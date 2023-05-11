Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: More calls for George Santos’s resignation? … A big day in Washington for paid leave … Trump repeats many falsehoods and mocks sexual assault in CNN town hall … but first …

On the Hill

Could a partisan immigration bill help spark bipartisan compromise?

House Republicans are set to pass border security legislation today, hours before pandemic-era immigration restrictions come to an end, fulfilling a major campaign pledge after months of infighting over the bill’s details.

Advertisement

The bill has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate and is intended to draw a stark contrast with the Biden administration over border policy.

But some lawmakers in both parties say its passage could open the door at least a crack to finding some form of bipartisan compromise on the eternally fraught issue of immigration.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.), who represent neighboring districts on the Mexican border, have already started discussing ways to work together on a bipartisan bill once the Republicans’ bill clears the House.

“The next step is immigration reform,” Gonzales told our colleague Marianna Sotomayor on Wednesday after voting to advance Republicans’ legislation.

“First they'll pass their bill,” Cuellar said, using his fingers to put the word “bill” in air quotes, “and then we'll sit down and work.”

A shot in the Senate

The discussions come as lawmakers are focused on the border, with the Title 42 immigration restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic set to come to an end tonight at midnight.

Advertisement

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) are taking advantage of the moment to push for the Senate to take up a bill that would give the president authority similar to Title 42 for two more years.

Tillis and Sinema will discuss the bill with reporters today and highlight its growing support. Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) — all Democrats up for reelection next year in red states — have signed on, as have Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

But Sinema and Tillis — who teamed up last year to help pass bipartisan gun legislation — are also working on a separate immigration bill based on a framework they unveiled in December.

Sinema has been bringing lawmakers from both parties to the border for months in an effort to build support for passing a bipartisan immigration bill — whether it’s “a huge, big bill or modest bill,” she told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on Friday.

She’s been working with Cuellar and Gonzales, she said, as well as Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), who represents a swing district on the border, and Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.), whose heavily Hispanic district President Biden carried by 13 points.

Gonzales said he had been working with senators — although he declined to name them — “every step of the way” to include provisions in the House Republicans’ bill that could be repurposed in a Senate bill.

Advertisement

House Republicans worked “to make sure it would be perceived on our side as a good first step,” Tillis said. “Then we’ll have to get together and figure out how to get to 60.”

The bill is “a good foundation,” he added. “That’s what I was hoping they’d send us.”

Reasons for skepticism

Congress has tried this before — and that was in a (slightly) less partisan time.

The Democratic-controlled Senate passed an immigration bill in 2013 with the support of 14 Republicans, only for Speaker John Boehner to refuse to bring it to the floor. Boehner later called failing to tackle immigration as speaker one of his biggest regrets.

This time around, Democrats have denounced House Republicans’ border security bill as “anchored in xenophobia and fanning the flames of hatred and distrust,” as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) put it on Wednesday as House Democrats introduced their own immigration bill. That’s not an endorsement of legislation that could serve even as a starting point for bipartisan talks.

Advertisement

“If we’re talking about bipartisan negotiations, obviously H.R. 2 is not a good starting point based on the lack of support from House Republicans alone,” Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), the lead sponsor of Democrats’ bill, said in a statement to The Early. “As for the Senate framework put out in December, the only thing that came out of that was expanding Title 42 — and that is not the answer.”

Reasons for optimism

But there are potential points of compromise.

Thirty House Republicans voted in 2021 for legislation to create a path to citizenship for some undocumented farmworkers while putting in place an E-Verify system for such workers, for instance, although only 21 are still in Congress. (The Senate never took up the bill.)

“There are a few Republican members who are interested in trying to find some real solutions and understand that it’s important for their constituents and for our country,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration subcommittee. “I think the space [for compromise] still remains there. But I think it's a narrow space, unfortunately, because there's been so much demonization and politicization of immigration.”

Jayapal, who is also chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said the test for progressives to support any immigration bill will be whether “there’s a substantial number of people who benefit without harming another community of people.”

Advertisement

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), who voted for the farmworker bill in 2021, said he hoped the passage of the House Republicans’ bill would galvanize lawmakers to try to hash out bipartisan legislation.

“I’m not naive enough to think it's going to be easy,” Newhouse said. “But we're going to use this as some starting point to get something introduced and work toward getting it passed.”

Programming Note

Tune in today at 11 a.m. Eastern for what is expected to be a fantastic conversation between Leigh Ann and Luke Russert, the son of legendary journalist Tim Russert, who followed in his father’s footsteps before he decided to leave the news industry and chart his own path. He wrote about it in his new book, “Look for Me There,” about coming to terms with the loss of his father and what happened when he left Washington. Watch here.

What we're watching

Santos

After Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of financial crimes Wednesday, several Republicans, including Rep. Michael Lawler (N.Y.), joined Democrats in calling for the 34-year-old freshman lawmaker to resign. And while McCarthy didn’t explicitly demand Santos’s resignation, the House GOP leader did tell CNN’s Manu Raju Wednesday that he’s “not going to support” his reelection bid.

Advertisement

We’re waiting to see how many Republicans call for the embattled congressman’s resignation — and how many of them will be leadership.

The Supreme Court

The dozens of cases left to decide could reshape election and anti-discrimination laws across the country.

The House

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) will host White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey and David S. Miller, senior economist for macroeconomics at the CEA, during the whip meeting at 9 a.m. today. They'll detail the economic devastation of a potential default.

Advertisement

Democrats are in lockstep about not defaulting but Boushey and Miller will emphasize the consequences of default as Biden and Congressional leaders are stalemated as the “x-date” approaches.

We’ll be watching to see if Bouchey and Miller detail the president’s thinking as he prepares for another meeting with the top four congressional leaders Friday.

On the Hill

A big day in Washington for paid leave

Paid leave is having a moment.

The House bipartisan paid family leave working group is hosting another monthly meeting this morning, building on the momentum of previous meetings as the group continues to work toward a bipartisan agreement.

Separately, Glamour magazine and the advocacy group Paid Leave for All are hosting a lobbying day on Capitol Hill and at the White House to push for access to paid leave for the majority of parents who don’t have access the benefit.

Advertisement

Of course, there is the political reality of the moment. Paid leave was unable to pass when Democrats controlled the House, the Senate and the presidency during the last Congress. And Republican leadership has shown no interest in the issue as the GOP conference focuses on drastic budget cuts.

Still, advocates are feeling more optimistic than ever — albeit cautiously.

Bipartisan task force

The bipartisan working group, led by Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) and Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.), will focus on the business perspective and will hear from leaders of Etsy, Pinterest, the National Association for the Self-Employed, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and the National Association of Women Business Owners about the benefits and challenges of paid leave.

As Democrats are more inclined to support federal programs and Republicans tax incentives, coming to consensus won't be easy.

But Houlahan said the group is making progress, in part, by looking at “baseline legislation” that explores paid family and medical leave plans in 13 states.

Houlihan is optimistic because the goal she said, is incremental. “The mission is more paid leave for more people” instead of universal paid leave.

Glamour to D.C.

Separately, Glamour Magazine has delved deep into the issue of paid leave after executive editor Natasha Pearlman, who moved from England to the United States during the pandemic, realized how difficult it is for women and parents in the United States to raise children without paid leave.

She said she searched back in the archives and found that Glamour had been advocating for women’s rights, including issues like abortion and paid leave since 1941 and realized that the magazine should take a stance.

“We have to show what happens postpartum in order to show why paid leave is so vital,” Pearlman said in an interview.

Glamour highlighted the postpartum stories of eight women in the days and weeks after giving birth, including Stephanie Williams, 38, a NICU nurse who had medical challenges postpartum and little employer-paid leave. She relied on cobbled together accrued paid leave and disability to take 12 weeks of leave at a reduced salary. Williams’s baby is now eight months old.

“One of the things that’s so stressful about being a parent is you don’t get to enjoy it because it’s financially difficult,” Williams told us.

Williams and four other women featured in Glamour will spend the day in key offices. They will meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and participate in a roundtable with House members. They’ll also attend a meeting at the White House.

NEWS: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) plans to reintroduce her paid leave bill, the Family Act, a national wage supplemental program, next week. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) leads it in the House but it has no Republican co-sponsors.

The campaign

Trump repeats many falsehoods and mocks sexual assault in CNN town hall

Last night’s CNN town hall featuring former president Donald Trump can be summed up in six succinct sentences written by our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf and Maeve Reston: “He refused to acknowledge he lost the last election. He said he’d pardon rioters at the U.S. Capitol. He condoned sexual assault and smeared a victim. He wouldn’t rule out restoring a policy of separating immigrant families at the border. He countenanced defaulting on the national debt. And he dodged repeated questions on abortion.”

On Trump’s goal: “Trump used his highly anticipated return to mainstream cable television news to give a broader swath of Americans an unvarnished view of what he has been saying at rallies and in right-wing media,” Isaac and Maeve write.

On CNN’s goal: “The town hall served as a key moment for CNN leader Chris Licht, who has made it a priority to increase the number of Republican guests on the network and to re-focus the network to serve as a provider of impartial news,” “The town hall served as a key moment for CNN leader, who has made it a priority to increase the number of Republican guests on the network and to re-focus the network to serve as a provider of impartial news,” our colleague Jeremy Barr writes . “It’s not clear whether the town hall will improve the network’s standings with Republicans, who have made it a frequent target of criticism.”

MORE: Trump fills his CNN town hall with a fire hose of old and new false claims. By Glenn Kessler.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Guess who’s back!

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article