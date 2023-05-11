Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HUD will pay landlords to make climate-friendly upgrades to low-income housing

The Biden administration today will take a major step toward helping low-income Americans benefit from Democrats’ climate law passed last year.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will announce the availability of nearly $1 billion for low-income multifamily housing to become more energy efficient, water efficient and resilient to climate disasters, according to a release provided first to The Climate 202. The funding comes from the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program, a lesser-noticed initiative created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The climate law offers households thousands of dollars to switch from fossil-fuel-powered appliances to cleaner versions, including up to $7,500 for a new electric vehicle and up to $2,000 for a new electric heat pump. Yet many low-income Americans may not be aware of these subsidies, or they may lack the time and resources to claim them.

To address this issue, the law provided HUD with $837.5 million in grant funding and $4 billion in loan commitment authority to implement the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program, which will pay for owners of low-income housing to install rooftop solar panels, heat pumps and other climate-friendly upgrades.

“Our mission is to make sure that low-income people are participants in what we believe is going to be one of the biggest climate-focused projects across this country,” Marcia L. Fudge, the secretary of housing and urban development, said in an interview Wednesday.

Fudge will announce the funding Thursday in Center Line, Mich., alongside White House climate advisers John D. Podesta and Ali Zaidi.

The details

Already, HUD helps property owners offer reduced rent to low-income tenants by paying a portion of their rent. Under the new program, these property owners can apply for grants or loans to cover upgrades that improve energy efficiency, reduce water use or increase resilience to weather disasters. The spending could trickle down to tenants in the form of lower utility bills without higher rent.

A HUD official estimated hundreds of properties will receive the new funding, covering tens of thousands of households. But the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, acknowledged the $837.5 million in grant money will not be enough to reach all 23,495 properties with multifamily assisted housing units.

Disparities after disasters

As climate change has increased the frequency and severity of natural disasters, it is often low-income communities that get hit the hardest.

For example, when Hurricane Harvey inundated southern Texas in 2017, poor households were concentrated in more flood-prone parts of the region, taking on more water and experiencing greater property damage. A year later, many low-income residents reported living in moldy, water-ravaged homes because they could afford only a fraction of the necessary repairs. Nearly 80 percent of affected households did not have flood insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The people who are harmed [by disasters] are disproportionately poor,” Fudge said. “The people who cannot afford flood insurance … these are the people who actually need more attention than the others.”

The new federal spending is meant to help strengthen homes before the next disaster strikes. For instance, property owners can apply for funding to add fortified roofs that protect against hurricanes and high winds, or fireproof shingles that guard against flames.

The political context

The new program comes as House Republicans seek to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act that they view as reckless government spending. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has called for ending “the green giveaways for companies that distort the market and waste taxpayers’ money,” although he has not specifically targeted the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program.

In response, White House officials have highlighted that programs in the climate law have benefited residents of blue and red states — a point that Fudge emphasized in defending the new spending.

“Low-income housing is an issue in every single city, in every single state,” Fudge said. “It doesn’t make any difference if the representatives are Democrats or Republicans.”

Agency alert

EPA unveils limits on emissions from gas and coal power plants

The Environmental Protection Agency today will unveil its toughest-ever limits on emissions from gas and coal power plants, a policy that officials say is necessary to meet President Biden’s goal of eliminating the nation’s power sector emissions by 2035, The Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

The new proposal would effectively require gas- and coal-fired power plants across the country to shut down or install clean technology by 2040. It comes as emissions from the power sector, which is the nation’s second-largest source of planet-warming pollution, have already dropped by more than a third since 2005. To reach the 2035 target, emissions across the board have to decline much faster, including those from soot and methane.

“This is one proposal in a suite of actions that are being taken by the entire government,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters Wednesday. “And so when it all adds up, we feel very confident that we’re going to be there by 2035.”

The agency estimates that the draft rules will prevent more than 600 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere between 2028 and 2042 — equivalent to eliminating the emissions from half of all the cars nationwide. The proposal tightens emission limits on an individual basis for each facility and phases in gradually, with the most aggressive requirements arriving in the 2030s.

If the rules are not finalized by the start of next summer, Republicans could try to overturn them using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to repeal recent regulations. Already, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has said that she plans to introduce a resolution under the act, which the GOP has recently wielded to combat a host of Biden’s environmental rules.

“At a time when millions of Americans are struggling to fill up their tanks and pay their utility bills under President Biden, it’s reprehensible that this administration would clamp down even further on domestic energy production while advancing policies meant to increase demand for electricity,” Capito said in a statement.

On the Hill

Manchin to oppose EPA nominees over proposal to limit power plant emissions

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he will oppose all of President Biden’s nominees for roles at the Environmental Protection Agency if the administration moves forward with its proposal to significantly limit power plant emissions, The Post’s Amy B Wang reports.

Manchin, a staunch advocate for the coal industry and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has for weeks criticized the Biden administration as trying to advance a “radical climate agenda” and regulate fossil fuel-fired power plants out of existence.

“I fear that this Administration’s commitment to their extreme ideology overshadows their responsibility to ensure long-lasting energy and economic security and I will oppose all EPA nominees until they halt their government overreach,” Manchin said in a statement.

Asked about Manchin’s threat Wednesday, Biden told reporters that he stood by his “well-qualified nominees to do the important work of the EPA.”

Pressure points

White House lays out priorities for permitting overhaul

The White House yesterday detailed its priorities for legislation on permitting as Congress tries to strike a deal on speeding up the nation’s approval process for energy projects.

A White House fact sheet calls for accelerating the build-out of electric transmission lines, expediting the approval of energy projects on federal lands, modernizing the country’s 1872 mining law, and overhauling the licensing process for hydropower dams.

White House climate adviser John D. Podesta also reiterated yesterday that President Biden supports permitting legislation from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that would set two-year time limits on environmental reviews of major projects and expedite the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

“The president frankly doesn’t love everything in the bill, but we support it because that’s what compromise means,” Podesta said during an event at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Manchin, who will chair a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on permitting today, told reporters on a call yesterday that lawmakers could address permitting as a stand-alone bill or as part of legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. But the White House has continued to insist on a “clean” debt limit increase that doesn’t include any policy concessions.

Meanwhile, protesters with the group Climate Defiance blockaded Podesta’s vehicle after the Bipartisan Policy Center event, chanting “Keep your promise, no new drilling.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

