Supreme Court overturns public-corruption conviction of Cuomo aide

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of an aide to former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo (D), once again expressing skepticism of the ways federal prosecutors combat public corruption and influence peddling. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The justices took the case to determine whether Joseph Percoco could be convicted of depriving the public of his “honest services” given that he was working for Cuomo’s reelection campaign — rather than in his former role as an aide to the governor — when he accepted $35,000 in payments from a construction company.

Percoco made calls to state officials on the company’s behalf just before returning to government employment.

He was convicted on instructions “that required the jury to determine whether he had a ‘special relationship’ with the government and had ‘dominated and controlled’ government business,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for his unanimous colleagues.

“We conclude that this is not the proper test for determining whether a private person may be convicted of honest-services fraud.”

In a separate case, the court was also unanimous in overturning the conviction of business executive Louis Ciminelli and others who won a $750 million development contract as part of Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion revitalization project.

In a decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the justices rejected the prosecution of the case under a theory approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Its “right to control” theory of fraud treats the deprivation of complete and accurate information as a kind of property fraud.

The outcomes of the cases were not surprising, because of the way that justices sharply questioned government lawyers about the prosecutions during oral arguments in November.

The court has become increasingly wary of federal prosecutors pursuing public officials for behavior that some justices have considered the normal activity of politics.

In 2016, the court threw out the conviction of former Virginia governor Robert F. McDonnell (R) and his wife for accepting gifts in return for promoting a benefactor’s business, saying McDonnell would have had to take specific government actions on behalf of the benefactor for the behavior to be illegal.

More recently, it overturned the convictions of two allies of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) for closing the George Washington Bridge to punish one of the governor’s rivals.

In the Percoco case, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, joined by Thomas, said the law Congress wrote is simply too vague.

“To this day, no one knows what ‘honest-services fraud’ encompasses,” Gorsuch wrote. “And the Constitution’s promise of due process does not tolerate that kind of uncertainty in our laws—especially when criminal sanctions loom.”

The cases are Percoco v. United States and Ciminelli v. United States.

