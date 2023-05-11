Tracking Supreme Court decisions in major cases

Clean Water Act: protecting wetlands

Which areas are protected by the Clean Water Act?

Sackett v. EPA

LIBERAL BLOC CONSERVATIVE BLOC Jackson Roberts Barrett Alito Kagan Kavanaugh Sotomayor Thomas Gorsuch

Background: The Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that wetlands are covered by the federal Clean Water Act if they have a “significant nexus” to regulated waters. Property rights and business groups have tried for years to get the court to reconsider. They want to limit regulation to wetlands and other areas directly connected to “navigable waters” — i.e. a stream, river or lake you could travel through on a boat.

Why it matters: Changing the definition could reduce by about half the wetlands and streams now protected from destruction and pollution by the Environmental Protection Agency. It would be far easier to secure building permits for projects on or near lands that are no longer covered by the landmark Clean Water Act.

Oral arguments: Several of the court’s conservative justices expressed concern about the unpredictability and broad reach of the act, while liberal justices seemed to seek a compromise that would retain the government’s authority to regulate wetlands adjacent to lakes, rivers and other waterways.