins’s opening question asking him to accept the 2020 results. “That was a rigged election.”

He went on to call Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of his supporters assaulted police and broke into the Capitol to disrupt the certification of his electoral defeat, a “beautiful day.”

Trump made the remarks during a televised town hall on CNN, his highest-profile return to a mainstream news setting since leaving office. It came just a day after a New York jury concluded that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and then defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, drawing criticism from some Republicans and leading others to renew questions about his electability.

Despite those concerns about Trump’s viability in a general election, in the Republican primary he has built up a formidable early polling lead and is gaining momentum with endorsements from elected officials, some of whom have begun calling his nomination “inevitable,” even as he faces growing legal peril. His leading rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is preparing to officially announce his candidacy soon, with electability expected to be core to his message.

Trump took part in Wednesday’s town hall as he faces local, state and federal investigations, with his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and raise money off false claims of election fraud coming under scrutiny from prosecutors, in addition to his handling of classified materials. Trump was indicted earlier this year in a hush-money scheme and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

Trump’s enduring popularity within the GOP was on display from the start of Wednesday’s town hall in Manchester, N.H., with a live studio audience of mostly Republicans and some undeclared voters likely to vote in the party’s 2024 presidential primary, the nation’s first. They gave Trump a standing ovation as he took the stage.

In the latest Washington Post-ABC national poll, an open-ended question that did not offer names of candidates found 43 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents volunteered Trump as their choice for the party’s nomination, while 20 percent named DeSantis. When a second question named six candidates, the overall result showed 51 percent support for Trump and 25 percent for DeSantis.

The bruising news cycle from the Carroll verdict did not dampen Trump’s enthusiasm for the town hall, with advisers saying he was excited and raring to go. Campaign aides discussed likely questions with the former president, the advisers said, though in keeping with his past practice he did not extensively prepare for the appearance. The advisers spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions.

Trump has recently taken spontaneous audience questions at campaign events and kept a busy clip of media interviews with conservative Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson (who has since left the network) to local outlets and less traditional sit-downs such as the Nelk Boys podcasters and far-right British politician Nigel Farage.

It has been years since Trump faced an independent TV moderator or interviewer such as CNN’s Collins. Collins covered the Trump White House for CNN, where she faced the ire of his officials. She at one point was barred from an open press event at the White House over her efforts to question the then-president in a prior setting.

Even as Trump has generally avoided televised interviews and town halls on networks not aligned with him, he has regularly done pull-aside and group interviews with mainstream reporters at his events and on his plane. Trump’s campaign has been deliberately seeking out encounters with supporters and reporters to draw a contrast with DeSantis, who shuns traditional media and is working to sharpen his retail skills.

During Trump’s 2016 campaign, Trump benefited from extended live coverage of his rallies on CNN, a decision the network’s president at the time later said he regretted. More recently, Trump has consistently singled out and vilified the network, inspiring one supporter to mail explosives to its headquarters as well as to prominent Democrats.

