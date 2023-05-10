Harris 1st woman to deliver West Point commencement speech

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at a West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said.
Historically, vice presidents have addressed the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. This will be Harris’ first visit to West Point.
In 2022, she delivered the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s commencement exercises in Connecticut. In 2021, she delivered a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.
President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy and Howard University this year.