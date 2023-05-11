Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! Social media movements? Biggie Smalls and Timbaland? Copyright feuds? This story has it all. Send news tips and infringement claims to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: E.U. regulators plan to approve Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, and lawmakers want more transparency from data brokers. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twitter’s new purge shows perils of public record-keeping online Elon Musk said this week that Twitter will be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years” to “free up abandoned handles,” his latest mass crackdown since taking over the platform.

But the move alarmed some archivists and advocates who track public records and say it could shut down memorial and archival pages for former and deceased public leaders.

“My reaction was … ‘I hope every archive at every public agency that has a Twitter account is reading this,’” Nick Connizzo, a digital archivist at Norwich University, said of Musk’s tweets.

Advertisement

While Musk said Monday the removed accounts “will be archived,” it’s unclear whether they will remain accessible to the public, which could create complications for government officials looking to document their digital paper trail.

Twitter’s sudden shift underscores the obstacles government officials face in preserving records in the social media age, where private companies can shutter key channels policymakers use to communicate with the public on a whim.

A smattering of different standards govern the preservation of documents at the national level. Federal law largely requires members of the executive branch and federal agencies to preserve public records, including digital communications such as tweets.

But the standards for what activity constitutes a public record — posts, images, likes, messages — are not always clear, and much of the upkeep burden falls on individual offices.

Advertisement

The National Archives and Records Administration, which oversees executive records, issued a guidance in 2013 telling agencies that they were “responsible” for keeping their own records, and that social media activity done in the course of federal business “is worthy of preservation.”

On Capitol Hill, congressional committees are subject to internal rules on document management, but personal offices are largely left in charge of tracking their records, including activity on the hundreds, if not thousands, of social media accounts lawmakers hold.

Those at times conflicting guidelines, coupled with uneven enforcement and understaffing issues at key agencies, have left U.S. social media records in an “ugly place,” said Alex Howard, director of the Digital Democracy Project.

“The U.S. government’s approach to this has been haphazard at best and actively unhelpful at worst,” said Howard, whose group is part of the Demand Progress Education Fund nonprofit.

Advertisement

The issues long predate Musk. Howard cited instances where top federal officials left office but kept their primary Twitter accounts, where deleted or fleeting content from various platforms may have been lost to history and where swaths of posts were not recorded.

Musk’s latest purge, he said, will likely widen those gaps in documentation.

“Nothing about the way that they’ve been approaching making policy or implementing it gives me any confidence that it's being done in an open and collaborative fashion,” he said.

Twitter has told some users that memorial and archival accounts, such as that of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), will not be affected since the move is focused on abandoned profiles, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private communications.

Advertisement

But the company has yet to publicly outline any details about how or whether it plans to exempt such accounts, prompting concerns about uneven enforcement. (Twitter did not return a request for comment.)

Users have expressed confusion over other policy changes under Musk, including Twitter’s new approach to verification and how it applies to public leaders.

When the company started to unwind its system for verifying thousands of users for free, it stripped them from dozens if not hundreds of public officials, later replacing some but not all of them with gray check marks meant to identify government leaders.

The company later told congressional offices it will no longer automatically verify lawmakers’ private or campaign accounts, and has not reinstated the status for many local officials.

Howard said he fears that Twitter’s plan to remove inactive accounts will lead to more blind spots, and hurt local and global officials the most, too.

Advertisement

National Archives Director of Communications Robin Waldman said that their 2013 guidance “remains in effect,” and that following it “will ensure that records remain appropriately preserved regardless of any action the native social media platform takes.”

And Waldman said the agency keeps “offline archived copies” of social media accounts associated with the Obama and Trump administrations, meaning that any removals by Twitter “will not result in the destruction of presidential records from these administrations.”

Our top tabs

E.U. antitrust regulators set to clear Microsoft purchase of Activision

The European Commission plans to greenlight Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard next week, Foo Yun Chee reports for Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

The pending approval comes after the U.K.’s antitrust enforcement agency blocked the deal almost three weeks ago on the grounds that the transaction would stifle competition in the video game industry, according to the report. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission in December sued Microsoft to stop the transaction.

Yun Chee writes: “The EU antitrust enforcer is expected to clear the acquisition after Microsoft agreed to licensing deals with cloud streaming rivals including Nvidia, Ukraine’s Boosteroid and Japan’s Ubitus, other people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in March.”

May 15 is the likeliest date of the deal, the Reuters report says. The commission declined to comment.

E.U. plans to act if U.S. data transfer pact becomes troublesome

E.U. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said European regulators will closely monitor the implementation of a data transfer agreement with the United States and will be ready to act if problems ensue, Stephanie Bodoni reports for Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

The pact ensures that E.U. citizens’ data will be kept safe when it is transmitted into the United States. It follows an executive order signed by President Biden last year expanding privacy checks for cross-border data exchanges.

“Rest assured that the commission will of course be particularly vigilant to ensure the implementation of this new legal framework, and won’t hesitate to react in case of any problems,” Reynders told a parliamentary assembly.

The pact was unveiled in December after an initial version was nixed by the E.U.’s top court over concerns that its protections were too weak and could enable U.S. spies to access European data. It is planned to take effect by the middle of this year, according to the report.

Lawmakers press data brokers over collection, distribution practices

A group of lawmakers penned a letter to 20 data brokers asking them for information on what types of data they collect from consumers and how that data is distributed, Lauren Feiner reports for CNBC.

Advertisement

The inquiry comes amid a House Energy and Commerce Committee crackdown on data brokers as a continued push for comprehensive federal privacy legislation has been stalled for months, according to the report.

The lawmakers “asked the companies for detailed responses on the types of sensitive information they gather, such as health, location and phone data, including apps consumers download to their devices. The companies were also asked what information they collect on minors,” Feiner writes. Major companies such as Equifax and Oracle were included in the list, the report adds.

The letter also references a recent Federal Trade Commission settlement against online therapy service BetterHelp for allegedly sharing sensitive data with other platforms for targeted advertising.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), ranking Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.) and other subcommittee members signed onto the letter.

Rant and rave

Twitter reacts to yesterday’s Google I/O Conference. Rachel Metz from Bloomberg News:

just think about this for a second: six months ago google barely talked about generative AI outside of its research labs. today @sundarpichai said generative AI is being used by Google for "reimagining all our core products, including search". — Rachel Metz (@rachelmetz) May 10, 2023

KTLA Morning News reporter Rich DeMuro:

Google says AI can be used for good and bad. For instance, a feature called Universal Translator could be useful for translating college courses but also for really good deepfakes. To solve this Google is only making the tech available to trusted users. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/R9gZmJ056D — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) May 10, 2023

Stripe’s Owen Williams:

google's I/O conference so far be like pic.twitter.com/GZeNZ03eZk — Owen Williams ⚡ (@ow) May 10, 2023

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Competition watch

Privacy monitor

Trending

Daybook

Before you log off

What my head sounds like every day.



Source: @verge pic.twitter.com/nWsy4blCRU — Allie K. Miller (@alliekmiller) May 10, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article