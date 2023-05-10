Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Will a permitting overhaul be in a debt limit deal? Here are three reasons it might not be.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has pushed to include Republicans’ energy package — including provisions aimed at speeding up the permitting process for energy projects — in a deal to raise the government’s debt ceiling.

But his efforts to include a permitting overhaul face long odds, for at least three big reasons.

For one thing, when Democrats and Republicans talk about “permitting reform,” they’re talking about very different things. Republicans have primarily sought to speed up the permitting process for fossil fuel and mining projects, while Democrats have largely tried to expedite clean-energy projects and transmission lines.

For another matter, lawmakers have until sometime in June to lift the debt ceiling or risk a calamitous default. But it would probably take longer to iron out any bipartisan deal on permitting, given the significant differences between the parties.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, the debt limit negotiations have shown little sign of progress. The White House has insisted on a “clean” debt limit increase that doesn’t include any policy concessions, and McCarthy said he saw no “new movement” in a roughly hour-long meeting yesterday with President Biden and congressional leaders, our colleagues Tyler Pager, Jeff Stein, Liz Goodwin and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Here’s what to know about these three reasons and how they could complicate efforts to streamline America’s lengthy permitting process:

1. Party differences

Several congressional Republicans have introduced permitting legislation that focuses primarily on accelerating the approval of oil, gas, coal and mining projects.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) would make it harder for states to deny certification of fossil fuel projects under the Clean Water Act . Legislation from(R-W.Va.) would make it harder for states to deny certification of fossil fuel projects under the

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) would require the Interior Department to resume quarterly oil and gas lease sales on public lands, among other things. Another measure from(R-Wyo.) would require theto resume quarterly oil and gas lease sales on public lands, among other things.

In contrast, several Democrats have unveiled permitting proposals that primarily try to expedite wind turbines, solar farms and the transmission lines needed to carry clean power across the country.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) recently reintroduced a bill that would empower the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ease the process of constructing transmission lines.

Reps. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Mike Levin (D-Calif.) also recently Bureau of Land Management to establish priority areas for wind, solar and geothermal energy. (D-Ill.) and(D-Calif.) also recently unveiled a discussion draft of legislation that would give FERC similar powers while directing the Interior Department’sto establish priority areas for wind, solar and geothermal energy.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), one of the most vocal climate hawks on Capitol Hill, told The Climate 202 yesterday that he would not support any permitting deal that doesn’t help transmission. “If there’s no facilitation for transmission, I’m out,” he said.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, told reporters yesterday that he would aim to introduce his own permitting proposal by Memorial Day.

A Carper aide told The Climate 202 that the forthcoming bill would probably include a section on transmission that doesn’t “completely reinvent the wheel” and resembles some of these existing proposals.

2. Time crunch

Then there’s the matter of timing. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has warned that the government could default as early as June 1 if no action is taken, leaving a mere three weeks for lawmakers to forge a consensus on permitting.

“We would suggest that June 1 leaves insufficient time for Congressional negotiators to reach a substantive deal on permitting reform … or other energy policy priorities,” analysts with ClearView Energy Partners wrote in a note to clients yesterday.

Still, the analysts acknowledged that the “x-date” when the government can’t pay all its bills without borrowing could occur some time between June and August. If the deadline slips to August, “that timing could preserve the viability of a debt ceiling bill as a vehicle for energy policy,” they wrote.

3. Little progress

Yet McCarthy emerged from yesterday’s White House meeting with little progress to show.

“Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at,” he said. “I didn’t see any new movement.”

McCarthy added that he was disappointed Biden has so far refused to negotiate on permitting as part of the debt limit talks. “Changing the red tape on the permitting reform so that we can build things again — I thought that was a common-ground idea,” he said.

Next steps this week

While it remains unclear whether negotiators can resolve their standoff over the debt ceiling — much less differences over permitting — key events this week could offer some important clues.

White House climate adviser John Podesta will outline the Biden administration’s position on permitting during an Bipartisan Policy Center . Podesta Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that would set two-year time limits on environmental reviews of major projects and expedite the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, among other things. Today,climate adviserwill outline the Biden administration’s position on permitting during an event at the. Podesta has already said Biden supports a permitting proposal from(D-W.Va.) that would set two-year time limits on environmental reviews of major projects and expedite thenatural gas pipeline, among other things.

On Thursday, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a much-anticipated hearing on permitting. Manchin chairs the committee and will probably tout his bill.

And on Friday, congressional leaders and Biden will aim to meet again. Congressional and White House staff members will also talk throughout the week.

On the Hill

House approves bills to improve climate predictions and mitigate damage

The House on Tuesday passed two bipartisan bills aimed at bolstering the federal government's research on climate modeling and climate impacts.

The Coastal Communities Ocean Acidification Act, which passed by a vote of 351-58, calls on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study how coastal communities can best address ocean acidification, which is caused by warming ocean temperatures fueled by climate change. It was introduced by Reps. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) and Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), whose states are home to robust fishing industries. The bill would also ensure that NOAA collaborates with historically underserved and rural communities that are already facing the challenges that come with changing oceans.

The House also passed the Advanced Weather Model Computing Development Act by a vote of 356-50. The legislation, which passed the House Science, Space and Technology Committee in March and was introduced by Rep. Max L. Miller (R-Ohio), would direct the Energy Department and NOAA to conduct joint research on how to improve the nation’s weather and climate forecasting system. It calls for developing new modeling or simulation methods via artificial intelligence and increasing data sharing between federal agencies and universities.

Pressure points

How wind and solar farms could use less land

Utility-scale wind and solar farms need a lot more land than coal- and gas-fired power plants. A new report offers some recommendations on how renewable energy projects can use less land, easing the nation’s transition away from fossil fuels, The Washington Post’s Harry Stevens reports.

The report from the Nature Conservancy depicts two different futures in which the United States achieves net-zero emissions by 2050. In one, nearly 266,410 square miles would be needed to fit all of the solar panels and wind turbines, plus any transmission lines or batteries. In the other, renewable energy developers would minimize land impacts and instead use about 114,641 square miles.

Although that is still a lot of land, it would significantly reduce opportunities for conflict in rural areas, the researchers said. They call for building more solar and less wind; building on abandoned farmlands, rehabilitated mines or hazardous waste sites as opposed to productive agricultural land; and sharing spaces with farmers and ranchers rather than competing for it.

White House announces staffing updates for climate office

The White House today announced staffing updates within its climate office. The new roles include:

Maggie Thomas will be special assistant to the president for climate, focusing on policy priorities. She previously served as chief of staff in the Climate Policy Office and as political director for Evergreen Action .

Medha Raj will be chief of staff in the Climate Policy Office. Raj has been a part of the Biden team since the 2020 campaign and has worked across many agencies, including the National Security Council.

Jaclyn Rothenberg will be senior adviser for communication in the Climate Policy Office. She previously served as the director of public affairs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency .

Drew Kodjak will be senior director of transportation emissions. He spent the past 18 years serving as a founding executive director of the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Alyssa Charney will be director for lands and climate-smart agriculture. She was previously the chief of staff at the Agriculture Department ’s Natural Resources Conservation Service .

Arjun Krishnaswami will be senior policy adviser for clean energy infrastructure. Krishnaswami comes from the Energy Department and has also worked for climate, labor and environmental justice groups.

“The Biden-Harris administration is delivering climate progress at unprecedented speed and scale, from the bottom up and middle out; and these talented and tireless public servants will help us go even faster,” national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said in a statement.

In the atmosphere

Viral

