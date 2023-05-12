Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Elon Musk has selected a new Twitter CEO, and the European Union advances a sweeping artificial intelligence bill. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawmakers ‘cowered’ to take on tech giants again, senator says Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) spoke candidly on Thursday about the impact of failed efforts to pass major antitrust legislation last Congress. The defeat is hurting lawmakers’ attempts to rein in the tech giants, he argued, because some of his colleagues “cowered” in the face of industry “intimidation.”

A massive industry-led lobbying campaign to tank those proposals is still giving lawmakers the jitters, he said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

Grassley’s blunt remarks illustrate fallout from lawmakers’ antitrust defeat and how it may shape efforts to regulate the tech sector moving ahead, beyond concerns about competition.

Grassley went a step further, saying — without naming names — that his bill targeting the practice of “self-preferencing” has yet to be reintroduced because “certain people that sponsored it last time are cowered” by the sums industry spent on ads attacking it.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the panel’s antitrust subcommittee and led the bill alongside Grassley, echoed the sentiment while noting the lobbying amount hit nine figures.

“The only way we bring them to the table is … making it clear we’re not afraid of them and we’re passing bills,” Klobuchar said of the tech giants.

According to Bloomberg News, Amazon, Google and Apple and Facebook parent company Meta spent more than $100 million in lobbying amid the battle and more than $130 million in ads bashing the bills. Facebook also donated $34 million to a group that fought the push, CNBC reported.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The comments sprung up unexpectedly at a markup for another proposal taking aim at the tech sector.

The committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the STOP CSAM Act, led by Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), which would create a legal mechanism to allow victims of child sexual abuse to sue platforms and app stores that knowingly or recklessly facilitate exploitation.

Lawmakers for years have sought and failed to further weaken the liability protections digital services enjoy under Section 230 so that lawsuits against them are not tossed in court. But even if those efforts were to succeed, complainants would still need a legal cause of action to hold companies liable. The bill marks one of the first major attempts to create that pathway.

In an impassioned rebuke, Grassley said that tech companies are now showing the same “unwillingness” to negotiate as with their antitrust efforts.

“The same thing is up against your bill,” he snarled as he looked at Durbin, “and until we tackle that, we’re not going to accomplish anything and bring the power of these people to heel.”

The new bill is also facing industry opposition, including over concerns it could chill online speech and undermine privacy protections like encryption.

But the latest push is alienating allies who backed the committee's antitrust efforts, throwing an added wrench in the plans.

The activist group Fight for the Future said in a statement this month that the Durbin bill would lead to “the decimation of online communities and harm reduction resources.” The digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation has called the new bill “problematic” and also voiced concern about it threatening encryption.

Human rights and civil liberties groups have typically expressed concern about targeting tech companies in legislation to curb sexual exploitation, warning that it could force platforms to shutter online communities that marginalized groups depend on.

Senators sought to address some of their concerns in an amendment adopted Thursday that said companies could not face liability solely on the basis of having encrypted messaging.

Another fresh hurdle: Even if Senate lawmakers rally around the legislation, they will still need to win over support from House leaders, who appear to be on a different page when it comes to what legislation should be prioritized to protect kids online.

Musk says he has picked a new Twitter CEO

Twitter owner Elon Musk has selected a new CEO for the platform, NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino, our colleagues Faiz Siddiqui and Sarah Ellison report.

The announcement “could launch a new chapter for the troubled company, which has laid off roughly three quarters of its workers and has struggled in recent weeks with major changes to the platform and frequent outages,” they write.

NBC plans to announce her departure from the company Friday morning, according to two people familiar with the matter. Musk spoke to Yaccarino at a marketing conference event in Miami Beach, last month.

NBC Universal spokesperson Joe Benarroch said Yaccarino was unavailable.

The Twitter chief late last year said that he would appoint a new CEO “foolish enough to take the job” following backlash from a decision to limit Twitter users’ ability to promote links from outside social media sites.

House Republicans pen letter to TikTok CEO over content moderation concerns

Republican lawmakers on a House China committee sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew voicing concerns over the China-linked short-form video app allegedly censoring an account that posted content about Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, David Shepardson reports for Reuters.

The Michigan-based Acton Institute think tank last week said its TikTok account was suspended after posting content from a film about Lai and was restored following media reporting of the alleged censorship, according to the report.

“Representative Mike Gallagher and 12 other Republican lawmakers said in a letter … that they want ‘additional information about TikTok’s content moderation policies and practices,’” Shepardson writes.

“ByteDance-owned TikTok told U.S. lawmakers in a May 4 letter that ‘TikTok does not moderate content due to political sensitivities’ and does not boost content ‘in the U.S. at the request of any government, including the Chinese Communist Party,’” the Reuters report adds.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

E.U. lawmakers advance sweeping AI Act to next stage after new measures approved

European lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that seeks to regulate AI tools, Foo Yun Chee, Martin Coulter and Supantha Mukherjee report for Reuters.

The AI Act would assign AI systems and tools like ChatGPT to different risk categories and direct entities using AI that is deemed high risk to explain their use case. The new measures expand the bill’s focus to the “use of facial recognition, biometric surveillance, and other AI applications,” according to the report.

“The bill will be put to a plenary vote of the European Parliament in June before final terms are agreed in ‘trilogue’ talks involving representatives of the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission,” Yun Chee, Coulter and Mukherjee write.

After finalization, a two-year grace period would ensue for affected entities to comply with the bill’s provisions.

Regulators around the world have turned their attention to AI systems in recent months as the tech industry seeks to jump on the AI development bandwagon. Tech CEOs last week visited the White House to discuss AI regulations. ChatGPT-owned OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to testify before a Senate panel next week.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee holds a hearing titled “Implementation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act” at 9:30 a.m.

Don Beyer (D-Va.) Rep.(D-Va.) speaks about AI at George Washington University at 12 p.m.

Before you log off

