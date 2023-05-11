Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! Today marks the end of the public health emergency for covid-19, a declaration that's lasted over three years and has given the nation's health system immense powers and flexibilities.

Today's edition: Former president Donald Trump dodged questions last night on whether he'd sign a national ban on abortion into law. How insulin makers responded when asked if they'd commit to not increasing the price of the lifesaving medication again.

FDA’s advisers unanimously support selling birth control without a prescription, amid some agency concerns

This newsletter top is adapted from a story out yesterday from Laurie McGinley and your Health 202 host.

A proposal to sell birth control pills over the counter just got a major endorsement.

In a unanimous vote yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration’s outside experts backed allowing the daily contraceptive Opill to be available without a prescription. The move boosts the likelihood that the medication will become the first birth control pill available over the counter (OTC) in the United States.

But bear in mind: The FDA has the final word. And throughout this week’s advisory committee meetings, agency staffers raised concerns over the reliability of the company’s data and whether the pills can be used safely and effectively without physician oversight.

The agency doesn’t have to follow the recommendations of its advisers, and a decision is expected this summer or early fall. Yet, a rejection of the drugmaker’s OTC plan would pose challenges for an administration that has repeatedly pledged to protect reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“The FDA has been put in a very difficult position of trying to determine whether it is likely that women will use this product safely and effectively in the nonprescription setting,” Karen Minerve Murry, the deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Nonprescription Drugs, said near the end of the two-day meeting. “But I wanted to again emphasize that FDA does realize how very important women’s health is and how important it is to try to increase access to effective contraception for U.S. women.”

Free the Pill, an advocacy group:

There’s a reason major medical organizations, including @acog, @AmerMedicalAssn, @NASPAG and @aafp support bringing birth control pills over the counter. Progestin-only pills are safe and effective at preventing pregnancy and safe for use by almost anyone! — Free the Pill (@freethepill) May 9, 2023

The details

The stakes were evident as the company and the FDA went back and forth over differing interpretations of studies testing how women used Opill.

Ultimately, the outside experts strongly supported allowing the progestin-only Opill to be sold without a prescription in a 17-0 vote. The move was hailed by reproductive rights groups and other powerful lobbies, like the American Medical Association.

The advisers’ rationale: In comment after comment, panel members said they believe the benefits outweigh the risks. For some, boosting access was a critical reason to recommend OTC use. And the advisers expressed confidence the safety profile of the pill has been well-established.

Sabrina Everhart, the sole patient representative on the advisory committee, expressed concern that adolescents — those not old enough to have an ID, she said — wouldn’t comply on their own without guidance from a medical professional. But, she emphasized, “I don't want that to be the reason why this doesn't go over the counter.”

Other panel members countered that adherence to taking Opill in the same three-hour window daily doesn’t depend on getting a prescription for the drug.

“Whether somebody takes it exactly correctly, whether they miss some, that happens all the time” in the prescription setting, said committee member Leslie Walker-Harding, chair of the pediatrics department at the University of Washington. Talking to adolescents in a doctor’s office for 20 minutes and then giving them a one-year prescription is probably the same as them reading an OTC label, she added.

The tension points

Drugmaker Perrigo wants the pill to be available over the counter without age restrictions. During this week’s committee meetings, company officials said its studies showed consumers, including adolescents, could understand important information on the label.

But the company and FDA diverged on certain points. The agency’s reviewers interpreted some of the company data differently, concluding the “evidence of likelihood of effectiveness in nonprescription setting is mixed and limited.”

The FDA also raised concerns that roughly one-third of participants in the company’s “actual use” study reported taking more pills than they had in their possession.

“I can’t think of a study that had 30 percent invalid data,” said Theresa Michele, director of the FDA’s Office of Nonprescription Drugs. “We are left with this ambiguity.”

Perrigo officials said they commissioned a third-party analysis to assess the cause of the overreporting issue. A clear answer didn’t emerge, but the company ruled out a systemic problem that would have suggested the other data were unreliable.

Yet, the FDA’s advisers said they did not think the agency should require another study to resolve questions about the data — and didn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize or delay approval of the pill in the coming months.

Reproductive wars

Trump doesn’t say whether he’d sign a national abortion ban

Former president Donald Trump repeatedly dodged questions on whether he would sign federal restrictions on abortion if reelected during a town hall on CNN last night.

“What I will do is negotiate so that people are happy,” Trump told host Kaitlan Collins. He later emphasized that he appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who would later vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump, who is running for president, also sidestepped the question of how many weeks into pregnancy he would support federal restrictions on abortion, pivoting instead to attempt to paint Democrats as holding an extreme viewpoint. (Feel like you’re having deja vu? He had a similar approach during the last election). Trump reiterated that he supports exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Key context: Trump has recently drawn the ire of antiabortion advocates over the issue, such as prominent group SBA Pro-Life America. They were incensed when a campaign spokesperson told The Post last month that Trump believed the Supreme Court “got it right” when the justices ruled the issue should be decided at the state level.

But earlier this week, Marjorie Dannenfelser, the head of SBA, said she had a “terrific” meeting with Trump. Dannenfelser has said candidates must support a federal minimum limit on abortion at no later than 15 weeks of pregnancy, and was instrumental in extracting antiabortion promises from Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Our colleague Aaron Blake:

Asked again, Trump punts again.



Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America seemed to believe this week that Trump had moved in its direction on a 15-week ban. He's not saying it, though.https://t.co/1lXEosWinc — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) May 11, 2023

On the Hill

Eli Lilly CEO pledges not to raise insulin prices

Eli Lilly will not raise the prices of its insulin products that are currently on the market, the company’s CEO David Ricks told members of the Senate HELP Committee at a hearing yesterday featuring top officials from the nation’s leading insulin manufacturers and pharmacy middlemen.

Ricks was the only executive at the hearing to outright agree to some of the demands by Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sanders asked Ricks and the CEOs of Novo Nordisk and Sanofi to commit to “not increase the price of any insulin product again.”

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said that the Danish company is committed to limiting potential list price increases to “single digits.”

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson responded that the company has a “responsible pricing policy.”

All three executives noted that their companies pledged in March to slash the list prices of their most popular insulin products. That move followed years of mounting frustrations and political pressure to curb the sky-high costs of the drug.

On tap today: The panel will resume its markup of several bills aimed at boosting generic drug access and increasing transparency into pharmacy benefit managers, after several senators said last week that they wanted to first hear from top company officials before advancing the legislation.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.):

Today a group of CEOs from major insulin manufacturers & Rx companies are at the Senate to discuss how we can make insulin affordable for all.



I have an idea: let’s pass my bipartisan bill with @SenJohnKennedy to cap insulin costs at $35 a month for the insured AND uninsured. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) May 10, 2023

State scan

Ohio could make it harder for voters to pass an abortion rights ballot measure

Ohio will hold an election in August on whether to require 60 percent support from voters to enact new constitutional amendments instead of a simple majority, the Columbus Dispatch’s Haley BeMiller reports.

House Republicans yesterday passed the resolution in a 62-37 vote, capping a hectic few weeks as GOP lawmakers wrestled with the issue as they approached a key election deadline. The Senate quickly concurred on the House’s changes.

This comes as abortion rights groups are in the throes of gathering signatures to put a measure protecting abortion on the ballot in November. If the resolution passes in August, that would make it significantly more difficult for the abortion rights effort to succeed.

Supporters of increasing the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments argued it would protect the state constitution from special interests, such as casinos and groups that want to legalize marijuana. But critics counter that it strips power from voters and would mean that only well-funded outside groups can pass ballot measures, Haley notes.

Ohio state Rep. Brian Stewart (R), primary sponsor of the bill:

It took 6 months of hard work, but I’m very pleased to see my Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment passed by the House today. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible, and I’m looking forward to the election in August. #HJR1 #SJR2 pic.twitter.com/PaxJXyt4Vz — Brian Stewart (@BrianStewartOH) May 10, 2023

ACLU of Ohio, which fiercely opposes the bill:

Meanwhile …

In Missouri: The state’s Republican-controlled legislature gave final approval yesterday to a four-year ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for most minors in the state. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is expected to sign the restrictions, Jack Suntrup reports for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In Vermont: Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a pair of bills into law yesterday aimed at shielding providers who treat patients traveling from out of state to receive an abortion or gender transition care from legal repercussions, as well as protecting patients. The laws also protect access to the key abortion pill mifepristone regardless of its approval by the FDA, Peter Hirschfeld reports for Vermont Public.

In other health news

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters yesterday that he Tommy Tuberville ’s (Ala.) bid to stall nearly 200 military promotions in protest of the Pentagon ’s new abortion policy, Politico ’s Burgess Everett reports. that he does not support Republican Sen.’s (Ala.) bid to stall nearly 200 military promotions in protest of the’s new abortion policy,’sreports.

The Justice Department is accusing Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) of pocketing more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Federal prosecutors allege that Santos received the weekly aid despite having a job at the time, which would have made him Tony Romm reports. Federal prosecutors allege that Santos received the weekly aid despite having a job at the time, which would have made him ineligible for assistance . The congressman has pleaded not guilty, our colleaguereports.

The federal government may soon ask states to notify them when doctors or epidemiologistsLaura Reiley writes. when doctors or epidemiologists identify infections caused by a common bacteria that can cause severe illness in the very young and was at the center of last year’s infant formula crisis, The Post’swrites.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Live look at PBM and pharma execs blaming each other for high insulin prices during the current Senate HELP Committee hearing: pic.twitter.com/EwwmvauSnV — Leslie Small (@lesliecsmall) May 10, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

