Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1973, the Associated Press reminds me, the “Pentagon Papers” espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo ended with the judge dismissing all charges on grounds of government misconduct. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Biden faces watershed over end to a 'Title 42' border policy

President Biden faces one of his thorniest policy challenges yet with the end today of expulsions of immigrants under a Title 42 border policy, a measure imposed as the coronavirus ramped up that enabled the federal government to speedily deport vast numbers of undocumented border-crossers.

It’s a potentially watershed moment for his administration.

The policy changes will affect the fates of the thousands upon thousands fleeing violence and economic deprivation across Latin America for the relative political stability and undeniable prosperity of the United States.

Republicans have used undocumented immigration, which has soared to record levels as the economy has surged, to pummel Biden. And the GOP has made clear they hope to make it a signal issue as he seeks a second term in 2024.

The Washington Post has comprehensive coverage of the stakes, the players, the policies and the politics of this moment — and informed assessments of what comes next.

Advertisement

“We’re doing all we can,” Biden said this week. But “it’s going to be chaotic for a while.”

What is Title 42? Why does its end mean more migrants?

My colleagues Adrian Blanco, Samuel Granados, Hannah Dormido, Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti delivered this well researched, probing look at what Title 42 is, is not and what its end means for Biden’s immigration policies.

Of note: “More than 2.6 million people have been expelled under the Title 42 policy — which allowed them to be sent back to Mexico or other countries — since the start of the pandemic,” they reported.

If you’re just tuning this in, start with this piece.

Biden vs Trump vs critics of both

Nick, Maria, and Toluse Olorunnipa delivered this comprehensive look at the policy and the political dimensions of ending Title 42.

“The change is a potentially pivotal moment for Biden. His campaign promises of a more welcoming approach at the border have been repeatedly stymied by new waves of people crossing illegally, and former officials say he has become visibly angry at times behind closed doors as his aides sparred over whether tougher measures might stem the flow,” my colleagues reported.

Advertisement

“Already, migrants eager to enter the United States are crossing the border with Mexico in record numbers. Border Patrol stations and holding facilities are stretched beyond capacity, and officials expect illegal crossings to surge even higher when the Title 42 health restrictions expire. Mayors of strained U.S. border cities such as El Paso and Brownsville, Tex., have declared states of emergency,” they wrote.

The Administration is trying to compensate for the end of the Title 42 border policy with new restrictions on people seeking asylum in America, making it easier to deport them. My colleagues noted some Democrats and immigration advocacy groups have condemned that approach, comparing it to former president Donald Trump’s strategy.

A broad overhaul of American immigration policy is almost certainly not going to make its way through the polarized Congress. So Biden is using executive powers to enable hundreds of thousands more migrants a legal path to coming to the United States, my colleagues reported.

“The administration has had two years to prepare for the pandemic measures to end. If the next several weeks go badly for Biden and result in border chaos, the president could pay a steep political price on an issue that ranks among his worst-rated in polls.”

Of note: “Biden swiftly ended a Trump program that required asylum seekers to ‘remain in Mexico’ until a judge could hear their case, for instance, but by keeping Title 42 in place for so long, the president ended up expelling far more migrants than Trump did.”

A road through U.S. policy on Cuba, Venezuela

My colleague John Hudson reported on an intra-Democratic Party wrinkle to the debate.

Advertisement

“Democrats led by House lawmakers from border states are urging President Biden to put an end to Trump-era sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela that have battered those countries’ economies and contributed to a surge of migrants at the southern border of the United States,” John reported.

Of note: “While U.S. sanctions could contribute to some migrants fleeing to the border, they are by no means the only factor,” John reported.

What, if anything, replaces Title 42

Of note: “The end of the Title 42 policy means the return of Title 8, the federal law that deals with immigration processing. Now, migrants who attempt to cross the border will be prohibited from reentering the United States for at least five years and subject to criminal prosecution for reentering the country without permission, officials said.”

Advertisement

My colleagues also provided a sense of scale:

“U.S. authorities tallied more than 10,600 illegal crossings Tuesday, the highest one-day total ever, according to CBP data obtained by The Washington Post. The influx has left holding facilities and detention cells stretched beyond capacity, and officials expect the numbers to surge higher once Title 42 border policy expires.”

The crisis didn’t start when Biden took office. It didn’t improve in his two years in office. There is no quick fix. It’s a whole-of-government challenge.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

House GOP set to approve border security proposal as Title 42 border policy ends

“House Republicans are set to pass their border security proposal Thursday, a herculean achievement after the bill faced myriad objections from lawmakers over the past several months,” Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Advertisement

“While the bill will not become law, House Republicans hope their united front serves as a symbolic rebuke of the Biden administration’s policies, while also fulfilling a major midterm campaign pledge that lawmakers across the ideological spectrum made to address the border.”

War and disaster have internally displaced 71 million people, report says

“The war in Ukraine and the flooding in Pakistan helped push the number of people internally displaced worldwide to an all-time high of 71.1 million in 2022, according to a report published Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council,” Ellen Francis reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Texas uses aggressive tactics to arrest migrants as Title 42 border policy ends

“As Texas leaders prepare for the end of the Title 42 border policy — the pandemic-era public health rule that resulted in automatic expulsions for most migrants — Kinney County offers a lens into the more aggressive tactics some border sheriffs have adopted even before the expected surge in the weeks ahead,” Arelis R. Hernández reports.

“Kinney County officials were the first to declare a local ‘border crisis’ emergency two years ago, allowing authorities to act with the same executive powers they often utilize after a major storm. Here, deputies act as a de facto U.S. Border Patrol extension, spending much of their time capturing migrants. Sheriff’s deputies have arrested nearly twice as many migrants in the past two years as there are residents in the remote ranching community.”

Amid expected surge of border crossings, a costly predicament for D.C.

“Over a year since busloads of migrants began arriving from Texas and Arizona, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration faces a costly predicament: housing and feeding those families at a time when city resources are strained, and an expected surge of border crossings probably means more of those chartered buses coming,” Antonio Olivo reports.

Trump’s CNN town hall: Defending rioters, mocking sexual assault, threatening default

“He refused to acknowledge he lost the last election. He said he’d pardon rioters at the U.S. Capitol. He condoned sexual assault and smeared a victim. He wouldn’t rule out restoring a policy of separating immigrant families at the border or say if he wanted Ukraine to defeat Russia. He countenanced defaulting on the national debt. And he dodged repeated questions on abortion,” Isaac Arnsdorf and Maeve Reston report.

… and beyond

Debt anxiety falls a little on the Hill. It might not be enough.

“It’s all far short of a compromise to bridge the mile-wide gap between party leaders, who have retreated to their corners since their Oval Office sit-down on Tuesday. Top Democrats are still refusing to entertain the GOP’s spending cut demands, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer castigating McCarthy in a bid to split him from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And Republicans are complaining that Biden is running out the clock,” Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett report.

Advertisement

“So the minor signs of progress that are visible in the Capitol are leaving some lawmakers to wonder whether they’re meaningful or more of a mirage as the deadline to avoid a full-blown economic crisis draws nearer.”

The ugly truth behind “We Buy Ugly Houses”

“HomeVestors, the self-proclaimed ‘largest homebuyer in the United States,’ goes to great lengths to distinguish itself from the hedge funds and YouTube gurus that have taken over large swaths of the real estate investment market … Part of that mission is a promise not to take advantage of anyone who doesn’t understand the true value of their home, even as franchisees pursue rock-bottom prices,” ProPublica’s Anjeanette Damon, Byard Duncan and Mollie Simon report.

“But a ProPublica investigation — based on court documents, property records, company training materials and interviews with 48 former franchise owners and dozens of homeowners who have sold to its franchises — found HomeVestors franchisees that used deception and targeted the elderly, infirm and those so close to poverty that they feared homelessness would be a consequence of selling.”

The Biden agenda

Biden proposes strictest-ever climate rules for power plants

“The move, which builds on two major spending bills Congress has passed since 2021 and several other rules the EPA has proposed this year, targets the country’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. It would encourage gas- and coal-fired plants nationwide to close or adopt technology to run cleaner to accelerate one of the fastest transitions underway in energy,” Timothy Puko reports.

Biden announces new fund to help low-income housing get climate upgrades

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development will announce the availability of nearly $1 billion for low-income multifamily housing to become more energy-efficient, water-efficient and resilient to climate disasters. The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping climate law that President Biden signed last summer,” Maxine Joselow reports.

House Republican report finds no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden

“After four months of investigation, House Republicans who promised to use their new majority to unearth evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden acknowledged on Wednesday that they had yet to uncover incriminating material about him, despite their frequent insinuations that he and his family have been involved in criminal conduct and corruption,” the New York Times’s Luke Broadwater reports.

Why the end of Title 42 border policy means more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, visualized

“Here is a look at how Title 42 is different from Title 8, the federal law that deals with immigration processing,” Adrian Blanco, Samuel Granados, Hannah Dormido, Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti report.

Hot on the left

Virginia could be key to abortion access in the South. Its laws could hinge on this Democratic primary.

“As abortion access continues to dwindle in the South, its future in Virginia is set to loom large in this fall’s legislative elections. But this summer, before the parties duke it out for control of the statehouse, abortion rights advocates are eyeing a key primary that will pit [Lashrecse Aird] against the last anti-abortion-rights Democrat in Virginia,” the 19th’s Mel Leonor Barclay reports.

Advertisement

“The incumbent, Sen. Joe Morrissey is Catholic and says he is personally opposed to abortion. While he supports some access to the procedure, the Democrat has equivocated on what type of abortion restrictions he would support.”

Hot on the right

From the WSJ editorial board

A House report shows how Hunter and relatives profited while Joe was Vice President

“House Republicans on Wednesday released their latest report on the Biden family’s business ties, and one conclusion is that it’s good to be related to Joseph Robinette Biden. Hunter Biden and his relatives traded profitably off the Biden name with transactions that suggest the main family business is influence peddling,” the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board writes.

“House Oversight Chair James Comer’s staff report shows in detail that Hunter had extensive dealings with unsavory foreign actors. This yielded millions of dollars for Biden family members via a web of shell companies that would be hard to untangle without subpoena power. Why so much complexity?”

Today in Washington

At 4 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks on the administration’s conservation efforts.

In closing

In memoriam

A journalist always ready to go where the story was, but also willing to stop in the middle of a warzone to rescue a hedgehog. @AFP's obituary for our colleague @ArmanSoldin, killed in Ukraine: https://t.co/Mdy4kTz3Wz — Sara Hussein (@sarahussein) May 10, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article